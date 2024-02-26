Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that invests in open-air retail centers across the US. It currently has a portfolio of 136 properties across the country and plans to spin off at least 65 properties into a new REIT, called Curbline. The spinoff is anticipated to happen late in 2024.

Post-spinoff, I believe SITE Centers Corp. will continue to operate profitably by buying new assets in high-income neighborhoods, and also management's ability to increase value where others may not see it yet.

The Curbline Spin

In October 2023, SITC had announced plans to spin off a new REIT. Before this, it had spent 2 years taking some of its existing assets and parceling out a few of its stores to spin off into Curbline.

The creation of Curbline was to allow this platform to gain a first-mover advantage and to operate in a very fragmented market. Management has identified this market as largely owned by private owners. This allows Curbline to make acquisitions using institutional capital or to utilize public capital to make acquisitions at discounted prices.

The financial metrics for Curbline do look attractive:

Curbline & SITC Metric (Financial Statements)

Typically, these tenants in the Curbline REIT are triple net, so the landlord bears less operating costs, and the ABR (annual base rents) psf is high because of its close proximity to major roads:

There are a few reasons why separating from SITC makes sense:

It allows management to focus more on SITC and Curbline's respective strategies

Management is giving the necessary resources for both platforms, SITC and Curbline, to grow on their own, respectively. Curbline will begin operating with 0 debt. SITC will enter a new mortgage agreement that will repay all of its unsecured debt

This potentially unlocks more value where it previously couldn't when it was part of SITC.

I believe there is investor appetite for growth REITs such as this. Management is positioning Curbline as the first public convenience store REIT in the country with a first-mover advantage.

Post Curbline spinoff, management will likely issue a special dividend to the investors from the Curbline spinoff. Afterward, SITC will likely reduce its quarterly dividend, since the REIT will have lost almost about 20% of its NOI. However, this doesn't make SITC a poor-performing REIT. Some of the competitive advantages of SITC are still there:

SITC properties are well located in affluent neighborhoods with annual incomes of above $100,000

Most of the properties have a grocery or warehouse anchor and this draws weekly traffic to its properties

Management continues to make acquisitions for SITC and post-spinoff, efforts will be solely on growing the SITC portfolio

SITC Has Done Well In The Past 4 Years

I last wrote about SITE Centers Corp. in March 2020 when its share price was below $10. Had investors purchased in March 2020 and continued to stay invested today, they would have enjoyed a sizeable capital appreciation (a 73.6% unrealized gain) with a decent dividend yield (8.38% yield):

Stock Performance (google and nasdaq)

Using the Piotroski F-Score to assess SITC's financial performance for the past 5 years, SITC's finances have improved yearly. From a low score of 3 in 2020 to a 5-year high of 7 in 2023. The F-Score looks at a company's financial strength. A score of 9 implies the company is financially strong, and a low score shows the company is financially weak:

SITC F-Score (SITC Financials) SITC F-Score (SITC Financials) SITC F-Score (SITC Financials)

SITC continues to reduce its long-term debt while improving its short-term liquidity. Its return on assets has also been improving. This is a result of selling its poorer-performing assets and acquiring better ones.

In reviewing its operating metrics, the REIT continues to show occupancy in the low 90%. Its annualized base rent continues to rise. Its same-store NOI growth shows fluctuation, and likely this is a result of including development properties in one year and excluding it in the next:

SITC Portfolio (Financials)

The only caveat to these numbers is that SITC combined both Curbline and SITC properties, so it is difficult to determine the SITC's NOI and FFO per share after it separates.

Downside: SITC will be slightly weaker post-spin

Curbline's spinoff will leave SITC with a slightly weaker portfolio, as reported by Fitch Ratings. SITC had reported a $20.35 for its annual base rent and after excluding Curbline properties, the annual base rent falls to $17.62. Also, Bed, Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy has left SITC with a slightly lower occupancy rate than Curbline's.

On a better note, SITC did obtain $1.1 billion in new financing commitments. This repays all the outstanding unsecured debt and lowers the overall leverage for the company. This greatly enhances SITC's balance sheet and Fitch Rating has maintained its BBB rating, which implies the expectation of default is low.

SITC: Worth the Investment

I believe SITC remains a solid investment even after the spinoff. Besides the improving financials, another reason why SITC is a buy is because of management's ability to increase value. Some real estate operators only know how to buy properties, sit back, and just collect rent.

SITC, on the other hand, has been acquiring properties for the past few years, they discovered an opportunity in the convenience real estate space and decided to spin off a new REIT to capture this opportunity. An active manager like this is worth investing in.

Just looking at SITC's track record in the past 4 years shows management knows what it's doing. I'm bullish on SITC.