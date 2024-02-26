laddawan punna/iStock via Getty Images

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) has two ongoing programs, which if successful, I believe could boost the value of the company. It has an emphasis to focus on advancing two clinical candidates in its pipeline to target patients with non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] who harbor two specific mutation types. One clinical candidate, known as NVL-520, is being advanced in the ongoing phase 2 ARROS-1 study to treat patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC. Then, you have NVL-655, which is being advanced in the phase 2 ALKOVE-1 study treating patients with ALK-positive NSCLC. It is the expressed goal of this biotech to release final registrational data in 2025 and then potentially be able to file regulatory approvals using both of these clinical candidates for the treatment of these patients with NSCLC who harbor specific mutation types.

These catalysts are a bit far away, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some catalysts to be released in 2024, which investors could take advantage of.

The first of which would be additional data from both the phase 2 ARROS-1 study and ALKOVE-1 study. Interim data from both of these registrational intent studies are expected to be released at medical meetings in 2024.

Even better, Nuvalent has already been able to establish initial proof of concept for both NVL-520 for ROS-1 NSCLC and NVL-655 for ALK NSCLC in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

There is a third program in the works, which is NVL-330 being advanced to treat patients with HER2 mutated NSCLC. This opens up the ability to delve deeper into targeting this cancer type.

First Two Shots On Goal Not only Target Large Market But Drives Treatment Paradigm Forward

As I noted above, Nuvalent is advancing the use of both NVL-520 and NVL-655 for lung cancer patients with specific mutation types. Lung cancer is a type of cancer where cancerous cells on the lungs start to develop. There are two types of lung cancer, and they are small cell lung cancer [SCLC] and non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. It is said that between 80% to 85% of lung cancer patients have the NSCLC type and about 10% to 15% of these patients have the SCLC type. NSCLC typically occurs in those who smoke, but it can also occur in some people who don't. Some symptoms of patients with non-small cell lung cancer are as follows:

Coughing up blood

Chest pain

Cough that just won't stop

Shortness of breath.

The lung cancer indication itself is a huge opportunity, for sure. It is said that the global non-small cell lung cancer market size is projected to reach $36.9 billion by 2031. The important thing to consider here is that Nuvalent isn't going after the entire NSCLC market. That is, each drug has a specific focus on targeting such patients with a specific mutation type. It is believed that approximately 1% to 3% of patients have the ROS-1 mutation type and then 3% to 5% have the ALK mutation type.

The company is taking an approach to change how these mutant NSCLC patients are treated with an improved molecule. One way would be the ability to overcome resistance, which happens for patients who take prior Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors [TKIs]. A second way would be to conquer CNS/brain metastases that grow as a result of NSCLC disease. Potential to increase durable responses achieved through enhanced molecules. An analyst at Baird believes that the targeting of ROS-1 positive and ALK-positive NSCLC alone is ideal. They believe peak seals of $1.2 billion is possible for previously treated ALK-positive NSCLC patients [2nd-line treatment] and $640 million for previously treated ROS-1 positive NSCLC patients.

This brings me to the next point, which is that the opportunity can be expanded upon. How so? Well, that's because both of the trials I have discussed thus far, ARROS-1 and ALKOVE-1 are being deployed for further exploration. In essence, both of these studies are looking at TKI-naive and prior TKI-inhibitor treated patients with registrational intent. In addition, to the exploratory cohort that was added for further possible expansion.

One of the phase 2 registrational intent studies, known as ARROS-1, is using NVL-520 for the treatment of patients with ROS-1 positive non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. It is expected that a total of 359 patients are going to be recruited for this study. Again, the plan is to be able to target both 1st-line and 2nd-line ROS-1 mutant positive NSCLC patients. That is, to treat patients who have not yet been treated with a TKI and those who have already been given a TKI for their disease respectively. The primary endpoint of this study is going to be objective response rate [ORR] over a 2-3 year period.

The other phase 2 registrational intent study, known as ALKOVE-1, is also looking at targeting a specific NSCLC patient population. However, in this instance, the goal is to treat such patients who are ALK positive. Hopefully, Nuvalent can also succeed with this trial as well, because this is a bigger market opportunity compared to ROS-1 positive patients. The goal is to explore the use of this drug to treat these patients in multiple cohorts. The primary endpoint of this study is also the objective response rate [ORR] over a 2 to 3 year period.

It is expected that a study readout from one of these pivotal studies will be released in 2025. Should such data be good, then it is expected that the first New Drug Application [NDA] from one of these lead programs could happen in 2026. Despite such a long time to see pivotal data, it doesn't mean that there isn't a possible way for shareholder value to be increased during this year. How so? Well, both phase 1 studies using NVL-520 and NVL-655 have completed enrollment and interim results are going to be presented at upcoming medical meetings in 2024. Positive phase 1 data was presented from the ARROS-1 study back in 2022, showing that patients given NVL-520 were able to respond to treatment. Additional proof-of-concept established for this program was with the release of data back in October of 2023 at the 35th AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium. With a cutoff date of June 12th of 2023, heavily pre-treated patients responded well to NVL-655 therapy. This was achieved with a wide range of dosing, ranging from 15 mg of drug once-daily to 200 mg of drug once-daily.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Nuvalent had cash, Cash equivalents and marketable securities of $413.3 million as of September 30, 2023. This was a good amount of cash on hand, however, it felt that it was necessary to raise additional cash. Having said that, back in October of 2023 it closed an underwritten public offering of 5,357,1432 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $56 per share. Total gross proceeds from this offering, after deducting expenses, were $282 million.

I believe it is a good thing that Nuvalent was able to raise an extensive amount of cash. Why is that? That's because it now has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2027. This means it has funds on hand to be able to carry it through several value inflection points.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Nuvalent. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the lead program, which is using NVL-520 for the treatment of patients with ROS-1 positive non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC], in the ongoing phase 2 ARROS-1 study. Even though prior phase 1 data showed this drug to perform well in treating these ROS-1 mutant patients, there is no guarantee that a similar or superior outcome will be observed in the phase 2 ARROS-1 registrational study. Not only that, but there is no assurance that the final phase 1 results to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting this year will be positive.

A second risk to consider would then be with respect to the other phase 2 registrational intent study, known as ALKOVE-1. This particular study is evaluating the use of NVL-655 for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive NSCLC. Final data from this study is also going to be presented at a medical meeting this year and there is no way of knowing if this data will end up being similar to or better than the prior released data for this program.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to competitors who also have drugs that target NSCLC patients with the ROS-1 and ALK mutation types. With respect to the use of NVL-520 targeting ROS-1 NSCLC patients, there is one 1st-line competitor it may have to contend with. This would be with respect to a drug known as crizotinib [marketed as Xalkori] from Pfizer (PFE). This drug was able to generate $374 million in worldwide sales in 2023 as a standard of care [SOC] treatment for these patients.

Other competitors here would be Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with entrectinib [marketed as Rozlytrek] and Bristol-Myers Squibb with repotrectinib [marketed as Augtyro]. Then, when looking at NVL-655 for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive NSCLC, the company to beat would be Roche with another drug known as alectinib [marketed as Alecensa]. This is the gold standard for the treatment of this specific NSCLC patient population with metastatic disease.

With all of these competitors in place, how does Nuvalent hope to overcome all of them? As I noted in the beginning, this would be its differentiated molecule approach. Such an approach provides it with competitive advantages over them. For example, the ability to overcome treatment resistance that occurs with brain metastases as a result of NSCLC disease, by having superior selectivity in targeting oncogenic mutations.

I believe that doing better in terms of safety is where both NVL-520 and NVL-655 could shine. How so? That's because both of these drugs deploy a TKR-sparing design, where adverse events are fewer compared to other TKIs. This, in turn, this could ultimately mean a lower rate of discontinuations and improved tolerability. Such competitive advantages could make a huge difference if the company's drugs are ultimately approved by regulators.

Conclusion

Nuvalent, Inc. has been able to make significant progress across both of these programs. It has a chance to get new TKI drugs to treat ROS-1 positive and ALK-positive NSCLC patients at a quicker pace. This would be through the advancement of both registrational intent pivotal studies known as ARROS-1 and ALKOVE-1 respectively.

I would state that this is not a biotech that is looking to only match what the other big pharma companies have done. It wants to be able to improve the treatment paradigm by improving the safety of such TKI drugs and possibly increasing duration of response. It remains to be seen if this can be fully accomplished, but the two ongoing studies are going to provide proof of whether or not this ends up being achieved.

The first pivotal study data readout by Nuvalent, Inc. is not expected until 2025, but at least investors will have two other data readouts to look forward to this year. I believe that positive outcomes for these data releases alone should be enough to drive the stock price higher. Further confirmation with phase 2 data to be released in 2025 could further expand upon such a move.

A possible expansion opportunity would be if it initiates the phase 1 study, which is using NVL-330 for the treatment of patients with HER-positive NSCLC. Such an early-stage trial is expected to start during this year and could provide another way to target the large multibillion dollar NSCLC market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.