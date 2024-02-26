Funtap

Investment thesis

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been struggling for years to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive market. The acquisition of Danaher Corporation's (DHR) Communications Business in mid-2015 allowed sales to increase by 156% from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017 to $1.16 billion, but strong competition has been taking its toll since then as the trailing twelve months' revenues decreased to $834.1 million in the present, with no recovery in sight. The problem is that, although performance management and cybersecurity products and services are essential (and increasingly in demand) elements in our current interconnected world, the barriers to entering the market are relatively easy to penetrate for large and local technology companies, permanently creating pricing pressures that affect both revenues and margins for NetScout.

Customers have limited their spending on performance management services in recent quarters as part of their efforts to reduce operating costs in the face of a macroeconomic outlook marked by strong inflationary pressures and a reduction in discretionary spending due to weakening consumer purchasing power, which has translated into a reduction in revenues despite the slight increase enjoyed in fiscal 2021 and 2022.

Revenues indeed remain significantly high compared to the period before the acquisition of Danaher Corporation's Communications Business, but the (appropriate) prioritization of reducing debt and undoing share dilution instead of continuing to invest in growth initiatives has made it impossible to offset the impacts derived from increasing competitive pressures and the recent macroeconomic headwinds, which has led the market to punish the share price, which has fallen by 55% from the all-time highs reached in 2014 (and by 43% since December 2022). Still, although I believe that NetScout has the potential to return to the path of growth now that its balance sheet is much healthier, I believe that there are much more appealing choices in the stock market right now with companies with much better prospects for the medium and long-term, so I believe that investors should stay on the sidelines for now.

A brief overview of the company

In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, it is increasingly necessary for companies to have good support in terms of cybersecurity and digital performance management, and that is why I decided that analyzing the situation of NetScout, a company that covers both needs, would be interesting since its operations have suffered weaknesses in recent years and investors appear quite frustrated. NetScout Systems is a global provider of service assurance and cybersecurity solutions which was founded in 1984, and its market cap currently stands at $1.54 billion as it employs over 2,000 workers.

The company's services are used by enterprises, government agencies, and service providers to optimize network performance, resolve issues as soon as possible to avoid data leaks or potential downtimes, as well as to avoid and mitigate cyberattacks. They are designed to maximize the potential of customers' products and services from a performance and security perspective, which ultimately have the objective of improving their operations. According to Forrester Research, customers using NetScout's Arbor DDoS Protection Solution achieved an average return on the investment of 223% and a revenue boost of 10.3% over three years, as well as significant reductions in incident management efforts. The same research firm also revealed that customers using NetScout's nGenius achieved a return on the investment of 234% over three years, a 7.5% increase in revenue productivity for customer-facing agents, and an 80% reduction in labor needed for incident management.

Using fiscal 2023 as a reference, 64% of revenues are generated in the United States, whereas 16% take place in Europe, 7% in Asia, and 13% in the rest of the world, which means the company enjoys significant geographical diversification. During the same period, the company reported a 49% product revenue, which include hardware products and software licensing, and a 51% service revenue, which includes support, consulting, training, and stand-ready software as a service offerings.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $21.68, which represents a 42.98% decline from short-term highs of $38.02 in December 2022, and a 54.96% decline from all-time highs of $48.13 in September 2014. This reflects the frustration that investors have been exposed to since the acquisition of Danaher Corporation's Communications Business in 2015, as well as the recent operational weakening as a result of a complex macroeconomic landscape marked by higher operating costs and weaker demand, which has especially impacted NetScout as the M&A activity and growth initiatives have virtually remained on hold since 2016 as reducing debt and share dilution has been the top priority in recent years.

Acquisitions and divestitures

In July 2015, the company acquired Danaher Corporation's Communications Business, including Arbor Networks, Fluke Networks, Tektronix Communications, and VSS Monitoring, for $2.3 billion. Without a doubt, this was a very large acquisition for NetScout as revenues increased by 156% from fiscal 2015 to 2017, and NetScout issued 62.5 million shares at $36.89 per share to finance this acquisition, which opened the door to a new phase that continues to this day in which the company has been reducing long-term debt (which was acquired for share repurchases during periods of lower share prices) and repurchasing part of these issued shares.

Since then, M&A activity has remained on the sidelines as it only acquired small businesses. In this regard, the company acquired Avvasi, which allows service providers to measure, improve, and monetize video in their networks, for $4.6 million in August 2016, and a year later, in July 2017, it also acquired Efflux Systems, which detects, analyzes, and correlates threat activity within enterprise networks, for $8.6 million.

A year later, in September 2018, NetScout

for ~$2.3 million, and in April 2019, it

, a service that analyzes data to identify malicious activity, insider threats, and data leakage, for $5.2 million. The latest acquisition took place in February 2020 when NetScout

, a cybersecurity company offering security to device communication protocols, endpoint protection, and security analytics for, $8.0 million.

Since then, acquisitions remained completely paused as the management kept buying back shares and reducing long-term debt, which is slowly opening the doors to new significant acquisitions in the future. Apart from that, the company recently divested its Test Optimization business in September 2023 for $8.3 million.

Revenues continue to suffer as current headwinds add to the competitive pressures of recent years

Despite the boost provided in fiscal 2016 and 2017 by the acquisition of Danaher Corporation's Communications Business, the truth is that sales decreased steadily in fiscal 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 due to stronger competition. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 gave a small respite as it seemed that sales were beginning to recover, but a significant reduction in customers' investments in performance management products and services is once again putting a lot of pressure.

NetScout Systems revenue (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, revenues increased by 1.11% year over year in Q1 2024, but decreased by 13.71% year over year in Q2 and by 19.10% year over year in Q3 as U.S. carriers are reducing their budgets for service assurance, a segment that experienced a 20% decrease in revenues in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, partially offset by double-digit revenue growth of over 13% in cybersecurity during the same period. As for the foreseeable future, revenues are expected to decrease by ~8.1% in fiscal 2024 and by a further ~0.8% in fiscal 2025 as the management doesn't expect current headwinds to ease anytime soon. In the long term, the increasing adoption of 5G networks and the increasing need for cybersecurity products and services are expected to drive growth.

The company is constantly updating its services to adapt to the ever-changing types of attacks carried out by hackers, such as Adaptive DDoS and DNS water torture attacks, but pessimistic growth expectations for the short term represent one of the main reasons for the recent drop in the share price, which has taken the P/S ratio to very low levels compared to recent years to 1.870, which means the company generates annual revenues of $0.53 for each dollar held in shares by investors.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is 29.19% lower than the average of the last 10 years and represents a 60.13% decline from 10-year highs of 4.690 reached in 2014, which reflects the frustration of investors as they are placing much less value on the company's sales not only due to the poor performance of recent years and quarters as the recent drop in sales has caused a 27% decline year over year in EPS to $0.73 during Q3 2024, but also due to the low expectations for the foreseeable future.

The company remains profitable

NetScout has maintained very acceptable gross profit margins of over 60% and EBITDA margins that hovered around ~20% after the acquisition of Danaher Corporation's Communications Business. Before the acquisition, the company enjoyed slightly better profit margins, but increased revenues have allowed cash from operations to be significantly higher. Furthermore, gross profit margins have steadily increased in recent years and are approaching pre-acquisition heights despite decreasing revenues, and EBITDA margins have also experienced some improvements in the same period.

Data by YCharts

The company reported a gross profit margin of 80.00% in Q3 2024 compared to 78.93% in the same quarter of fiscal 2023 thanks to higher service revenue and lower variable incentive compensation expenses, and the EBITDA margin entered negative territory at -51.81%. In this regard, the company reported a negative net income of -$132.6 million during the quarter compared to a positive $52.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The reasons behind this decrease are a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $167.1 million in the quarter and the 19.10% revenue decrease year over year, so this is a one-time event. Now, the management is currently applying strong cost-control initiatives as cash from operations has been significantly reduced in recent quarters due to lower demand.

Data by YCharts

Still, as can be seen in the chart above, the company has managed to generate positive cash from operations consistently in recent years, which means that it is essentially profitable as trailing twelve months' capital expenditures have decreased to $6.8 million in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, recent deleveraging efforts have also reduced interest expenses, which reached $26.1 million in fiscal 2019, to virtually zero, which has significantly improved the company's operations as the balance sheet is currently very robust.

The balance sheet is very strong

As a consequence of the acquisition of Danaher's Communication Business, the total number of shares outstanding increased by 151% to 102 million in fiscal 2015, and the company closed the fiscal year with long-term debt of $300 million (from a debt-free position), and long-term debt reached $600.0 million by fiscal 2018 as the management performed aggressive share buybacks taking advantage of significant declines in the share price. Since then, long-term debt has been significantly reduced to $100 million, and the company currently holds $329 million in cash and short-term investments.

