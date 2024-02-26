Philip Thurston/E+ via Getty Images

Back in the day, in my eternal quest for the perfect wave in my teens and 20s, the old surfer in me longed for those warm, sunny days when I could leisurely travel the world (or at least my local beaches) looking for the right setup. I always liked right-hand point breaks where I could tuck into the barrel of the wave and travel on down the line, riding from the trough to the peak and back down again, gaining speed and momentum. This analogy could be applicable to my search for ideal income investing, with the investment wave looming in the distance and then forming the perfect setup as my income rises to the occasion.

In the world of credit investing, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) is doing just that. It is forming the perfect setup right now for long-term income investors to catch the income wave as the closed-end fund, or CEF, trades at a substantial discount to NAV of -18% while offering a monthly dividend of $.0570 leading to an annual yield of about 12%.

In fact, a recent insight from FS Investments published in October 2023 discusses that perfect setup with their outlook on corporate credit.

FS Investments

Credit market returns are also benefiting directly from higher yields. Like a quarter ago, loan and CLO markets remain in their top decile of historical attractiveness from a yield perspective, despite recent spread tightening. Even for high yield, where spreads have also declined, yields have stayed elevated given rising Treasury rates, and remain in their second quartile of historical attractiveness. We believe this provides further support to credit markets compared to equities, where price-to-earning (P/E) ratios are in their priciest quintile relative to history.

With the economy gaining steam in Q4 and remaining healthy heading into Q1 2024, that corporate credit wave is looking juicier and more attractive every day. I believe that FSCO is a Buy for investors looking for an alternative source of high-yield income that benefits from both private and public credit investments.

When I last reviewed FSCO back in September 2023, I rated the fund a Buy and it has delivered a total return of just over 13% since then, even beating the S&P 500 (SP500) in that time. Yet the fund still trades at a hefty discount to NAV, which is steadily increasing.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, since FSCO was taken over by a new management team from FS Investments in 2018, the performance has been stellar. Although the fund just went public starting in November 2022 via a phased direct listing, the fund was privately held prior to that. The following slide from the Q3 2023 investor presentation shows the annual returns of more than 6.5% per year since 2018 even with the Covid pandemic creating havoc in the middle of that period. The one-year net NAV return of 15.59% is one of the strongest returns you will find from a credit fund over the past year.

FSCO

While FSCO may not be a well-known or commonly held CEF the team at FS Investments has been around since 2007 (formerly known as Franklin Square) and are involved in other investments that you may be more familiar with, including FS KKR Capital (FSK), a business development company ("BDC") that I reviewed in January. A special team was formed in 2017 to take over the FSCO fund, as explained on the slide below from the Q323 presentation.

FS Investments

When I previously covered FSCO in September, this is what I wrote at the time about the prospects for the fund going forward:

My assessment of FSCO is that the fund managers appear to have their pulse on the credit markets and with the ability to dynamically allocate between private and public credit investments, the fund is generating solid income that supports the high yield distribution. While the fund continues to trade at a substantial discount to NAV, which is rising, and with a recently increased monthly distribution, I rate FSCO a Buy for income-oriented investors who are looking for a relatively safe high-yield investment.

In the nearly 6 months since that article was published, the discount has closed from what was a discount of -21% as of September 1, 2023, to about -18% as of February 23. Meanwhile, the NAV has also risen from $6.89 on September 1 to $6.99 today. The chart below from CEFConnect illustrates the steady rise in price over the past year.

CEFConnect

While the discount has been closing, the fund still trades at a substantial discount that offers some additional upside price potential while paying out a fully covered 12% distribution paid monthly that was raised in July 2023. The chart of the distribution history since the fund went public tells that story.

Seeking Alpha

Distributions of $0.17 per share were paid during the third quarter and with NII of $0.22 per share the distribution was fully covered.

