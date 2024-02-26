Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buffett Is Managing Your Expectations Of Berkshire Hathaway

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.28K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's annual letter was back to its usual quality this year, with detailed discussion of the company's businesses.
  • Warren Buffett is managing investor expectations, writing that Berkshire's size and conservative capital management make big market outperformance unlikely.
  • The letter was also open about issues at BNSF and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which is facing legal challenges.
  • The shares have run up considerably in the past month and are now near my estimate of fair value.

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Chip Somodevilla

The Annual Letter - Better Quality, Tougher Message

I cover Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) quarterly here on Seeking Alpha. Since my Buy rating in last quarter's article, the stock is up about 20%, beating the S&P 500

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.28K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, ITOCY, MITSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Stilsore
Yesterday, 11:17 PM
Comments (57)
Great analysis. The stock performance today was inexplicable…up 3% to down 2%. I assumed it would be down based on the negatives you discussed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BRK.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRK.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A
--
BRK.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.