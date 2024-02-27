Blackstone Mortgage: 13% Yield, 123% Dividend Coverage Make It A Buy

gawrav

Commercial mortgage REITs have taken a beating over the past 12 months, and this includes fears around the regional banking meltdown last year and what that meant for the overall commercial real estate market.

As with any broad economic events, it’s a good idea to wait for the dust to settle and let price discovery take place as the market weighs both macro and company-specific risks.

This brings me to Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), which I last covered with a ‘Buy’ rating in August of last year, highlighting its high liquidity and well-covered dividend. While the stock is down by 9% since my last piece, its total return has been -4% when accounting for dividends.

As shown below, the stock has seen peaks and valleys over the past 12 months, with the stock finding support at the $17-level back in spring of last year (when the regional banking crisis hit) and it’s since bounced off the $18 support level after releasing its fourth quarter earnings.

In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why enterprising investors may want to consider BXMT at the current valuation for its high yield and material discount to book value, so let’s get started!

Why BXMT?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a large commercial mortgage REIT that’s externally managed by Blackstone (BX), one of the largest asset managers in the world with $1 Trillion in assets under management.

At present, BXMT has a $22 billion portfolio of senior floating-rate loans on institutional-quality assets. The first-lien nature of these loans combined with a conservative weighted average 64% loan-to-value ratio gives BXMT buffer room and downside protection in the event that its loans go under.

Notably, BXMT has made steps to de-risk its loan portfolio over the past 12 reported months by reducing its exposure to the troubled office segment. This is reflected by a reduction in office loan collateral from 40% at the end of 2022 to 36% of the portfolio (US and Non-US combined) at the end of 2023. At the same time, portfolio capital was re-allocated to the multifamily and industrial segments, with each seeing a 2% increase to 26% and 10% of the portfolio, as shown below.

It’s also worth noting that 9% of the Non-US Office portfolio comes largely from Europe, which has far fewer employees working from home and benefits from more inflation-linked rental contracts.

Plus, having capital buffers such as the aforementioned first-lien and 64% LTV ratio comes in handy during times like these, as some loans tied to commercial office buildings have come under pressure. This is reflected by the 93% performing loan ratio at the end of 2023 compared to the 96% ratio as of Q2’23. This, combined with an increase in CECL (current expected credit loss) Reserve resulted in a YoY decline in book value from $26.26 in December of 2022 to $25.16 at the end of 2023.

Despite the decline in book value, BXMT has still given shareholders a positive economic return since inception in 2013. This is reflected by book value per share still being higher than where it was since inception. Plus, due to BXMT’s high dividend yield, those who invested in BXMT since IPO have gotten more than book value back through dividends, as shown below.

At the same time, higher interest rates and BXMT’s floating rate exposure have more than offset the decline in book value from an earnings perspective. This is reflected by record distributable earnings per share during 2023, which rose by 6% YoY to $3.05. As shown below, distributable EPS has risen every year since 2020, resulting in the strongest dividend coverage ratio in recent memory at 123%.

Risks to BXMT include potential further deterioration of the commercial office market, which could increase the number of defaults on loans. This is reflected by a slightly elevated portfolio risk rating from 2.9 to 3.0 (on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest risk) over the past 12 reported months. It’s worth noting, however, that BXMT non-performing loans don’t imply a total loss.

This is exemplified by the recent resolution of a Class-A London office loan in Q4’23, which had been troubled by the loss of WeWork as a tenant. Through a series of loan modifications in 2020 and 2023, BXMT was able to recover full par of its loan value after the property was sold for 1.5x of BXMT’s basis at the time of origination.

Also, while U.S. office vacancies are currently high, it’s not the first time that office vacancies have reached this level, as shown below during the 1980s and 90s, before coming back down. Going forward, less speculative build due to higher interest rates and a normalization of demand in this hybrid-work environment should result in a new equilibrium going forward, whenever that may be reached.

While BXMT carries a BB- credit rating from S&P, its debt is match-funded with loan investments and has no corporate debt maturities until 2026. BXMT also has substantial liquidity at $1.7 billion and reduced its adjusted debt-to-equity ratio from 3.5x at the end of 2022 to 3.2x at year-end 2023.

Turning to valuation, BXMT appears to be good value at the current price of $19.66, which equates to a price-to-book value of just 0.78x compared to book value per share of $25.16. As shown below, this represents one of the lowest levels over the past 10 years, which includes the 2020 COVID pandemic and the early 2023 regional banking crisis.

As such, it appears that the market has already baked in plenty of downside for BXMT as it relates to potential for further declines in book value, while ignoring the upsides from higher earnings power in the current rate environment and potential for a stabilizing commercial loan and office vacancy landscape. While BXMT may not deserve to trade at book value given near-term uncertainties in the office segment, I see a 0.9x price-to-book value as being a reasonable target

As shown below, BXMT also trades at a discount to its peers Ladder Capital (LADR) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) from a P/Book standpoint. Note that LADR and STWD’s portfolios differ from that of BXMT in that in addition to loans, they carry physical real estate, which depreciates and thereby reduces GAAP book value. LADR and STWD’s price-to-undepreciated book values are 0.77x and 0.95x, respectively.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a track record of managing its loan portfolio through adversity and has taken steps to further de-risk its portfolio in the past year through allocation to more stable segments like multifamily and industrial. Despite challenges in the commercial office space, BXMT appears to be well-positioned with its portfolio risk rating, liquidity and strong dividend coverage ratio. With a 12.6% dividend yield and a material discount to book value, it appears that near-term risks are more than priced into the stock. As such, enterprising investors may do well to pick up BXMT at the current price. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.