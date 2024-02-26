Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unity Software Inc. (U) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2024 8:07 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.58K Followers

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Amir - Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Jim Whitehurst - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Luis Visoso - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Chris Kuntarich - UBS

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Kees - Daiwa

Daniel Amir

Welcome to Unity's Fourth Quarter 2023 and Year End Earnings Call. My name is Daniel Amir, VP and Head of Investor Relations.

After the closing of the market today, we issued our shareholder letter. That material is now available on our website at investors.unity.com. Today, I'm joined by Jim Whitehurst, our Interim CEO; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO.

But before we begin, I want to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. And you can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our filing at sec.gov. Actual results may differ, and we take no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Finally, during today's meeting, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP is available in our shareholder letter and on the sec.gov website.

Great. What we'll do now is similar like what we've done in previous quarters. We get a number of inbound questions during the quarter, and we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About U Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on U

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.