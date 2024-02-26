Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luckin Coffee Serves Up A Record-Breaking 2023

Feb. 26, 2024
Summary

  • Luckin Coffee continued its comeback under a new management team and business model with its latest financial results released on Friday.
  • Luckin launched 102 new products in last year, including a latte infused with Moutai, China’s most famous liquor, that broke its sales record for a single item with 45.8 million cups sold last year after its launch in September.
  • Luckin has positioned itself as a downmarket chain catering to young, tech-savvy customers, with its coffee typically sold for about 10 yuan per cup via app-only ordering.

A Luckin Coffee store in Chengdu Downtown

Fanliso/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The formerly scandal-tainted coffee chain added 8,000 new stores last year, making it China’s largest operator with 16,248 outlets.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY), the cheap coffee chain that became embroiled in a

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.88K Followers
