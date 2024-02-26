Hispanolistic

Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) has just published the results for the 4th quarter of 2023 and for the entire year 2023, as well as the guidance for this year 2024. Since last January, the company anticipated part of the results, they have been in line with what was expected. Revenue was $218 million (+13% YoY), adjusted EBITDA was $34 million (this was a surprise by beating expectations of $28 million), and GAAP EPS was -$0.02.

Regarding the guidance for the current year 2024, the company expects to obtain revenues of between $925 million and $1.05 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA of between $150M and $190M. In this sense, I was happy to see that they expect to reach $1B in revenue (I expected a range between $875M and $925M), a figure that will surely be surpassed because Pagaya used to exceed its initial expectations for the year (In last Q4 ER 2022, full-year 2023 revenue guidance ranged from $775 million to $825 million. Final revenue for the full year 2023 has been $812 million).

The company expects to achieve a positive GAAP net result this year 2024. I believe that the positive GAAP EPS will arrive between the first and second quarter of this year 2024, which will be an important milestone as the company will achieve positive net earnings for the first time.

Given the strong GAAP EPS performance over the last few quarters, the growing revenue trend, and the fact that last Q4 GAAP EPS has been -$0.02, quarterly GAAP EPS will likely be positive in the upcoming first quarter or second quarter of 2024.

Q2 Q3 Q4 Quarterly GAAP EPS -$0.04 -$0.03 -$0.02 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

On the other hand, the company expects to obtain a positive operating cash flow starting next year in 2025, a very relevant situation to be able to avoid the cash risk of complying with the regulatory requirement of having to retain 5% on the balance sheet of the total ABS issued.

With positive operating cash flow, Pagaya will have enough cash to continue growing without having to resort to external financing sources. In this sense, the company recently signed a line of credit for an amount of $280M with several entities, including Black Rock, precisely to be able to have cash available if necessary.

From the point of view of the economic-financial environment, the FED in its last Open Market Committee meeting announced that the start of interest rate cuts is expected in the coming months. Initially, the market anticipated a possible rate cut for March, but with inflation yet to show relevant signs of exhaustion, it appears that the start of the cuts will possibly be delayed until next summer. Anyway, this change in the interest rate cycle will have a very positive impact on Pagaya's results in two ways:

1) A rate cut will boost loan demand.

2) The conversion rate, currently at historic lows (below 1%), will increase, which will automatically translate into increased revenue. As an example, an increase in the rate from 1% to 1.5% would imply, in principle, an increase in income of 50% without the need to increase business volume.

On the other hand, the company has recently carried out very convenient actions that greatly improve investor perception:

1) Moving corporate headquarters to NY assuming the commercial laws of the SEC.

2) Reverse split (between 1:10 and 1:15) that will be applied next March. This will facilitate the entry of large institutional investors and, on the other hand, by reducing the free float, the investors' ability to manipulate will be limited.

Looking at the company's current valuation, with a market capitalization of just $1.125 billion and expected revenue this year of $1 billion, the undervaluation is clear. The average P/S ratio for the sector is between 3 and 5. In fact, companies in the same sector such as SoFi (SOFI) or Upstart (UPST) have P/S ratios of approximately 5. Pagaya's is just over 1, so the potential for share price appreciation is huge.

But why, with all this good business data, the good evolution of income, the good prospects for the coming years, the stock price has performance so poorly in last months?

My personal opinion is that Pagaya's business is a type of business with some complexity: it is based on two sides (the credit part where loans are obtained and the investment part where ABS securitizations are issued to investors). The market wants results that confirm that the entire business process is working correctly. Every quarter with good results, the market will gain more confidence in the business model, and sooner or later the share price will end up reflecting the true value of the company. The probable cut in interest rates this year will contribute to this.

The company's growth prospects are extraordinary. The alliance with US-Bank was recently announced, and they expect new alliances (between 2 and 4) with another top-20 US banks in the coming months.

For all these reasons, the current moment is ideal to take positions in Pagaya for a possible x2 or x3 revaluation in the coming months.

Intrinsic value with P/S ratio

In my previous article: Pagaya Technologies: Facing A Promising 2024,

I made an estimate of intrinsic value based on future annual income. In my last estimate, I considered an annual revenue for the full year 2024 of $907 million. I have had to modify this estimate upwards due to the income guidance that Pagaya has announced for this year 2024 ($925M-$1B). In this sense, I will take $1 billion as the initial revenue value for 2024, since Pagaya usually exceeds its own estimates.

We will use an annual % growth of 20%, which is what the company itself proposes for current year.

Free float: 735M

P/S=3 (average P/S fintech sector around 5)

2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue x1000 $1.000 $1.200 $1.440 $1.728 P/S=3 (X3) 3000 3600 4320 5184 Intrinsic value per share $3,87 $4,89 $5,87 $7,05 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

As we can see and taking the current share price ($1.50) as a reference, Pagaya is very undervalued. It should multiply its price X2 or X3 this year 2024 to reach a market-adjusted valuation.

Refuting some bearish thesis

Because the stock price has not performed well in recent months, I have read some Bearish theses with which the bears try to justify this bad behavior:

1) High risk of loans retained on Pagaya´s balance sheet.

This argument does not have much basis because Pagaya only retains 5% of the total ABS issued. Furthermore, and given that the average delinquency ratio of loans obtained through Pagaya IA algorithm is lower than the average of the banking sector, we can affirm that these loans have good credit quality.

2) Need for a future capital increase to be able to continue retaining 5% of the ABS issued.

Here are two elements that contradict this assumption: 1) Pagaya has recently signed a line of credit of 280 million dollars with BlackRock to be able to have liquidity if necessary. With this, Pagaya eliminates the possible cash risk that it may have in the future.

On the other hand, the company has communicated that it expects to have positive operating cash flows starting next year 2025, so Pagaya will have sufficient funds to continue issuing ABS in the market.

3) Very low share price with risk of manipulation.

As I mentioned previously, the company is going to carry out a reverse-split in March in which the share price will multiply by 10 or 15.

4) Possible lack of demand for ABS emissions

This argument does not make sense due to the enormous demand that the ABS issues have had until now. On average, demand has exceeded supply two to three times in investor markets.

Risks

Although Pagaya's current situation is excellent, zero risk does not exist. As the main risks to take into account we could describe: 1) Delay in the interest rate cut by the FED beyond this year 2024, which would cause a possible negative impact on income. 2) Possible economic recession that would cause an increase in delinquency rates. 3) Possible delay in upcoming alliances with large banks, which would cause income growth expectations to not be met.

Conclusion

The fourth quarter results published by Pagaya confirm the good evolution of the business. The company's guidance for this year 2024 is promising with an annual revenue between $925 million and $1 billion (I expected $875 million to $925 million). This means that the $1 billion revenue milestone will be reached this year (representing more than 20% year-over-year growth).

On the other hand, the company is expected to post positive net earnings this year 2024. I expect it to post positive GAAP EPS for the first or second quarter.

With a P/S ratio just over 1, Pagaya is highly undervalued. Compared to its peers in the same sector where the average P/S ratio is between 3 and 5, we could expect Pagaya's share price to rise 2 or 3 times in a few months.

Without a doubt, Pagaya offers an unparalleled opportunity to take positions and I expect revaluations of x2 or x3 in a few months.