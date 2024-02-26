beast01

Just a few days ago, when I discussed Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) encouraging preliminary Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings, as well as some of the company's potential growth drivers, I suggested investors remain vigilant about the possibility that Rigel would perform another in-licensing deal to bring another late-stage drug to their pipeline. Well… less than 24 hours after submitting that article for editorial review, the company issued a press release announcing their agreement to acquire the U.S. rights to GAVRETO (pralsetinib) from Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC). This move appears to have evolved after Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) decided to step away from GAVRETO, allowing Rigel to make a pivotal step to bring in an FDA-approved product to improve their growth prospects. After a brief chuckle, I decided to take a deeper dive into the agreement and perform some due diligence on GAVRETO, which led me to the overall conclusion that the RET inhibitor does fit in Rigel's portfolio and should improve Rigel's growth prospects moving them closer to breakeven.

I intend to provide some background on GAVRETO and will review the details of the acquisition. Then, I will go over the broader implications for Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Finally, I discuss how this deal impacts my plans for my RIGL position ahead of the company's Q4/2023 earnings.

Background on GAVRETO

GAVRETO is an oral kinase inhibitor aimed at wild-type rearranged during transfection (RET) and oncogenic RET fusions. The small molecule drug has gained FDA approval for adults with metastatic RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

GAVRETO's approval is grounded on Blueprint's Arrow study, where the RET inhibitor significantly reduced tumors in 61% of NSCLC patients who had previously undergone chemo and produced a response in 73% of naive patients. GAVRETO differentiates itself from Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) RET kinase inhibitor, Retevmo, in improved complete response (CR) rates and safety. Gavreto achieved CR in 5% of previously treated patients and 12% in new cases, potentially leading to durable responses.

While GAVRETO introduces an additional warning for interstitial lung disease, including pneumonitis, it also has safety advantages, notably lacking a QT interval concern associated with Retevmo. In addition, GAVRETO is a once-daily dosing versus Retevmo's twice-daily schedule, which was projected to improve patient adherence. However, GAVRETO did have some concerns with about 15% of NSCLC patients completely discontinuing the drug as a result of side effects, greater than Retevmo's 5% in its clinical trial.

At the moment, GAVRETO (pralsetinib) is in a Phase III clinical trial for RET tumor agnostic, which should allow them to compete with Retevmo in the solid tumor space.

Reviewing the GAVRETO Deal

Digging into Roche's choice to abandon GAVRETO branches from the drug originally receiving approval for treating RET medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) in 2020 under the Accelerated Approval Program. Consequently, GAVRETO was subject to confirmation of clinical benefit in the Phase III randomized AcceleRET MTC study. However, Roche's Genentech and Blueprint Medicines withdrew on their own accord after they failed to activate the confirmatory study, which was a prerequisite for full approval. In addition, it appears that GAVRETO did not meet initial sales marks after an upfront payment of $775M to in-license the drug back in 2020. So, the inability to start a confirmatory trial and weak sales look to be the primary reasons for the dissolution of the alliance.

Rigel was able to take advantage of the opportunity and looks to be bringing in a promising addition to the oncology portfolio. According to the press release, Rigel is to provide Blueprint $15M payment, as well as $102.5M in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Furthermore, tiered royalties, ranging from 10% to 30%, will be awarded based on GAVRETO's sales performance.

In return, Rigel has the rights to the clinical and commercial potential of GAVRETO. Notably, GAVRETO generated about $28M in U.S. sales in 2023, highlighting its potential to immediately boost Rigel's earnings. On the other hand, Blueprint expects the divestiture of GAVRETO will significantly reduce its OpEx and allow them to focus on Ayvakit, which has an estimated $2B in peak sales target. As for Roche, they will cooperate with Rigel throughout the changeover, preserving continuous access to GAVRETO.

Make note that Rigel expects to record sales from GAVRETO in Q3 of this year.

Implications For Rigel

Rigel's acquisition of GAVRETO positions Rigel strategically to capitalize on the growing trend of precision oncology, while also simply offering a product for a broader range of oncology patients. GAVRETO is already approved and marketed, so Blueprint and Roche have already performed a lot of the leg work and negotiations with payers. So, Rigel should see an instant boost in revenue.

Admittedly, RET fusions are only involved in 1-2% of NSCLC circumstances, however, GAVRETO has the potential to dominate that particular subset of the lung cancer population who can benefit from targeted therapies. Considering the NSCLC market is projected to hit roughly $39B in 2030, a 1% piece of that market would be $390M. Indeed, we can't expect GAVRETO to take it all, but the number shows you how a niche segment of a monstrous market can still be incredibly lucrative.

