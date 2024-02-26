Alcoa's Purchase Of Alumina Limited: The Market Is Right On This One

Jeff Swensen

Over the past year or so, the market has seen a number of consolidations. Most of these have occurred in the energy space, particularly the oil and gas exploration and production markets. But there have been some outside of that industry that investors should be aware of. The latest announcement, which became public on February 25th, involves aluminum producer Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) acquiring a company called Alumina Limited (OTCQX:AWCMF, OTCQX:AWCMY). In general, I am a fan of mergers and acquisitions activities. When companies grow larger, there is the opportunity, if all goes according to plan, for significant cost cutting initiatives. Supplier power and buyer power also becomes greater. In the end, it's a bet that, together, two or more firms can create even more upside for investors.

Unfortunately, I don't feel that way when it comes to this particular transaction. For starters, management has not provided as much in the way of detail as I would like to see. But even beyond that, absent a scenario where significant synergies are achieved, it's difficult to imagine investors in Alcoa walking away happy with this transaction. In short, it appears to me as though the company is overpaying for this purchase. And if this is the case, the downturn that AA stock saw in response to this development is entirely warranted.

The market is right… this time

I often find myself critical of the market's reaction in response to certain corporate developments. I am of the opinion that the market often overreacts to certain situations. Sometimes, the market just gets the picture wrong. I could point to numerous examples where this ended up being the case. But I will save you those details since you likely know some of them if you follow my work closely. In this case, however, I believe that the market was right to send shares of Alcoa down by 4.5% on February 26th. If anything, I'm surprised the stock didn't fall a bit further.

According to the terms of the agreement between Alcoa and Alumina, the two companies will be merging in an all-stock transaction. For each share of Alumina that an investor owns, they will receive 0.02854 of a share of Alcoa. Although this seems like it is very literal, it translates to a purchase price of $2.2 billion based on where shares of Alcoa closed on February 23rd. It works out to a 13.5% premium for shareholders of Alumina and, at the end of the day, its investors will end up with a 31.25% ownership stake over the combined enterprise, with shareholders of Alcoa receiving the remaining 68.75%.

Although the companies have some things in common, it is important to note how different they are from one another. For starters, Alcoa is one of the largest players in the global aluminum industry. It engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting and casting. Its ownership interests cover 27 different locations spread across nine different countries on 6 separate continents. The company has two different operating segments. The first of these is the Aluminum segment, which is the largest with revenue of $6.94 billion in 2023. All said and done, it was responsible for 2,114 Kmt of output. The other segment is the Alumina segment, which generated $5.26 billion in revenue off of 41 Mdmt of bauxite production and 10,908 of alumina production.

Although aluminum and alumina may seem similar, there are some key differences. Aluminum is a naturally occurring metal that's actually the most abundant metal in the Earth's crust. Because it is a fantastic conductor of electricity, it is used significantly in things like automobiles, paints, packaging, and more. However, because of its properties, it cannot be simply mined. Rather, a mineral called bauxite is mined that is then further processed to create the aluminum we know today.

By comparison, alumina, also known as aluminum oxide, is a white, crystalline substance. While it does not conduct electricity, it does make for a decent thermal conductor. It can be used in the process of making the metallic form of aluminum.

Naturally, the usefulness of alumina makes this a natural asset for Alcoa to want to purchase. And in fact, it already owns a nice chunk of these related assets. You see, the only meaningful asset owned by Alumina is its 40% ownership stake in a joint venture known as AWAC. This includes bauxite mining operations, alumina refining operations, and some aluminum smelting operations. These assets are all split between Australia, South America, and parts of Africa. The other 60% ownership in that joint venture already belongs to Alcoa.

By acquiring Alumina, Alcoa is essentially picking up the 40% ownership in that joint venture that it does not currently own. There are some other upstream assets outside of this in the picture. But they appear to be relatively immaterial in the grand scheme of things. To put in perspective what this transaction will do, it will essentially make the 41 Mdmt of bauxite output that Alcoa records under its Alumina segment 100% belong to it. In and of itself, this is positive, since 16.3 Mdmt worth of that output in 2023 belonged to Alumina. Alumina also was responsible for 4.1 Mmt of the 10.9 Mmt alumina output and for 62.4 Kmt of the 2,114 Kmt aluminum output generated by Alcoa.

The management team at Alcoa is pitching this as an opportunity for shareholders of Alumina to essentially diversify their operations. This includes the 87% of smelting tons capacity that Alcoa claims is powered by renewable energy sources. The transaction will make it easier for Alumina to contend with the coming maturities of what little debt it has on its books. In addition to this, it will create a global leader in the spaces in which the combined firm operates. For instance, the company would be the largest player in the world when it comes to both bauxite and alumina production. It will also be the second largest player in the world when it comes to aluminum production.

Another benefit is that this will expand the economic interest of shareholders when it comes to tier 1 bauxite and alumina assets, with the former focusing largely on mines and the latter on refineries. These are already facilities that are operated by Alcoa today. Management is of the opinion that this will open up the door for some cost synergies in the near term while also expanding the scope of strategic options when it comes to upstream investments and other alternative assets for AWAC moving forward.

I am skeptical of significant cost savings, though. For starters, management has not detailed the range of what these cost cutting initiatives might result in. And second, the fact that these are already assets operated by Alcoa likely means that, if anything, any of the cost savings initiatives will center around what little corporate fat the two companies will have overlapping with one another. But since Alumina’s interest in AWAC is non-operating, I see very little to cut from that.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This is a shame because, in my view, this is not an ideal transaction. When it comes to looking at the fundamental picture, we do have financial results through the 2023 fiscal year for Alcoa. However, Alumina has not yet provided 2023 results. Looking at the 2022 data, and accounting for differences in ownership for AWAC, we find that Alcoa is trading at about 4.1 times operating cash flow, while Alumina is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 6.3.

The picture is more difficult when it comes to the EV to EBITDA multiple because of how the noncontrolling interests are recorded, but we know that Alcoa is paying an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.4 for Alumina while Alcoa as a whole, noncontrolling interests included, is trading at a multiple of 2.5.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, I understand why Alcoa Corporation would want to acquire Alumina. Long term, the purchase will probably not be considered all that bad. Given the low trading multiples associated with both companies, neither one looks particularly pricey.

Having said that, buying Alumina Limited with stock as opposed to using a combination of cash on hand and debt is what the market likely dislikes. Buying more expensive stock with less expensive stock is the opposite of what you want to see. Of course, if synergies do end up coming in large, that picture could change. But with absolutely zero guidance regarding that matter, investors would be wise to assume this will not end up being the case.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.