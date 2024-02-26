AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Since our last article covering Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) in July 2023, the stock initially moved down to $400 per share from $550 at publication. The market seemed to realize how much results would deteriorate caused by a mix of factors, from higher interest rates to increased credit risk. However, the stock is today back at the same expensive level of $550, while not much has changed and earnings are continuing to deteriorate. We have a new target of around $465 per share, which implies a downside potential of 15%.

Same story, higher valuation

The bottom line is very simple: the company will continue to face significant headwinds caused by higher costs of funding and default rates, which eventually limit its securitization capacity. The price of used cars is on a constant and steady declining path, significantly affecting the value of the collateral posted in their loan sales. But let's unbundle each risk.

This is a summary of their quarterly results that include the latest reported quarter, Q4 2023, which was announced on January 31, 2024. We can immediately grasp the magnitude of the underperformance of net revenues between the flourishing quarters of 2022, and last year's. However, the impact on the bottom line was even larger, with a decline of around 50% YoY distributed across the various quarters. This was caused by an increase of around 40% in interest expense, along with provisions for loan losses that came in at $736 million, the highest in the company's operating history. So the market is betting on a quick resolution of these increases in costs, which may come either in the form of rate cuts or improvement of market conditions. So every day that rates easing is delayed, or consumers' health (which is already high) deteriorates, it is a tough wake-up call for the current valuation.

A Deloitte proprietary measure of consumer wellbeing shows strength comparable to the 2021 levels, a year when low rates and steady used auto demand boosted CACC profits. Meanwhile, the default rates across subprime auto loans reached multi-year highs not seen since 1996.

This is also being exacerbated by a depressed used auto market, with the price of used cars significantly declining in the last 2 years. This weighs on the value of the collateral that is the backbone of the securitization deals that keep the company cash-rich. In the ABS transactions, CACC sells a pool of assets - namely, the loans that are secured by cars - as a guarantee to bondholders. If the lowest tranches which are not significantly overcollateralized fail to recover any value from the foreclosed vehicles, they will be likely to ask for more stringent terms next time. The amount that can be recovered is of course a function of this chart:

There's a drop of around 15% since the highs of mid-2022, which is being closely monitored by holders of paper issued by the securitization trusts. CACC, which owns some equity tranches, is the first to be exposed to potential losses borne by the trusts.

Don't forget the lawsuits: CFPB and NYC Attorney filed consumer protection action

Also, in January 2023, news came out about a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Federal Protection Bureau and the New York Attorney General against CACC. The action "seeks to force Credit Acceptance to stop its illegal practices, reimburse harmed consumers, payback wrongfully earned gains, and pay a penalty." However, in mid-2023, in August the case was put on hold as both regulators were waiting for a Supreme Court decision on subprime lending which could radically change the landscape for many companies like CACC. A decision is expected in June of this year and could be life-changing for the company in my view.

But as we await this verdict, it is helpful to understand what this action against the company itself is about.

From the filed complaint, we can extract some of the accusations that have been alleged against CACC:

CAC also incentivizes dealers to add products like vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection onto the loan during the sales transaction by further increasing the dealer's payout on the loan for each product they add. CAC creates these financial incentives for its dealers and makes it easy for dealers to add products to consumers' loans, but then turns a blind eye when, in many instances, dealers hide the add-on products in loan paperwork or fail to disclose to borrowers that add-on products are included in their loan agreements

The case is based on three fundamental points: (1) the company employs a model based on maximizing interest rates and not chances of repayment, (2) the dealers are part of a scheme to inflate loans, and (3) in certain cases APR surpasses state interest thresholds.

In this brief extract from the complaint, we can immediately grasp the severity of the accusations regarding an alleged "scheme" between the company and its network of dealers to "enrich" itself.

We do not wish to make any speculations on the merits of the case or the likelihood of events, which will also be deeply affected by the Supreme Court decision that relates to another case. However, it is reasonable to expect that any adverse ruling will significantly affect CACC both in terms of possible damages, and the ability to operate on the same terms as of today's.

Valuation spectrum and hunting for a fair price

Again, our main thesis is very simple: the stock is too expensive after considering the risks it is facing and the uncertainty around the sector in which it operates. If we look at the spectrum of the valuation multiples attached to the equity, we can notice the magnitude of the overvaluation relative to peers and historical averages.

The forward P/E is around 55% higher than the sector median and is on the same levels as the 5-year average despite record-breaking interest expense and default rates. The P/B is also significantly inflated by over 3 times higher than the median value. This clearly shows that there is a significant re-rate risk as the market realizes that some of these issues might become more medium-term rather than short-term, as it is betting right now.

We present a re-working of our original analysis on the fair value per share, which takes into account the latest results and expectations for FY2024.

These are the three possible scenarios, and the assigned probabilities.

Worst case (20%): Forced by rates remaining high for the entire 2024, and high default rates, a re-rate to a FWD P/E of around the sector median is then deserved, to around 10. Fair price of $320 per share.

Base case (60%): CACC will continue to experience margin pressure, but origination remains strong driven by consumers' health (as reported by Deloitte). This will affect operating margins but the re-rate is not as significant and should stabilize to a more conservative P/E of 14. Fair price of $450 per share.

Best case (20%): this comes down to a very dovish monetary policy, the comeback of super cheap credit which slashes interest expense and allows refinancing that cuts default rates. The topline will remain untouched and operating margins will be set on a growing path for 2024 and 2025. In this case, we expect a positive market valuation to a P/E of around 20. Fair price of $640 per share.

The ending outcome is a fair price of around $465, with a downside potential of around 15% from the current price. This represents a slight change since the $450 target, which is mostly driven by a conservative change in probabilities that assigns a higher weight to the best case.

Conclusion

CACC is a subprime lender that faces several challenges, from pressures on interest expense, higher default rates, and regulatory actions. However, the market seems highly optimistic and is assigning a generous equity valuation, which we believe fails to take into account many factors. For these reasons, we think that a fair value should stand around $465 per share, presenting a downside potential of around 15%.