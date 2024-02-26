Nancy Anderson

The Basic Story: Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is a small-cap, non-operated Bakken player with a lightly levered balance sheet and a high base dividend yield. The dividend here is a priority. The company has already guided to low double-digit growth in 2024, and we expect that to be reaffirmed with their 4Q call tomorrow. Operating costs are elevated, but they are a small producer (<13 MBOEpd) and we have modeled them to edge slightly lower in 2024 as volumes rise. Valuation is fairly full at 4x our 2024 EBITDA figure, but this is likely the effect of the generous $0.50 per quarter dividend. Vitesse was spun out from Jefferies (one of my former homes) in early 2023. As with most non-operators, they look to acquire acreage in the path of bigger operators giving them shorter timelines to go from acquisition to spud with the idea of boosting free cash flow steadily over time.

Balance Sheet: Lightly levered. Net debt to annualized 3Q23 EBITDA of 0.4x, and we don't expect this to expand much under our 2024 Base Case of $80 oil. They're also approximately 40% hedged via swaps for 2024 at $79. The revolver is 33% drawn, and while it should edge up slightly in 4Q as they wrap up 2023's acquisitions, we note they have no senior debt.

Return of Capital: Sending the right messages for the times.

A Generous Dividend: They've maintained a $0.50 quarterly dividend for four quarters. This costs them roughly $15 mm per quarter. At the current share price, this is ~10% implied yield. We estimate the dividend can be paid from cash flow down to the mid $70s, taking into account their hedge position and other guidance as noted in the cheat sheet below. Our sense would be they'd maintain it on average prices down into the upper $60s, using the balance sheet as a temporary supplement.

Share Repurchases: They have a $60 mm program that was authorized shortly after the spin-out. So far, this appears to be more of a "check the box" program as they only spent $0.2 mm through the first 9 months of 2023, but we appreciate the optionality it provides. Also, to be fair, they're not really in need of a share count reduction, and from a trading standpoint they could do with more, not less shares, in the public's hands.

Other Items:

Acreage: Core of the Williston and pretty blocky.

Core of the Williston and pretty blocky. Operators: CHRD is their largest at 20% of their acreage and 18% of their production in 3Q23. The rest of the list in the Bakken are primarily household names, both private and public, including Continental and HES (acquired by CVX (unowned) who already operated for them in the DJ).

CHRD is their largest at 20% of their acreage and 18% of their production in 3Q23. The rest of the list in the Bakken are primarily household names, both private and public, including Continental and HES (acquired by CVX (unowned) who already operated for them in the DJ). Mix is roughly 2/3 oil; 1/3 natural gas (2 stream reporter).

is roughly 2/3 oil; 1/3 natural gas (2 stream reporter). Hedges: 2024 oil: ~ 40% hedged via swaps @ $79.

2024 oil: ~ 40% hedged via swaps @ $79. Management: Chairman and CEO Bob Gerrity (formerly of Gerrity Oil) is a respected name and his team is highly experienced.

Chairman and CEO Bob Gerrity (formerly of Gerrity Oil) is a respected name and his team is highly experienced. Insider ownership: Insiders own just under a quarter of the shares, and officers and directors were largely buyers during 2023.

Insiders own just under a quarter of the shares, and officers and directors were largely buyers during 2023. Analyst coverage: 4 analysts in print. This is OK for their size, but they have no really big shops in coverage, and they could use a couple more. Their conference schedule suggests they are working on this.

4 analysts in print. This is OK for their size, but they have no really big shops in coverage, and they could use a couple more. Their conference schedule suggests they are working on this. Short Interest: Just under 6% of float (1.5 mm shares), a level that is very likely suppressed by the high dividend.

Nutshell: It's interesting. We generally don't participate in non-operated names and while most non-op managements generally argue they have more capex control and lower operating costs (less G&A/BOE) but this is often not the case. But we do trade these kinds of names when we view them as undervalued for the sum of the parts of the story. That's the case here.

Vitesse is also a little more interesting than most non-ops given the reputable management team, their position within the basin, and the who's who list of operators on their acreage. And it's even more interesting in light of Bakken consolidation over the last few years, which has removed several investment options from the table, with CHRD taking out mid-cap player ERF just last week. The high dividend and ability to pay that dividend while remaining within free cash flow at the prices we saw in 2023 are pretty encouraging as well.

While all of this appears to be mostly factored into both TEV/EBITDA and TEV/1P BOE, there is room on the multiples for expansion with better commodity pricing in 2H24. Guidance in non-operated names is always a function of operators' plans, and we were a little surprised to see that they guided for 2024 last fall, but a portion of the confidence in the then-out-year guide was a function of significant acquisitions with in progress wells as well as the normal expectations for operators 2024 plans. For our modeling purposes, we've taken their 2024 guidance at face value and applied our own thoughts on commodity prices and costs. Our view is that if commodity prices hold near current levels in the first half of 2024 the name could be more interesting for accumulation in the lower $20s. A 5.0x multiple of our Base Case would put the name at $27.