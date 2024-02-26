Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Considering that I closely follow Chinese equities, I couldn't help but take a look at Japan, especially amid improving sentiment towards Japanese equities. Even though the Nikkei has demonstrated spectacular performance over the last year, Japan ETFs like Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) have ultimately underperformed against the S&P 500.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF is a solid option given its low expense ratio and acceptable liquidity if you're looking for exposure to growing Japanese equities. However, I have reasons to be concerned about Japan's macro outlook and a lack of an FX hedge against the weakening Yen. Therefore, I give the FLJP ETF a "Hold" rating.

FLJP ETF Overview

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF holds a diversified portfolio of Japanese equities, with the largest weights assigned to known manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), and Mitsubishi Corp (OTCPK:MMTOF). Overall, there are 514 holdings in the ETF.

Seeking Alpha

Compared to peer Japan ETFs without the FX hedge, the FLJP ETF wins with the lowest expense ratio of just 0.09%, making it the best option in this regard. At the same time, FLJP has decent liquidity unlike FJP, JPXN, and other smaller funds.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of performance, the FLJP ETF demonstrates slightly worse though still comparable returns against its closest competitor, the EWJ ETF.

Seeking Alpha

However, I find it particularly underwhelming that both EWJ and FLJP ultimately underperformed against the S&P500 despite a strong rally of the Nikkei 225 index.

TradingView

It should be noted that both FLJP and EWJ aren't hedged against the weakening of the Japanese Yen, which ultimately leads to relative underperformance compared to dollar-denominated securities.

Lack Of FX Hedge Leads To Night And Day Difference In Performance

Since the collapse of the late 1980s market bubble, Japan has been living under an ultra-loose monetary policy for decades. Bank of Japan for a long time struggled to stimulate the Japanese economy and pull it out of persistent deflation. For reference, deflation is considered to be a negative phenomenon in an economy due to a decrease in overall demand and productivity.

Finally, in 2023, inflation in Japan ticked up to its highest point in the last 41 years due to higher food costs and a weaker yen that made imports more expensive.

Nikkei Asia

The return of the inflation was perceived positively by investors, restoring hope that Japan may come back on track with sustainable economic growth. According to Bloomberg, Japanese equities saw the biggest inflow from foreign investors since 2015:

Bloomberg

This is where a tricky part comes into play. On the one hand, a weaker Yen is adding to inflation, which is positive for the economy as it incentivizes consumers to spend.

TradingView

On the other hand, too rapid depreciation of the Japanese Yen may erode investors' returns. A probable solution to avoid currency-related risks is to simply use a currency-hedged Japan ETF like WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ), which outperformed the S&P500 significantly over the last 12 months:

TradingView

However, currency risks are just one part of the equation. While Japan's exports grew noticeably by 11.9% this January, manufacturers' sentiment is deteriorating. Strong growth may confuse investors because it may turn out to be a one-off factor: a surge in exports can be related to strong demand in China amid the Chinese New Year.

Reuters

In the meantime, Manufacturing PMI shows a declining confidence in the factory sector. According to Bloomberg, manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg

Therefore, worries regarding Japan's economic well-being continue to persist, especially after the unexpected recession in the last quarter. Some may say that's not a deal-breaker for a bullish view on Japanese equities as Japanese publicly-traded companies are focused on exports rather than on the domestic market.

I see a problem with this view. Just like Japan, China is also trying to boost exports to support economic growth, and even with all the trade wars and domestic issues in the Chinese economy, China completely dominates global manufacturing.

Financial Times

Chinese car manufacturers keep establishing a foothold in the global market, with auto exports hitting new highs in 2023. Just within a few years, China managed to become a serious competitor both to Japanese and Western car brands.

Bloomberg

Overall, with a contracting economy and increasing global competition in key areas of Japanese exports, Japan and Japanese equities aren't positioned well for further growth, in my opinion.

The Bottom Line

In my view, it may be a bit too late to jump on the bandwagon of rising Japanese equities, as the major part of appreciation has already happened. Japanese stocks still trade at compelling valuations, though the same can be said basically for every other market except the U.S.

If you're still looking for exposure to Japan, I think it's crucial to pick an ETF that's hedged against the weakening Japanese Yen.