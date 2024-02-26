Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied Optoelectronics Tanks On Q1 2024 Outlook: Buy The Dip

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Applied Optoelectronics' stock price dropped over 30% after weak Q1-2024 outlook, but is expected to recover in the long term.
  • The company's Q4-2023 earnings report showed improvement YoY and QoQ, but came in below expectations.
  • Applied Optoelectronics' products are in high demand for data infrastructure and AI technology, positioning the company for future growth.
  • I continue a rating of Buy and recommend using the drop in price to reload positions.
Smart city with speed line glowing light trail surround the city. big data connection technology concept.

Pratchaya

I covered Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last December on Seeking Alpha. The stock continued its uptrend ultimately hitting $25 per share around February 15. The stock price zig zagged up and down during this time, which allowed my short-term call options strategy

This article was written by

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.06K Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAOI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAOI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAOI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAOI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.