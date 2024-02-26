PDO: Can The Ugliest PIMCO CEF Get Any Prettier?

champpixs/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past three years, equity and credit performance has diverged significantly. The rally in stocks continues after the S&P 500 (SPY) posted one of the strongest recovery years on record, returning 26.2% for 2023. As equity markets hail a strong earnings season, credit has few reasons to celebrate. Performance has been weak and the spike in rates over the past two years has left managers shell shocked.

Data by YCharts

Interest rate movements continue to drive credit valuations down. A rising ten year treasury yield has posed a significant, insurmountable challenge for debt investments across the spectrum, as their losses outpace interest earned by a significant margin.

That said, the worst has likely come to pass as the consensus points towards declining interest rates over the next several years. Projections from Federal Reserve members and other stakeholders suggest a declining Federal Funds rate, landing at 2.5% over the long term.

Federal Reserve

A declining Federal Funds rate would act as a tailwind for the credit universe supporting valuations and spurring activity. Today, we are going to zero in on a fund which would benefit strongly from falling interest rates. The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) is one of the largest closed end funds managed by PIMCO by assets under management. We dive into PDO and assess why the fund has trailed other closed end funds from PIMCO’s lineup. We will discuss the current outlook and how macroeconomic changes could impact performance relative to peers.

Fund Overview

Data by YCharts

PDO has trailed the other competing funds from PIMCO. While PDO maintains a similarly diversified portfolio of credit instruments, it has underperformed its peers by a notable margin. We will dive deeper into why shortly.

The portfolio is comprised primarily of Mortgage Backed Securities and High Yield Debt, which together combine to over 50% of managed assets. The exposure to the mortgage sector has detracted from performance as issues in the commercial real estate debt sector continue to materialize. PDO’s mortgage investments are primarily in the residential sector, which has fared better. Even still, the fund’s overweight position on mortgage debt detracted from performance. Other funds, such as PTY, with a smaller allocation to MBS, have outperformed over the past twelve months.

In terms of positive contributors, PDO cited distressed investments as their strongest investment category. PIMCO’s ability to identify and act on distressed opportunities should not be overlooked, especially during periods of stress.

Holdings related to corporate special situation investments, which may include companies undergoing stress, distress, challenges, or significant transition, contributed to absolute performance, as select securities posted positive returns.

PDO also has a lower duration for the portfolio at 3.84 years. With nearly 70% of assets maturing within five years, PDO is positioned to capitalize on a normalized interest rate environment.

PIMCO

As with other PIMCO funds, PDO distributes a monthly distribution, supported by a special annual dividend, if necessary. Based on the current monthly dividend of $0.1279 per share, PDO currently yields nearly 12% based on the monthly dividend alone. Declining valuations in the credit space have pushed the yield to a compelling 1% per month for the common dividend.

Data by YCharts

PDO currently trades at a modest premium to net asset value or NAV. While many PIMCO closed end funds trade at rich valuations, PDO has remained significantly closer to net asset value since IPO, even trading at a frequent discount. PDO’s underperformance relative to peers on both market price and NAV are a key reason behind the discounted valuation.

Data by YCharts

Part of the answer lies in the fund’s structure, which is unique. While most closed end funds are perpetual investments, PDO is a limited term fund. Written into the fund’s prospectus is a dissolution date in 2033 at which point the fund will liquidate all assets based on board approval.

Limited Term. In accordance with the Fund’s Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust, the Fund intends to terminate as of the first business day following the twelfth anniversary of the effective date of the Fund’s initial registration statement, which the Fund currently expects to occur on or about January 27, 2033 (the “Dissolution Date”); provided that the Board may, by a vote of a majority of the Board and seventy-five percent (75%) of the Continuing Trustees, as defined below (a “Board Action Vote”), without shareholder approval, extend the Dissolution Date (i) once for up to one year, and (ii) once for up to an additional six months, to a date up to and including eighteen months after the initial Dissolution Date, which date shall then become the Dissolution Date. Each Common Shareholder would be paid a pro rata portion of the Fund’s net assets upon termination of the Fund.

