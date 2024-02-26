Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Introduction

I am a huge fan of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for various reasons.

It's one of America's most iconic DIY stores, which not only has a duopoly with its peer Lowe's (LOW ) in various segments but also a lot of room left in an addressable market close to $1 trillion!

The Home Depot

The company is one of the most beloved dividend growth stocks on the market, rewarding its investors with consistently rising dividends and significant capital gains for many decades. Over the past ten years alone, HD shares have returned more than 500%, more than double the impressive 230% return of the S&P 500!

Data by YCharts

As a macro/supply chain guy, I not only like owning HD stock but also follow its financials and market/industry comments because this $370 billion market cap giant tells us so much about the state of the consumer and the segments it services. Everything I know in macro follows this company, as it is a goldmine for everyone interested in top-tier intel.

In light of its just-released Q4 earnings, new economic developments, and the fact that I'm looking to deploy cash in my dividend growth portfolio, it's time to dive into Home Depot again.

My most recent article was published on September 7, titled "Dividend Dreaming With Home Depot: Awaiting The Right Valuation."

Since then, shares have returned 14.3%, which is exactly the same return as the S&P 500.

So, without any further ado, let's get right to it!

A New Era Of Lower Growth

While Home Depot shareholders certainly benefited from buybacks during the past ten years, the company's fantastic performance was driven by strong earnings (per share) growth.

Using the data in the FAST Graphs chart from the valuation part of this article, here are some of the company's recent annual EPS growth rates:

Year EPS Growth 2019 33% 2020 4% 2021 16% 2022 30% 2023 7% Click to enlarge

While the pandemic caused a dip in growth, overall growth rates were strong - even before the pandemic.

Here's what analysts expect for the future:

Year EPS Growth 2024E -9% 2025E 1% 2026E 7% 2027E 9% Click to enlarge

While these numbers are obviously subject to a load of uncertainty that will result in many adjustments down the road, we clearly see a shift in (expected) growth rates.

The company, which benefited from strong post-Great Financial Crisis housing rebound, improving consumer sentiment, long-term subdued inflation, and the fact that the 2020 pandemic caused "everyone" to finish the home projects they had on their calendar for a while, is now seeing headwinds related to elevated inflation and somewhat poor consumer sentiment.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal published a somewhat upbeat article titled "Americans Are Suddenly A Lot More Upbeat About The Economy."

Wall Street Journal

According to the article, the latest data from the University of Michigan indicates a significant uptick in consumer sentiment, marking the largest two-month increase since 1991.

As we can see in the chart below, this surge comes after a period of subdued optimism due to factors like high inflation and lingering pandemic effects.

University of Michigan

Currently, Americans are a bit more upbeat thanks to easing inflation and headlines that suggest a more dovish Fed down the road.

However, consumer sentiment remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, I have always made the case that we cannot make the case that there's "one consumer."

This is what I tweeted earlier this month:

X/Twitter @LeoNelissen

Wealthier consumers are doing just fine. They own a lot of financial assets that are doing very well, their homes are worth a lot, and even savings accounts result in decent cash flows.

Then there are poorer consumers. While they may benefit from wage hikes, they are not at all as upbeat about the economy.

The chart below confirms this, as it shows consumer expectations from the richest third, the middle third, and the bottom third. Especially the bottom third is doing very poorly, with middle income not far behind.

University of Michigan

Don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to paint a very dark picture. I'm just showing you the bigger picture before we dive into Home Depot's numbers.

Home Depot Is Feeling The Pressure

With everything said so far in mind, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Home Depot reported total sales of $34.8 billion, which is 2.9% lower compared to the prior year quarter.

This decline came with negative comparable store sales, which stood at negative 3.5%.

The Home Depot

What's interesting is to see the developments of comparable sales throughout the quarter, with negative 2.5% in November, positive 1.1% in December, and negative 8.5% in January.

On a full-year basis, sales totaled $152.7 billion, which translates to a 3% decrease compared to 2022.

Moreover, total operating expenses in the fourth quarter increased by 2.7%, which lowered operating income by 12.8%.

The Home Depot

According to the company, higher costs (despite lower sales) were caused by compensation increases for hourly associates and deleverage from top-line results.

It also resulted in a 16.7% net earnings decline.

In light of consumer weakness, it makes sense that the company noted that customer behavior showed a clear preference for smaller projects with softer engagement in big-ticket items.

Here are a few more numbers to add some color:

Customer transactions declined by 1.7% to 372 million in 4Q23.

The average ticket size dropped by 1.3% to $88.87.

Sales per retail square foot were down 3.6%.

However, the company's Pro business remained strong, with elevated backlogs indicating sustained demand from the housing sector.

What's Next?

What sets Home Depot apart is that it continues to invest in its business to be prepared when demand improves again.

After all, it cannot influence consumer sentiment, but it can influence its ability to generate shareholder and customer value.

