Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DocuSign: Why I Will Not Invest At Current Moment

Feb. 26, 2024 8:00 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Stock
EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
542 Followers

Summary

  • DocuSign's growth has failed to recover despite attempts to turn the company around, causing a dilemma among investors.
  • The necessity of DocuSign's supplementary services is questioned, leading to difficulties in cross-selling and declining net retention.
  • While DocuSign has strong operating margins, free cash flow, and a healthy balance sheet, its underutilized cash raises concerns about inefficiency and shareholder returns.

Signing Official Document

ridvan_celik

Investment Thesis

Since the post-COVID normalization, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been a hot topic among investors. Often heavily scrutinized for their failed attempts to turn around the firm, including making top-leadership changes, making strategic go-to-market strategy, etc, growth has failed to recover.

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
542 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOCU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOCU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOCU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.