Fund Portfolio

The portfolio holdings are diversified in terms of both asset type and asset allocation, with about 51% in 1st lien senior secured loans, 18% senior secured bonds, 8% in 2nd lien senior loans, 7% subordinated debt, 4% asset-based finance, and 12% equity/other. About 54% of the fund holdings are floating rate and 77% is senior secured debt. Sector allocations as of Q3 changed slightly from the previous quarter (e.g. Other increased from 17% to 22%) and are summarized in the Q3 presentation on the slide below. Total assets under management, or AUM, as of 9/30/23 was $2.1B invested in 86 portfolio companies. Average duration is 0.9 years. According to a footnote on the slide:

A duration of 0.9 year suggests that a 1% rise in interest rates would equate to a 0.9% decline in FSCO's NAV and vice versa as rates fall.

Therefore, if interest rates do begin to fall later this year, we can expect a corresponding increase in the NAV of the fund.

FSCO Q323 presentation

The latest earnings report for Q4 is expected to be released on March 1. There is no reason that I can see why the distribution might be reduced, and in fact with spillover income from the previous quarters there is a possibility that another increase in the distribution could be in the works. From the fund's Q3 quarterly update, the outlook for Q4 2023 and FY 2024 includes some positive language such as unique opportunities in private credit markets that are not available to traditional banks or BDCs, as well as opportunistic, event-driven public credit markets.

FSCO Quarterly Update

From the Q323 earnings call, Head Portfolio Manager Andrew Beckman commented on the fund's positioning with respect to public and private credit markets:

As of September 30th, 2023, the split between public and private investments was 57% and 43%, respectively. We tend to have a differentiated focus than traditional credit funds. We're not constrained by a specific asset-class mandate. We can invest across loans, bonds, structured credit or highly structured equity, and across fixed and floating rate assets.

Credit Risks

Although default rates rose slightly in 2023 from previous historic lows, the default rates for both senior loans and high-yield bonds were still below historical averages as of Q3 according to the FS corporate credit outlook.

Default rates were stable in the third quarter, falling in the high yield market and essentially flat in loans. Both markets are up on the year, with the high yield default rate rising from 1.65% at year-end to 2.4% as of the end of August and loans increasing from 1.59% to 2.95%, respectively. Technology, retail and consumer products have the top number of defaults on the year, but much of the activity has been a function of idiosyncratic credit events rather than top-down industry dynamics.

But by the end of November 2023, according to Fitch Ratings, the U.S. Leveraged Loan default rate breached the 3% level for the first time since 2020. For 2024, Fitch expects the default rate to continue to rise slightly to a range of 3.5% to 4.5% in the U.S. and toward 4% in Europe.

Fitch Ratings

According to S&P Global, the more speculative CCC/C rated corporate loans may reach a default rate as high as 4.75% by year-end 2024.

Given positive momentum with GDP, inflation, and interest rates in 2024, we expect defaults to decline in the fourth quarter but finish the year higher than 2023. This should push the U.S. trailing-12-month speculative-grade corporate default rate to 4.75% (80 defaults) by December 2024. This reflects a slight decline in defaults from our previous 5% projection through September. The proportion of 'CCC/C' ratings remains elevated, and we expect these firms to contend with weak cash flow and elevated interest expenses this year.

Summary

While the FSCO closed-end fund has risen in price over the past year and has meaningfully closed the discount, it still has a long way to go in terms of gaining investor attention and trading closer to book value. In response to a question asked during the Q3 earnings call, fund portfolio manager Andrew Beckman had this to say:

What do we do from here? We're focused on the performance of the Fund, investing in high quality instruments, and continuing to perform well. And I believe, showing the Street that we have a high quality portfolio that performs well and performing well compared to our peers will help us continue to shrink the discount. Outside of performance, we're focused on our IR efforts and talking to analysts and investors to pitch the Fund and make investors aware of kind of the high quality nature of the portfolio. And we're hopeful that our efforts all around will close the discount. We think our stock should trade much more in line with book value as well as the peer group.

Comparing the one-year performance of FSCO to several peer funds that also invest in fixed income such as high-yield bonds and senior loans, the total return of FSCO has far exceeded that of WDI, PAXS, and VVR, which all happen to be funds that I currently own or have recently held.

Seeking Alpha

My belief is that FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a fund that offers a good buying opportunity while it continues to trade at a big discount, currently -18%, and offers a well-covered monthly distribution that yields 12% at the current price. I would recommend taking a closer look at the fund before the discount closes completely as more investors learn about the fund and its promise of attractive future returns.