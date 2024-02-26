Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) UBS Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 26, 2024 4:13 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.56K Followers

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) UBS Financial Services Conference February 26, 2024 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Lapointe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Jill Shea - UBS

Timothy Chiodo

Okay. Welcome, everyone, to the UBS Financial Services Forum Conference here in Miami. I am joined by -- I'm Tim Chiodo, I'm the lead payments processors and fintech analyst here at UBS, and I'm joined by my colleague, Jill Shea. Jill Shea is a U.S. consumer finance analyst. Jill, thanks for being here.

Jill Shea

Thank you.

Timothy Chiodo

And of course, we are both happy to be hosting the CFO of SoFi, Chris Lapointe. So we have a great set of questions here to go through with Chris. We're going to start with little bit of recapping some of the recent financial guidance that was given, both for the coming year and for the medium term. We'll get into a little bit the loan origination trends and the lending segment before moving on to financial services, technology platform and then potentially a few miscellaneous questions at the end time permitting. So with that, Chris and to the whole SoFi team, thank you for being here today.

Christopher Lapointe

Thanks for having us. Really appreciate it.

Timothy Chiodo

Okay. As I mentioned, we're going to start by talking a little bit about the outlook recently provided by SoFi. So we'll start with the top line, and then we'll move on to margins a little bit.

But for the top line. So 2024, really fast growth in tech platform and financial services, but a slight slowdown in lending. Maybe just talk a little bit about this year's growth and then that reacceleration or the 3-year CAGR?

Christopher Lapointe

Yes, absolutely. So in terms of 2024, it's going to be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.