Gravity's (NASDAQ:GRVY) main asset is the Ragnarok IP. As with most gacha and semi-gacha game makers, the objective is to aggressively milk the player of cash and maximise LTVs, and having an IP that has been on the market for more than two decades helps. They've done a good job particularly in emerging markets with their strategy of out-licensing the Ragnarok IP to developers in Southeast Asia. And while they really pushed forward in terms of revenue growth in 2023, sequential trends are already showing serious erosion, which is normal for gacha games of a certain quality. We note that the EV is low due to the large cash position, but this is actually quite common among listed gacha game companies. We also note that there are better deals out there, namely Akatsuki (OTCPK:AKAFF) which is also more springloaded in terms of major new releases, and has a far lower EV that will help it develop technology and withstand the pressure of a very competitive market.

Latest Earnings

Unfortunately, disclosure for Gravity is pretty weak being a Korean company. We are lacking a comprehensive balance sheet and income statements, but we do have the latest "tentative" figures for Q4 that will eventually be followed up with more robust disclosure.

Highlights (Q4)

Sequentially we are seeing pretty weak performance as the bulk of releases focused on Q2 start to see player and value attrition. This is pretty normal, and is going to happen for most companies that make gacha games. Both revenues and operating profit figures are falling off meaningfully.

Mix (Q4 Pres)

In terms of mix, revenues are more focused in the PC segment. This is a consequence of the PC segment being home to Ragnarok Online, the flagship product that has had a longstanding presence as an early MMO. Since its revenues are more stable than the mobile segment, which sees these pretty wild fluctuations, when mobile falls off the more stable RO revenues increase in the mix. Ragnarok Origin, which is for both PC and mobile, has some presence in the PC revenues as well.

The latest figure we get for cash and cash equivalents is $350 million. We assume that the company hasn't started to carry any debt in this latest quarter, as it didn't a quarter ago. With a market cap of $493 million, EVs get pretty low at around $140 million. This year's operating income hit $160 million, so that's less than a 1x EV/EBIT ratio.

In terms of direction, quite a few releases came out after the close of the Q4 balances, or at least towards the very end of the Q4. Ragnarok Begins, another idle Ragnarok game, continued Ragnarok Online LiveOps events in the many regions in which it is played, and also an expansion of the popular Ragnarok Origin dual release game now in new regions, specifically China. This may be the more promising of the new actions, because idle games especially tend to be very short lived. Then Ragnarok V: Returns a sequel game will be released as well. Gravity will still be dealing with attrition of previous titles, that likely hasn't been exhausted and may be cannibalised by the new releases, but further sequential declines should not continue at the same pace as they have since Q2. It's impossible to predict exactly, but it has been impressive that gravity has arrived at new heights in terms of sales by leveraging the IP in mobile, with a strong focus on Southeast Asian markets like Thailand in the last couple of years.

A Better Way

Gravity is cheap, but part of the reason is that gacha game companies all have to hold pretty large cash balances to be able to guarantee their survival. While Gravity at least has Ragnarok Online, which isn't really a gacha game in the modern sense, the majority of their revenue is coming from mobile, which is where they get these surges from out-licensing the Ragnarok IP to other developers mainly. Basically 90% of the revenue is mobile now, and even more so right after a wave of new mobile releases, like in Q2. They need cash on hand at all times to finance another wave of developments to make up for the short lives of their releases, which due to being F2P or at least very low ticket and focused on microtransactions, has even less reliable economics than more traditional game developers and publishers, which still don't have very reliable economics. In other words, the discount comes from the business having an elevated cash burden and weak debt capacity, and is justified at least to some extent.

Where it is clearly less justified is in the case of another gacha game developer called Akatsuki, which should be of interest to people studying Gravity. Rather than being almost equal to market cap as in GRVY's case, Akatsuki has twice the market cap in net cash. Also, it has an explicit plan in place to allocate all that cash over the next few years in developing new engines and making a slew of new releases for both PC and mobile. Critically, they received investment from Sony (SONY) and Koei Tecmo, who now own minority interests in Akatsuki with a view to make a strategic alliance. Also, Gravity is running on a longstanding IP, while Akatsuki has more scope to start something new as it allocates its cash. The bottom line is cheapness, both have similar industries and economics, but Akatsuki is way cheaper, and is more vigorous with these recent partnerships.