While PDO is not managed as a term fund, the assets will be liquidated and returned to shareholders at net asset value. In theory, this means that PDO’s share price should zero in on net asset value as we move closer to the dissolution date. Ideally, this will help prevent the massive swings in valuation which affect funds such as PTY or PDI.

Data by YCharts

Where Did PDO Fall Short?

PDO has significantly trailed other funds from the same manager since IPO. Despite the same management team, a similarly constructed portfolio, and a best in class credit platform, PDO has lost money.

I’ve been long on PDO since the beginning because I believe PIMCO’s closed end funds have value. PIMCO has demonstrated their ability to outperform under a variety of economic conditions, especially during times of stress. However, even PIMCO’s management team wouldn’t be able to overcome the impacts of rising rates. While active funds such as PDO have outperformed some fixed income segments, like long duration treasuries, performance remains negative.

Data by YCharts

PDO is one of the newest closed end funds managed by PIMCO. Launched in 2021, PDO established its portfolio when interest rates bottomed out. Despite allocating the portfolio across similar sectors to other PIMCO CEFs, PDO’s performance trailed due to the unattractive investments which initially built the portfolio. It’s worth noting that shortly after IPO, PDO was the largest PIMCO CEF by assets under management. While other PIMCO funds such as PTY and PDI hold higher coupon securities with greater price stability, PDO was forced to get creative.

Since IPO, PDO has operated in a unique credit environment. The managers note the challenges in their quarterly commentary, citing an insurmountable headwind and difficult outlook.

The steepest interest-rate-hiking cycle in decades has set global economic activity on a course that remains difficult to map, making it especially important to respect risks and to look to build portfolios capable of performing well in a variety of conditions. After major economies showed surprising resilience in 2023, we anticipate a downshift toward stagnation or mild contraction in 2024.

What Should PDO Do?

Since IPO, PDO has operated in a complex macroeconomic environment. Despite challenges, the fund has found success over the past twelve months by targeting opportunistic sectors. For example, management notes a focus on “special situations” including distressed debt, which has positively contributed to performance. PIMCO specialized in these situations and has recently been involved in several notable bankruptcies, including Carvana (CVNA) and Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG).

Holdings related to corporate special situation investments and exposure to residential mortgage credit contributed to performance as select securities posted positive returns. Exposure to corporate credit contributed to performance as the sector posted positive returns.

PIMCO’s ability to identify and execute on these special situations will continue to serve as a tailwind while rates remain high and macroeconomics remain challenging. PDO continues to proactively identify and pursue distressed opportunities.

We are strongly favoring corporate special situations opportunities by being a liquidity provider or a provider of rescue financing where downside risk is limited and strong upside potential remains.

PDO’s short duration and quantity of near term maturities ensures a supply of dry powder to execute on the opportunities at hand. Based on the prospectus, PDO can invest up to 20% of assets in debt of companies rated CCC+ or below.

PIMCO expects to continue focusing on MBS and other securitized debt investments. Specifically, PDO remains long on non-agency RMBS given support from a strong housing market and underlying credit of American households.

Should interest rates begin declining across the board, it will act as a tailwind for PDO’s net asset value. Additionally, declining rates would alleviate financial stress on some borrowers, which will act as a long-term tailwind for interest payment and performance.

Conclusion

PDO remains the redheaded stepchild of the PIMCO closed end fund lineup. While near term performance has improved and distribution coverage is the strongest over the past three months, many investors remain frustrated. Since the IPO, the fund’s share price has cratered due to valuation pressure and other factors outside of management’s control.

However, if we are to believe that rates have peaked, PDO and similar funds offer significant opportunity. The double digit yield combined with potential price appreciation makes PDO an attractive opportunity. With the outlook remaining challenging over the next twelve months, there should be ample time to purchase shares. There’s no reason to expect a breakout in the near term, but the stars are beginning to align from a macroeconomic perspective. There are a variety of reasons to love PIMCO’s funds, and the unaccommodating interest rate environment is not a compelling reason to run.