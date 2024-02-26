Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In today's article, we'll be discussing Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), an upstart managed health company that came public during the free-money, low-interest rate, and high PE era of 2020.

The idea seemed fine, at least at first: take advantage of record-high private market valuations to raise a ton of money and use that money to create software that allowed them to provide health coverage to millions at a better price than their established peers. If only it were so simple.

And clearly, as per its stock price, that task was not so simple.

Once lauded as an innovative disruptor, utilizing technology and software to revamp an established industry, Clover is now struggling. In this article, I'll explore where it all went wrong, the challenges it now faces, and where I believe the stock may go from here.

Some Context: Clover's Unique Pitch

Before we dive into what went wrong, let's first discuss their business pitch in greater detail. This will help us to understand why so many investors were attracted to their business early on and why they were able to command such a premium valuation.

At a high level, Clover Health is unique within the managed healthcare industry due to its focus on Medicare recipients, particularly those with chronic conditions, by leveraging a technology-driven approach that emphasizes artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance physician enablement and care delivery.

Its home-based "officeless" clinical practice offers both in-person and virtual care tailored to its members' needs, especially in the most complex cases. Moreover, Clover's model allows it to collaborate with any physician across markets without the constraints of traditional, asset-heavy approaches, showcasing its technology-focused strategy in improving health outcomes for its targeted population.

Clover Health is almost exclusively focused on serving the approximately $900 billion Medicare market. This segment is very attractive as it is expanding as the U.S. population ages; this provides a nice tailwind for growth. By 2035, it's expected that there will be 76 million Americans over 65; this is a huge market for Clover to target.

Another differentiating factor is their PPO over HMO strategy. Clover has successfully enrolled about 95% of its insurance members into PPO plans, which are generally preferred over traditional HMO plans by consumers due to their superior convenience. But PPO plans are not only more attractive to members due to their flexibility and choice of healthcare providers, but they also tend to be more profitable for insurers.

Moving on its tech, Clover Assistant has shown promising results in enhancing healthcare outcomes, especially for diabetes patients. This technology equips physicians with valuable insights, leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment interventions. Evidence suggests that Medicare Advantage members under the care of physicians utilizing Clover Assistant experience improved health metrics. An early diagnosis of diabetes can be a game changer for patients; it can literally save lives.

Furthermore, Clover's Home Care program, aimed at high-risk members, has not only achieved cost savings but also reduced hospital admissions, demonstrating the effectiveness of its in-home primary care model. Additionally, the high satisfaction scores from members reflect positively on the overall experience.

Financial Success turns into Struggles

As you can see in the chart above, for a while, the strategy was successful; at one point, revenues were consistently up 100%+ YoY; it seemed the sky was the limit. But as it turned out, the sky was not the limit; when the Federal Reserve stopped injecting liquidity into the system, the floor just fell out, revenues cratered, and the business was put under pressure.

And unfortunately, as it turned out, revenues crashed at, quite possibly, the worst possible time.

Just as the company was reaching a point of scale where it could break even in terms of operating cash flow per share, revenues crashed. When companies shrink in size, unit costs typically worsen, and this has a negative effect on cash flow. For a company that's already highly profitable, that's a manageable problem, but for a small company, that could kill the business.

So, as things stand now, the company is burning cash as it tries to turn things around. (TTM Operating Cash Flow: -$95M Cash & Short Term Investments: $672M).

Looking Forward

Looking forward, the company claims it is aiming to achieve profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis this year, something it has yet to achieve over a full year despite rapidly scaling previously. While this is, no doubt, a positive development, it's much easier said than done; given the inflationary environment we find ourselves in, many related companies are beginning to feel the pinch, and margins are under pressure.

Furthermore, I take issue with their targeting of non-GAAP metrics like adjusted EBITDA as opposed to real metrics like free cash flow and net income. In my view, it's too easy to "game" adjusted EBITDA after all stock-based compensation is excluded, which is indeed a real cost to the shareholders. That raises a question: what would adjusted EBITDA look like if the SBC was replaced with a cash salary? I'll give you a hint: much, much worse.

Looking at the chart above, excluding SBC on its own has a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA of $150M; given the size of Clover ($500M market cap), this is a very meaningful amount. I've yet to be convinced by a growth investor that such metrics ought to be ignored... though many have tried.

Further clouding the outlook are significant financial and operational hurdles. A substantial settlement payment to CMS of approximately $147 million for the 2022 performance year presents a considerable strain on the company's liquidity, potentially diverting resources away from growth initiatives and technology investments. Additionally, the company's non-insurance segment reported a medical cost ratio of 104.1% in Q3, indicating that costs are outpacing premium revenue, which raises concerns about the sustainability and profitability of this segment.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding future capital needs, despite current assurances of not requiring additional funding, I believe, introduces a risk of financial instability. While stock-based compensation will help the company to keep cash on its balance sheet, it can be incredibly dilutive to existing shareholders.

This raises a question: If the company had to pay all its employees using just cash, could it afford to do so?

Risks to the Bear Thesis: What Could Go Right for Clover?

So, what could make my bear thesis wrong? What factors would cause me to reassess? Clover Health's strategic pivot toward the burgeoning Medicare market is a significant lever that could elevate its market share and revenue in the expansive Medicare arena, particularly as the U.S. population ages. Another critical factor is the essential reduction of its non-insurance MCR for long-term stability and to achieve self-sufficiency without external capital; after all, if you can't make a profit on your core product, it's not likely to work out well over the long haul. The company has forecasted a non-insurance MCR of 98-100% for the full year, this leaves little room for error. One relative bright spot for the company is its insurance segment, which is profitable, if this business continues to scale, it may be able to help absorb some of the losses from its non-insurance segment.

On another note, if the Fed is successful in bringing inflation back under control, reduced interest rates might lower the cost of borrowing and positively affect valuation; for unprofitable companies, this will be a huge helping hand to keep them afloat. Additionally, the cooling tech labor market could ease wage pressures, especially in stock-based compensation expenses, which is crucial for controlling operational costs. These elements together could offer a hopeful outlook for Clover Health, but I doubt they will fully capitalize on them if they even come to fruition. The company's excessive SBC causes me to seriously question the wisdom of management.

Valuation and Conclusion

According to Yahoo Finance, the average analyst expectation for revenue next year is $1.56B and the current market cap stands around $500M which works out to ~0.3X, this might seem low, and sure, statistically, that is a very low price to sales ratio. But for a company that appears fundamentally flawed with an unprofitable business model, in my view, 0.3X is more than generous. In fact, I believe the core business might be worth zero, as it seems that it may not be possible to operate profitably. What may be worth something is its software, but ultimately, that is nearly impossible to value given its proprietary nature.

In summary, while there are potential factors that could somewhat sway my bearish stance on Clover Health, the company faces an uphill battle in proving its business model can be profitable and sustainable in the long term. The convergence of an expanding Medicare market, potential operational efficiencies, and favorable economic conditions may offer some hope.

However, given the company's history of missteps, current financial pressures, and the significant challenges ahead, these potential positives do not, in my view, outweigh the fundamental flaws in Clover's strategy and execution. Until there is clear evidence of a successful turnaround, improved financial health, and a viable path to profitability, I maintain a cautious outlook on Clover's future prospects.

Therefore, despite the low price-to-sales ratio suggesting a bargain, the underlying risks and uncertainties surrounding Clover's ability to achieve long-term success lead me to rate Clover a "Sell."

