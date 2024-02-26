Fahroni

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) reported its Q4 results, capping off a record year for growth and climbing profitability. The Chinese automaker has found success focusing on the premium segment of electric vehicles, specifically through its lineup of extended-range electric vehicles as a type of hybrid that has appealed to buyers making the transition from conventional engines.

That strategy representing an alternative to other EV names all-in on fully battery-electric models helps explain LI's stock price outperformance, up more than 70% over the past year, at a time when global EV sales have slowed.

We covered some of these themes with an article on LI back in 2023 and reiterate a bullish view with today's update. With otherwise solid fundamentals and a strong outlook, we expect more upside for the stock.

LI Earnings Recap

LI's Q4 non-GAAP diluted net earnings per American depositary share (EPADS) came in at US$0.60 based on RMB4.6 billion or (US$633 million) in adjusted net income, which was up 362% from $0.13 in the period last year.

That increase considers vehicle revenue of RMB40 billion (US$5.69 billion) up 134% year-over-year and even 20% sequentially from Q3. For context, Li Auto delivered 131.8k units in Q4 compared to just 46.3k in Q4 2022. The sales effort has been accomplished through 467 retail stores covering 140 cities, compared to 288 stores in 121 cities last year.

The story has been the launch of several new L series models since 2022 including the Li 7 in early 2023 as the 5-seat compact SUV. For the full-year LI Auto delivered 376k vehicles, up from 133k in 2022.

That ramp-up has been impressively accompanied by improving margins, leading to 2023 being the company's first full year of profitability. The Q4 vehicle margin of 22.7% climbed from 20.0% at the end of 2022, while the operating margin at 7.3% reversed a loss of -0.8% the year prior.

Management explains that the expanded operational scale is translating directly into firming financial efficiency expected to continue through 2024. In terms of official guidance, the company expects Q1 2024 vehicle deliveries between 100k and 103k, compared to 52.6k in the period last year. The revenue target between RMB31.3 billion (US$4.4 billion) and RMB32.2 billion (US$4.53 billion), if confirmed, would be 69% higher y/y at the midpoint.

A key development this quarter was the roll-out of the company's "Li AD Max 3.0" providing more advanced autonomous driving capabilities with driver supervision, assisted driving functions, and an automated parking system. There was also an upgrade to the in-car voice assistant which utilizes the company's in-house large language artificial intelligence model.

What's Next For Li Auto?

2023 was a big year for the company in terms of diversifying its model lineup but 2024 may be even more important looking ahead to the BEV Mega L6 expected to launch in April.

The understanding is that by the end of 2024, Li Auto will have four extended-range electric vehicle (EREVs) models in addition to four fully electric options. The attraction here is to meet not only a variety of customer needs but also strengthen the flywheel for growth opportunities.

Management expects monthly deliveries to reach upwards of 70k by June and 100k by the end of 2024, which implies 60% growth compared to the Q4 annualized rate.

The figures tie into the current 2024 consensus forecasting Li Auto to deliver 58% revenue growth with EPS of $1.74, up 9% y/y considering the early ramp-up period spending requirements from the new models. Into 2025, the tailwind of momentum should continue with another 36% increase in full-year sales while earnings re-accelerate as margins stabilize.

So when looking at Li Auto, this is a case where the company maintains lofty ambitions but has already delivered an impressive record that adds to its credibility. In our view, Li Auto's positioning warrants a valuation premium where the current forward P/E at around just 22x appears compelling given the momentum.

We know the recent growth is well ahead of EV peers, and we'd say the company's advantage is precisely in its clear leadership of EREVs which have represented the fastest-growing category within China's new energy vehicle market. With data through Q3 2023, EREV sales climbed by 157% y//y compared to just 14% in BEVs.

The sense is that more consumers are recognizing this model as a good option capturing many of the advantages of electric vehicles while also maintaining some of the convenience in terms of range and affordability of an ICE. The implication is that LI is capturing market share in China compared to BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) and XPeng Inc. (XPEV) for example.

From the stock price chart, LI is back trading above the $40.00 level which has represented an area of technical resistance going back to 2022. The case we make is that the latest results help add a tailwind of bullish sentiment where the outlook today is likely stronger than ever. To the upside, the 2023 high near $48.00 becomes the next target which we believe the stock can reach sooner rather than later.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about Li Auto as the company appears to be gaining traction as a major car brand that warrants global attention. Compared to several high-profile EV startups in recent years that have failed to successfully commercialize a platform, Li Auto's profitable growth is a sign of good management that is pushing the company in the right direction.

That being said, it's worth covering some risks to consider. Broader economic data out of China has disappointed over the past year and Li Auto would not be immune to a deeper contraction. The EV market remains highly competitive, and many different players will attempt to seize on the same opportunities Li Auto is currently targeting.

Weaker-than-expected results through 2024 could introduce a new round of volatility into the stock. Monitoring points here include the company's monthly vehicle delivery updates as well as financial margins over the next several quarters.