GAVRETO has the chance to take the lead in this arena if their Phase III AcceleRET-Lung trial shows promising results. This trial has yet to read out, providing an opening for Rigel to showcase the drug's efficacy in front-line RET fusion-positive NSCLC. If successful, this trial would dramatically bolster GAVRETO's position in the NSCLC arena and potentially allow them to take the lead position in RET fusion-positive NSCLC.

Another positive to point out here is that GAVRETO is an oral small molecule… meaning, unlike infusions or biologics, it is relatively simple to manufacture, store, transport, and distribute. Therefore, I don't foresee this acquisition requiring Rigel to commit to an enormous burden to maintain its current commercialization confines and even expand if the FDA permits it.

Obstacles To Consider

Admittedly, the acquisition is not all roses; the competition from Eli Lilly's Retevmo, another RET kinase inhibitor with the same indications GAVRETO, with reported $254M in sales in 2023, has a unique FDA approval to treat RET fusion-positive tumors regardless of their site in the body. So not only does GAVRETO have a legitimate competitor in its respective indications, but it would appear Retevmo has the first-mover advantage in RET-positive tumors if Rigel can add this to the label. Moreover, having Eli Lilly as a competitor means Rigel will go up against a juggernaut with essentially unlimited funds and unmeasurable influence.

Other concerns have to do with potential clinical setbacks and regulatory issues for GAVRETO. The drug still has the potential to expand its label, and has some benefits over Retevmo. Still, the hazards of the clinical journey are numerous and can be costly. Any setback or failure in the clinic will damage the drug's peak sales and will be costly for Rigel.

Last but not least… cost. Rigel is expected to report that they finished 2023 with $56.9M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Rigel is set to give Blueprint a $15M initial payment, $10M upon the first commercial sale, and another $5M on the deal's anniversary. It would appear that Rigel does have enough cash to cover the guaranteed payments over the next year. However, we don't know how adding GAVRETO to the mix will impact their OpEx going forward. Plus, Rigel owes Blueprint future regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties of 10% to 30%. It is possible that the GAVRETO delayed the company's potential to cross the breakeven point.

My Thoughts

The timing of the deal was so close to breakeven. However, I have to believe this was one of those situations where the opportunity was too good to pass by. I will reiterate, that Blueprint and Roche have already done most of the leg work and heavy lifting for GAVRETO. Keep in mind that Roche and Blueprint appeared to have dropped the drug due to circumstances and not because GAVRETO is a failed drug clinically or commercially. I believe GAVRETO has the greatest commercial prospects out of Rigel's current approved products. Bear in mind that Roche, one of the best oncology companies on the planet, paid $775M upfront just to in-license GAVRETO. Therefore, I think it is safe to say that there is still plenty of untapped potential left in GAVRETO for Rigel to benefit from. I will also highlight that GAVRETO's patents extend out to 2036 and 2041, so there is still time to get GAVRETO closer to peak performance before generics step in.

Indeed, I am not ecstatic about Rigel opening up the wallet and likely taking on additional expenses when they are so close to breaking even. Still, the long-term benefits of adding a commercial product with plenty of untapped potential and long patent life remaining should ultimately be seen as a positive event in the company's history.

We are going to need some commentary on timelines and expectations from Rigel's management before we can decide on a verdict. Thankfully, we have the company's Q4/2023 earnings report next month, where I am sure GAVRETO will be the focal point of the earnings call.

My Plan

In my previous article, I revealed that RIGL was elevated to a "Top Idea" in the Compounding Health investing group and I was going to start adding to the position thanks to the ticker's technical features. Following the announcement of the GAVRETO deal, RIGL popped out of the downtrend and turned to a neutral rating on the Go-No-Go indicator.

RIGL Daily Chart (Trendspider)

The ticker finished the week trading just above the anchored VWAP from the proximal high as well as the 200-day EMA. So, it looks as if the market sees the GAVRETO deal as a positive event.

To me, this still looks like an attractive reversal setup, however, I think the ticker will need to clear $1.50 per share to break the long-term downtrend ray from the all-time in 2008.

RIGL Monthly Chart (Trendspider)

Therefore, RIGL will remain on the Daily Watch List and will be closely examined for a breakout of the long-term downtrend. After RIGL breaks that trend line, I will make a generous addition and will carry on making additions throughout 2024 providing the ticker stays under my Buy Threshold of $2.45 per share.

Conversely, I will consider booking profits on RIGL if it can hit my Sell Targets, in an effort to transfer my position to a "House Money" standing and construct a larger core position funded by the market.

In the long term, I anticipate retaining my RIGL position for at least five more years, and the ticker will continue to be a "Top Idea" in the Compounding Healthcare investing group.