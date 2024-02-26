ONEQ: Nasdaq Exposure With Late Cycle Momentum

da-kuk

There will come a point when Technology no longer rules the momentum world in the short term. I actually think we're pretty close and the long-awaited rotation out of growth indices into value ones will come. But if you disagree, and still want exposure to the Nasdaq as a proxy for growth, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is the fund for you. ONEQ is a passively managed, large growth category fund that was established on September 25, 2003. The fund's primary objective is to replicate the investment results of the Nasdaq Composite Index, a market capitalization-weighted index that represents the performance of NASDAQ stocks.

The fund employs statistical sampling techniques and invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP.IND), thereby offering a diversified exposure to a wide array of NASDAQ listed companies. The fund has over 5 billion in assets under management and holds over 1,000 stocks. The fund's expense ratio stands at a competitive 0.21%.

Top 5 Holdings in the ETF

The top five holdings of ONEQ are some of the most influential and high-performing stocks in the tech industry. They are the ones you hear about all the time, and which have driven momentum for over a year.

fidelity.com

Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) make up about 23% of the fund, so yes, this is VERY company-specific/idiosyncratic in its composition. To be expected given the market-cap weighting of the Nasdaq, but worth keeping in mind in the event you are nervous about having concentrated positions through the ETF.

The top 10 holdings make up slightly over 50% of the fund. Not as diversified as you might think.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector diversification of the ONEQ is heavily skewed towards the Information Technology sector, which accounts for 47% of the fund's total net assets. This is followed by the Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services sectors, which make up 14.84% and 14.07% of the fund's holdings, respectively. Other sectors include Health Care, Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Staples. The weightings closely match the benchmark.

fidelity.com

Comparison to Peer ETFs

When compared to other similar ETFs, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stands out due to its low expense ratio, large number of holdings, and strong historical performance. According to Morningstar Rating™, the fund has an overall rating of four stars out of a total of 1,118 funds in its category, indicating its superior risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers.

fidelity.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in ONEQ

Investing in ONEQ comes with its own set of advantages and limitations. On the positive side, the fund provides broad exposure to the Nasdaq Composite Index, which includes a variety of large-cap growth stocks, primarily from the technology sector. The fund's low expense ratio also makes it a cost-effective choice for investors.

On the downside, the fund's heavy concentration in the tech sector exposes it to sector-specific risks. Additionally, being passively managed, the fund does not have the flexibility to adapt to market changes as quickly as actively managed funds. I worry about this, honestly. Momentum works great when it works, but is also prone to factor crashes. That makes this, timing wise, quite challenging to allocate to given we are long in the tooth.

One thing worth noting - the price ratio of ONEQ to the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) shows funny enough that value has still overall done better than the Nasdaq since 2020. And the trend on the far right might have peaked, suggesting the Nasdaq turns lower on a relative basis.

stockcharts.com

Conclusion

Investing in the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF can be a promising avenue for those seeking exposure to a diversified portfolio of NASDAQ listed stocks, particularly within the tech sector. While the fund does come with certain risks, its low expense ratio, strong historical performance, and broad market coverage make it a worthwhile consideration for a segment of one's portfolio. Personally, I'd rather position in equity funds that have more potential for new momentum. This one is a bit old at this point.