Data by YCharts

That's why the company is virtually debt-free as net debt is currently at -$177.2 million, which significantly reduces risks for investors. Furthermore, this is strongly reinforced by total receivables of $221.57 million well above total payables of $16.74 million, so the balance sheet is very strong. This should allow NetScout to start a new growth phase as soon as the management decides to pivot their strategy from current share reduction efforts, which would likely come as soon as they find a good M&A opportunity in the market.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, this gives a certain competitive advantage to NetScout as the company doesn't have to cover interest expenses at the end of each period as the trailing twelve months' interest expenses decreased to just $0.35 million, a figure that is expected to soon reach zero as the company has enough resources to completely pay down the remaining debt.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the company never needed to go into debt in my opinion, but did so due to the significant share price declines suffered in the 2016-2018 period as the management decided that using debt to repurchase shares was a good idea, and although I have always been opposed to using debt to buy back shares no matter how much the share price decreased, the truth is that the recent (almost full) deleveraging is accompanied by a total reduction in shares outstanding of 30% from 10-year highs reached just after the major acquisition in 2015, which means that the company has made great progress in recent years to absorb the acquisition.

Share buybacks should intensify now that debt has been reduced to almost zero

The total number of shares outstanding increased by 151% to 102 million in 2015 as the company issued 62.5 million shares for the Danaher Communications Business acquisition, and has been buying back shares since then to gradually reduce share dilution, something that continues in force as the company repurchased 706,000 shares in Q3 2024 for ~$18.8 million. The company has already managed to reduce the number of shares by 30% since the acquisition.

Data by YCharts

In this sense, the management used share issuance in a way similar to how companies issue debt, that is, intending to use the cash generated over time to undo the impact it has on the balance sheet for shareholders, which should deliver improved per-share metrics in the long run so that the contributions of the acquired business have a positive impact for shareholders in the long term, something that should intensify in the future now that debt has been practically completely paid down.

Risks worth mentioning

Before investing in NetScout, it is important for any potential investor to understand the different risks associated with its shares as, despite enjoying a very strong balance sheet and relatively high and stable margins, I consider that the current macroeconomic landscape and the operational weakness of recent years pose significant risks in the short, medium and long term. Below, I would like to highlight those risks that I consider most significant.

NetScout operates in a highly competitive industry with strong pricing pressures, and operations have suffered significant weaknesses following the acquisition of Danaher Corporation's Communications Business as a result. If competitive pressures continue to intensify in the coming years, NetScout's operations could continue to deteriorate beyond 2025.

With great probability, the company will resort to significant acquisitions again in the near future to boost sales, which would likely cause share dilution and perhaps an increase in long-term debt. If a significant acquisition takes place in the future, there would be a risk of said acquisition giving results below expectations, which could cause permanent damage to shareholders.

We are currently going through a period of high volatility in the markets, so the share price could be subject to abrupt changes in the near future. Therefore, it is very important to invest cautiously. To reduce the risk that volatility brings, those investors with less risk appetite could choose to invest in tranches as the share price continues to (potentially) decline to reduce the average purchasing price in the long run.

Current headwinds could intensify if consumers continue experiencing a deterioration in their purchasing power as a result of inflationary pressures as customers could continue to cut their spending to offset lower-than-usual revenues.

Conclusion

If the volatility experienced in the stock market had not been so high in recent quarters, I could have perfectly considered that investing in NetScout is a good idea given the recent drop in the share price, since after all its balance sheet has strengthened significantly in recent years thanks to decreased debt and shares outstanding, which has been possible as the company has remained profitable despite weakening revenues. Still, I consider that there are currently better options on the stock market related to companies that, even though they are also going through difficult times and their situation in the short and medium term is (in many cases) even more delicate than that of NetScout, their long-term prospects are much better since NetScout operates in an increasingly competitive market that has been cannibalizing its sales after the major acquisition that took place in 2015.

The growth experienced in the cybersecurity business in Q3 2023 has not been enough to offset the strong headwinds that the service assurance business is going through, and cost control initiatives have not offset this impact on operations either as trailing twelve months' cash from operations decreased significantly to $77.96 million. Despite the weaker operational performance of recent years, the constant reduction of outstanding shares has mitigated a significant part of the impact from weaker results on a per-share basis as results are divided into increasingly fewer shares, but this will not push significant share price increases until investors have a more optimistic long-term view of the company in my opinion.

As I mentioned, the company is prepared to resume its M&A strategy now that net debt is in negative territory and the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 30% since the acquisition of Danaher Corporation's Communications Business, which will likely give a new boost to revenues and will allow NetScout to recover part of the lost market share of recent years. But despite this, the company has not demonstrated the ability to maintain stable sales in recent years due to high market competition, so investors could rather look for cyclical companies with similar or even greater share price declines that are based on temporary headwinds, but that have demonstrated the ability to keep or even increase their sales before current macroeconomic headwinds took place. For those investors who decide to invest in NetScout, however, I strongly recommend an averaging down approach as the share price could continue to decline due to the ongoing market and operational volatility, as well as long-term risks.