Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baidu: An Unloved AI-Related Name

Feb. 26, 2024 4:16 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock1 Comment
Himalayas Research profile picture
Himalayas Research
881 Followers

Summary

  • Baidu shares have underperformed global tech peers despite its strong position in the AI space in China.
  • The stock is attractively valued at 11x forward P/E, especially after recent turmoil in the Chinese stock market and overreactions to news about the Chinese military usage of its AI suite.
  • Baidu's AI adoption rates among enterprises are expected to drive stock upside, and the company expects ad revenue growth to surpass GDP growth in FY24E.

Baidu Headquarters

V2images

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares have generally underperformed global tech peers as investors shun Chinese names despite Baidu being well positioned in the AI space in China. We believe the stock is attractively valued, especially given the recent turmoil in the

This article was written by

Himalayas Research profile picture
Himalayas Research
881 Followers
Buyside analyst covering global stocks on Seeking Alpha since 2018. I've been investing personally and professionally across major equity markets for about a decade. Subscribe for equity research and trading ideas.Opinions are not qualified investment or trading advice. Please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 4:31 PM
Comments (6.98K)
Thank you for the article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIDU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIDU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.