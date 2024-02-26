Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.58K Followers

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Goldstein - Founder and CEO

Mark Mesler - CFO

Tom Muniz - COO

Andy Missan - Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mahima Kakani - JPMorgan

David Zazula - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for joining the Archer Aviation Incorporated Q4 '23 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Kate and I will be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Andy Missan, Chief Legal Officer. You may proceed.

Andy Missan

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review Archer's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 operating and financial results. My name is Andy Missan, Chief Legal Officer of Archer. On the call today are Adam Goldstein, our Founder and CEO; Mark Mesler, our CFO; and Tom Muniz, our COO.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings under the caption Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of certain GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our shareholder letter posted on our IR website.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Adam.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

axd07 profile picture
axd07
Yesterday, 9:33 PM
Comments (271)
Wow this company is such a smoke-and-mirrors BS, short more!
I have never seen so much BS in one conference call since Nikola Motors....
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ACHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.