For example, the company made investments in its associates. This move, which somewhat explains higher labor costs, aims to improve customer service and overall efficiency.

The company also made efforts to optimize inventory levels and improve in-stock availability, in addition to reducing fixed costs that were introduced during the pandemic period.

This Georgia-based corporation also launched a $500 million plan to reduce fixed costs, with the goal of realizing benefits in 2024.

On top of that, it is further developing capabilities tailored to professional customers. This includes expanding product assortments, offering additional fulfillment options, increasing the number of outside salespeople, and piloting trade credit options.

Last year, the company explained that it sees a $475 billion opportunity in its Pro segment, including HD Supply operations.

So far, it owns just a small part of this massive market.

The Home Depot

Measures to further penetrate this market include initiatives like job site delivery orders fulfilled from distribution centers, reducing store congestion, and allowing associates more time to serve Pro customers.

Furthermore, HD continues to expand its already large footprint, aiming to add roughly 80 new stores over the next five years, mainly targeting areas with elevated population growth.

We have a premier real estate footprint that provides convenience for the customer that we believe is nearly impossible to replicate. And we will continue to build out this footprint in a very strategic way by investing in new stores in areas that have experienced significant population growth or where it makes sense to relieve some pressure on existing high-volume stores. - HD 4Q23 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

Having said all of this, for 2024, which is expected to include a 53rd week, the company expects total sales growth to outpace comparable sales, with sales growth targeted at roughly positive 1% and comps at roughly negative 1% compared to 2023.

With regard to margins, the gross margin is expected to increase by 50 basis points, mainly driven by lower product and transportation costs and lower costs.

Diluted EPS growth is expected to be 1%.

What does this mean for shareholders?

Shareholder Value And My Strategy

I don't like the current trend, and I wouldn't bet against a longer-term period of consumer headwinds from higher inflation, as I wrote in a very big article earlier this month.

However, I haven't sold a single share of my HD stake.

No, I'm looking to add on any weakness, as I am keeping a balanced portfolio that includes some of the world's best compounders. I have no doubt that HD is still one of these stocks.

For example, while I'm waiting for capital returns, I'm enjoying its dividend.

After hiking its dividend by 7.7% on February 20, the company currently pays $2.25 per share per quarter, translating to a 2.4% yield.

This dividend has been hiked for 14 consecutive years, enjoys a 60% 2024E payout ratio, and a five-year dividend CAGR of 15.2%, which I expect to drop to the mid-to-high single-digit range in the years ahead (due to potentially lower earnings growth).

Data by YCharts

The company also comes with an A-rated balance sheet, which is one of the best ratings in the world.

It has allowed the company to spend excess cash on buybacks, reducing its share count by 28% over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

The only problem is that HD is far from cheap.

Using the data in the chart below:

HD is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 24.6x, which is above its long-term normalized multiple of 19.8x (the blue line).

Incorporating the aforementioned longer-term expected growth rates, the company has a fair price target of $350, using its fair multiple. That's roughly $20 below the current price.

Generally speaking, I often find reasons to give a stock a higher multiple. However, in this case, I cannot. After all, expected growth rates are below the growth rates that caused a 20x normalized valuation multiple.

FAST Graphs

As a result, I'm still maintaining a Hold rating while looking to accumulate shares on corrections, as I have little doubt that the stock has the ability to outperform the market for many decades to come.

Takeaway

In a landscape marked by shifting consumer sentiment and economic uncertainties, Home Depot continues to stand strong.

Despite facing headwinds such as elevated inflation and changing consumer behaviors, the company remains focused on its commitment to delivering value to both shareholders and customers.

While recent financials may be a disappointment, The Home Depot, Inc.'s strategic investments in its workforce, inventory management, and expansion efforts signal its ability to capitalize on future opportunities.

As a shareholder, I'm holding onto my stake, looking to seize the potential presented by any market corrections.

After all, with a history of consistent dividend growth, a strong balance sheet, and a strategic vision for the future, Home Depot continues to be a cornerstone of my investment portfolio.

Pros And Cons

Pros:

Resilient Dividend Growth : HD is a well-known dividend growth stock, offering consistent returns to investors through rising dividends and buybacks.

: HD is a well-known dividend growth stock, offering consistent returns to investors through rising dividends and buybacks. Strong Market Position : With a duopoly in various segments and a massive addressable market, HD maintains a dominant position in the DIY retail space.

: With a duopoly in various segments and a massive addressable market, HD maintains a dominant position in the DIY retail space. Strategic Investments : Despite challenges, HD continues to invest in its workforce, inventory management, and expansion efforts, positioning itself for future growth opportunities.

: Despite challenges, HD continues to invest in its workforce, inventory management, and expansion efforts, positioning itself for future growth opportunities. Pro Business Strength: The company's Pro business remains robust, indicating sustained demand from the housing sector.

Cons: