Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares have generally underperformed global tech peers as investors shun Chinese names despite Baidu being well positioned in the AI space in China. We believe the stock is attractively valued, especially given the recent turmoil in the Chinese stock market as well as the overreaction to the headlines made by SCMP regarding Chinese military usage of its AI suite.

The stock is still down mid-single digits YTD after rebounding in recent weeks while it fell 16% in the past year. 4Q23 earnings are expected to be released sometime in March, and we think the company will mention robust AI adoption rates among enterprises which will drive stock upside.

Quick recap on 3Q23

Total revenue came in at RMB34.4B or +5.9% y/y while gross margin remained steady at 52.7%. Core ad business revenue grew at a pace of 5% y/y, which was negatively impacted by broader macro weakness and soft seasonality. AI Cloud revenue was down 2% y/y due to weakness in smart city project (transportation) demand but is expected to bounce back in 4Q23.

The management remains optimistic regarding AI revenue in the coming quarter (4Q23). It believes that AI-related ad revenue will contribute to the tune of hundreds of RMB million in the next unreported quarter, facilitated by the restructuring of ad targeting and bidding mechanisms leveraging generative AI. Overall, the company expects ad revenue growth to supersede GDP growth in FY24E.

Ernie bot gains traction

Baidu has already begun charging end users for its AI chatbot, Ernie. Management has noted that in comparison to peers and its older iteration, Ernie 4.0 tends to give clearer and more structured responses. Traditional search has been augmented with AI to better allow the user to conduct in-depth research. On the commercial side, the company is soon to roll out a multi-round chatbot-type product which will help SMEs/brands to drive better conversion from ads.

Baidu's integrated advertiser-facing platform now assists ad managers in generating creative advertising material which purportedly drives a higher conversion ratio than human-created counterparts. This at the very least helps increase efficiency from the customer's perspective.

The current advertiser base using AI is still small (in the thousands) but the company has noted its strong growth potential given the latest feedback from customers.

Cost outlook

Based on the comments made by the company in the last earnings call, we believe their investment in AI, mainly in computing power, has begun to realize gains. Further usage of its AI products should only improve utilization, and we think it is likely that margins will expand. Thus, we don't expect large, chunky capex spending on AI hardware, but rather it will be paced according to future business growth.

Also, we don't believe intelligent driving will be a main driver in the near future and should not be a material cost drag either.

Valuation: Attractive

Baidu is currently trading at about 11 times forward earnings which is in the low extremes in the past five years. Granted, we concur with the geopolitical risks in investing in China, but the company's fundamental outlook remains solid as it is one of the best and biggest players in AI in China.

Although we expect Baidu to mention headwinds in its core ad business in the next earnings report due to softer e-commerce sales in 4Q23, we believe the company will also focus on delivering AI-related growth and has also previously guided ad revenue to recover faster than GDP growth in FY24E. These are positive factors that might pique investor interest again in China's search giant. The market expects the company to grow revenue by 8.3% y/y on average during FY24E/FY25E. Consensus adjusted EPS is expected to reach RMB85 in FY25E which implies about 5.5% average annual growth rate. Owing to these solid growth rate expectations which might even lean a bit conservative, we think BIDU is a buy as its risk-to-reward ratio is attractive.

Risk

We believe the main risks to Baidu are geopolitical and regulatory. These are difficult to measure, but risks could include but not be limited to a further clampdown on China's internet industry as well as US chip export restrictions which could hamper the company's chip purchases for AI purposes. However, these concerns are well known and may already be priced to some extent.

Operational risks are that the company could lose market share in its ad business and/or that its products, particularly AI-related ones, lose traction with its customers.