Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is a leading provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. They offer a wide range of software products and services that help businesses improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a better customer experience.

The stock has seen impressive growth, reaching an all-time high of $249 in February 2024. Since five years ago, the stock has been gaining momentum, with a 5-year return of 353%. The momentum seems to have continued so far this year. MANH sees a 1-year return of 73.6%, with the stock trading around an all-time high.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My relatively conservative 1-year target price of $274 presents a projected 10% upside from today’s price of $248.9.

Financial Reviews

MANH has relatively solid fundamentals. Though revenue growth was impacted materially during COVID-19, recovery has been swift. In just a year, growth had even already accelerated to 13% in 2022, surpassing pre-COVID’s growth of 10%. Since 2022, growth has accelerated, reaching 21% YoY in FY 2023.

In my opinion, it is also impressive that MANH has been able to drive margin expansion while maintaining growth acceleration within the same period. Net margin has gradually expanded from 13.8% pre-COVID to 19% in FY 2023. Overall, this suggests not only strong demand but also solid execution on MANH’s part.

I also see a similar outlook in MANH’s cash generation. Operating Cash Flows / OCF generation has been consistently strong. Today, MANH generates over $246 million of OCF on a TTM basis. Over the years, this has improved MANH’s strong balance sheet. MANH finished FY 2023 with cash and short-term investments of $270 million. Four years ago, MANH finished its FY with just over $100 million of liquidity, over half as much. Moreover, MANH also has no debt.

Some of the key uses of cash have been share repurchases. This could be one of the key reasons why the share price has appreciated considerably over the past year:

So turning to the balance sheet, our deferred revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $239 million. We increased our cash position to $271 million with zero debt, up from $182 million at the end of Q3. In 2023, we invested $166 million in share repurchases and we are entering 2024 with a Board approved $75 million share repurchase authority.

Catalyst

I believe MANH is poised to capitalize on several tailwinds driving the future of supply chain and omnichannel commerce. This will be manifested in strong demand continuation in FY 2024.

In my opinion, supply chain disruptions like those seen during COVID-19, the Russian invasion, or the Red Sea shipping crisis, are increasingly pushing companies to adopt digital solutions. A report by the Association for Supply Chain Management / ASCM about supply chain trends in 2024 says companies are looking to increasingly embrace three key technology themes - digital supply chains, big data & analytics, and AI & machine learning. These technologies aim to improve visibility, transparency, and traceability, which were identified as major weaknesses during the pandemic. MANH’s digital supply chain solutions, such as its WMS (Warehouse Management Solutions) or TMS (Transportation Management Solutions), should continue seeing strong adoptions as a result, in my opinion.

Due to the secular trends, I would expect sales to continue being driven by new logo acquisition and wider industry adoption, instead of renewals. Net new potential customers represent 35% of pipeline demand today, indicating continued healthy sales growth prospects. With roughly one-third of bookings in 2023 coming from new customers, MANH has also already seen initial signs of stronger market share gains since last year.

Moreover, wins in Q4 also spanned industries like industrial automation, healthcare, and fast food, highlighting broad-based demand. MANH saw retail, manufacturing, and wholesale industries driving over 80% of its bookings in Q4:

From a vertical perspective, retail, manufacturing and wholesale continue to drive more than 80% of our bookings in the quarter and across our solutions, the sub-verticals are pretty diverse. And the following is just a sample of some of the cloud deals we won this quarter: an industrial automation and energy management conglomerate, an airline, a fast-food restaurant chain, a sporting goods retailer, a health care and supplies company, and a specialty retailer, as well as a number of others.

I believe MANH could also potentially see margin expansion, driven by two possible key drivers - cloud migration on existing customers and new partnership expansions.

As per the management’s comment in Q4, over 85% of MANH’s on-premise customers remain unmigrated, presenting a significant conversion opportunity to cloud solutions that drive future recurring revenue streams. In my view, gross margin expansion should occur as MANH adds more customers, as it has in 2022 and 2023. I estimated MANH’s cloud gross margin expansion to be over 100 bps from 2022 to 2023.

In addition, strategic partnership initiatives, such as the one it just had with Shopify (SHOP), should expand their reach to a qualified customer base at lower acquisition costs. I believe this aligns perfectly with MANH’s disciplined sales and marketing / S&M approach. With S&M making up merely 7% of revenue in 2023, MANH seems to have one of the highest sales efficiencies among many software companies. The figure even saw a further efficiency increase from 8% in FY 2022, and despite that, revenue growth still accelerated from 16% to 21% in FY 2023.

Risk

Risk remains minimal, in my opinion. However, I would consider a few points below as potential risk factors in 2024.

It's important to remember that while MANH is well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds, market expectations could often create pressure if the company doesn't perform as well as anticipated, in my opinion.

This is further exacerbated by the stock currently trading at its all-time high, meaning that MANH would be expected to continue breaking new all-time highs in 2024 under an ideal scenario. On the flip side, though, I could also imagine MANH seeing potential correction if it misses its raised guidance or performs below expectation.

Companies miss and readjust their guidance all the time. In the case of MANH, I could imagine sales execution or partner integration issues to be potential culprits. For instance, the success of MANH's partnership strategy hinges on seamless integrations between their solutions and those of their partners. Any technical challenges or delays here could hinder adoption and limit their impact, in my view.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for MANH is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (80% probability) assumptions - MANH to achieve FY 2024 revenue of $1.04 billion, a 12% growth, at the high end of analyst’s guidance. I assign MANH a forward P/S of 17.8x, an expansion from the current level, implying new all-time-highs in 2024. Bear scenario (20% probability) assumptions - MANH to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $1 billion, a 7.7% growth, missing the low end of the analyst’s estimate. In this scenario, I would expect MANH to see a major correction and see its P/S contract to 11x.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $274.35 per share, suggesting a 10% upside from the current price level of $248.9. I rate the stock a buy. While I would note that MANH appears expensive today, my conservative projection that bakes in the 20% probability of major correction (30% drawdown) still yields attractive risk-reward, in my opinion.

Conclusion

MANH, a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions, earns a buy rating with a conservative 1-year target price of $274, implying 10% upside. The stock boasts impressive growth, reaching an all-time high of $249 in February 2024 and delivering a 5-year return of 353%. Strong fundamentals, leadership position, and attractive secular tailwinds make it a compelling buy, in my view.