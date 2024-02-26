AlexLMX

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) is a life sciences company that acquires phase 2 ready drugs, aims to develop them a bit further, and then out-license them, avoiding phase 3 and other post-phase 3 costs. The company was founded in 2019, went public via a reverse merger with a SPAC in 2023, and already has two drugs in its pipeline. This article takes a look at the company and the road forward.

A SpringWorks-like business model

CDT went public in September 2023, by the closing of a merger between the up to then privately held Conduit Pharmaceuticals, and Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp (a blank check, special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC). The CEO of CDT, Dr. David Tapolczay, was the former CEO of LifeArc, a medical research charity based in London, UK. Among other achievements, LifeArc humanized pembrolizumab, which MRK developed further and is now marketed as Keytruda, bringing in $25B in sales in 2023, making it the world's best-selling drug.

While a low single digit royalty stream on a drug that sells as well as Keytruda is substantial, most drugs don't sell like Keytruda. Perhaps a better business model for a publicly traded company is to conduct clinical development, as then the drug can be out-licensed for a much more sizable royalty, in excess of 10%.

Conduit intends to fund and develop such Phase II ready assets donated by large pharmaceutical companies with API [active pharmaceutical ingredient] already manufactured Following successful clinical trials, Conduit intends to license these assets back to large pharma, for substantial milestone payments and ongoing royalty income of 10-18% of sales for the life of the patent Statements from CDT's Executive Summary, January Corporate Presentation.

While at LifeArc, Tapolczay worked with Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, former CMO of Pfizer (PFE), now chair of the Board of Directors at CDT, to create SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX). Dr Lewis-Hall is still a board member of SWTX. SWTX started by licensing four compounds from PFE, one of which, Ogsiveo (nirogacestat), is now approved for the treatment of desmoid tumors. SpringWorks was only founded in 2017 and only IPO'd in 2019, so to have one drug approved already and a market cap of $3.6B is a substantial achievement.

CDT isn't oncology-focused like SWTX and the company doesn't plan to do phase 3 development, file for approval or launch drugs itself, so costs will be lower. While eventual revenues might be lower than keeping a drug in-house, for investors, CDT's business model means the time to a payday might be much shorter, as the company will move to do deals following phase 2 results. Another difference with SWTX is that CDT's drugs, at least initially, come from AstraZeneca (AZN) by way of a charity called St George St Capital.

AZN retains rights of first negotiations, for example, once CDT runs a phase 2 trial and seeks to license a drug to someone, AZN can get its hands on the drug first.

The Pipeline

Right now, CDT has two drugs in its pipeline. AZD1656, a glucokinase activator can be used to activate regulatory T cells, or Tregs. Tregs are often thought of as an anti-inflammatory T-cell and thus it isn't surprising AZD1656 has potential in a range of indications inflammatory and autoimmune indications. Notably, the drug already produced results indicative of the potential of the drug in diabetic patients with COVID, where there was a trend towards reduced mortality over 28 days in the AZD1656 group vs the placebo group. While CDT doesn't intend to develop the drug further in COVID, you could argue that AZD1656 isn't just de-risked in terms of the phase 1 work being done, but there are in fact signs of efficacy seen in a phase 2 study.

As for AZD5904, it is a myeloperoxidase inhibitor that the company hopes to develop for idiopathic male infertility (IMI). The company notes how sparse development is for IMI, with nothing in late-stage development. AZD5904 then wouldn't have much competition in IMI, and the company's corporate presentation (slide 16) notes an estimated cost of just $20M for the IMI indication. Further, in a slight departure from the CDT model, the company does apparently want to run another phase 1 trial, although most of the phase 1 work is done, so the drug has been given to plenty of subjects in phase 1 already, including in repeated doses.

Financial Overview

CDT had cash and cash equivalents of $8.6M as of September 30, 2023. The company can keep going for a bit at the current rate, however, as there was very little operating expense in Q3'23; $1.1M in G&A and no R&D expense. Indeed, net cash used in operating activities was $2.9M in the first nine months of 2023, but being a publicly traded company should come with increased G&A expense now and if the company actually wants to run those phase 2 trials, then the R&D expense won't be zero. As such, there is not much point looking further at the historical rate of cash burn. I do think the company can keep the business operating throughout Q1'24 and probably Q2'24 while it looks to raise funds to do some R&D.

As of December 1, 2023, there were 73,829,536 shares of CDT's common stock outstanding, corresponding to a market cap of $206.7M ($2.80 per share). Along with the completion of the merger with Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp, the company completed a private placement of an aggregate $20M of the company's stock, although proceeds after the merger and private placement were just $8.5M. The company could certainly do with another private placement here, indeed the male infertility trial of AZD5904 alone could cost $20M.

To date, the Company has not generated sufficient liquidity to fund its operations and has relied on funding through a combination of debt and equity financing. Despite the close of the Merger on September 22, 2023, the Company has determined additional financing will be required to fund its operations for the next twelve months and the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon obtaining such additional financing. Prospectus 424(B)(3) filing, December, 2023.

CDT may have held off on raising more funds immediately following the merger as the stock fell pretty heavily in the weeks following the confirmation of the merger and the change of the ticker from MURF to CDT. Further it then rallied in late 2023, to over $7, which might have had the company thinking about the exercise of warrants potentially bringing in some funds, or simply waiting to do a private placement on more favorable terms.

The warrants outstanding include the publicly traded warrants (CDTTW), of which there were 13,225,000 outstanding as of September 30, 2023, with an exercise price of $11.50 per share. There are also another; 754,000 warrants (also with an exercise price of $11.50 per share) referred to as the "private warrants" in a recent CDT prospectus, 2M "private placement" warrants outstanding relating to the private placement (with an exercise price of $11.50 per share) and 54,000 warrants outstanding issued to Alliance Global Partners (with an exercise price of $11), outstanding as of September 30, 2023. Between the AGP warrants, the private placement warrants, the private warrants and CDTTW then, there are 16M warrants outstanding.

Conclusions and rating

CDT has a stellar team that has executed using similar business models previously. The company's pipeline members are partially de-risked with the phase 1 work complete for one drug and perhaps one more study needed for AZD5904 prior to a trial in the IMI indication (although several other phase 1 studies have been completed). What CDT needs is some funds to run those trials. Given the market cap of the company currently, even a small raise could be sufficient for the company to get going on some of its clinical studies. The company may simply have waited to set up another private placement or some other fundraising deal. Nonetheless, I can't rate CDT a buy without a little bit more cash secured, there is too much risk that the stock could trade down awaiting news on how CDT is going to fund its trials, and then the eventual terms of the raise might not be that favorable (i.e. a lot of dilution).

Once CDT raises some cash, depending on the terms of any such raise, I could quickly switch to a buy rating on the name. I certainly look forward to hearing more from this newly public company.

