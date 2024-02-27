code6d

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) is set up for a move down to the $60 to $62 area over the next several months. Would you like to know how we arrived at that price target? Take a few moments and review the data along with the context of the bigger picture, and you may just reach the same conclusion.

It would appear that this juggernaut of a sneaker company has become an air leaker, at least for the near term. Once this corrective move is complete, NKE likely assert its dominance once again. Please allow us to elucidate further. Let's begin with the fundamentals.

The Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

NKE is a very good company with a very good balance sheet as well but is a nice case study to show that investors can't just pay anything for a good company. At its peak in 2021, NKE was trading for a price/earnings ratio of approximately 50x but didn't have anywhere near enough growth to justify such a lofty valuation.

by Lyn Alden - FastGraphs

I'm no longer bearish on the stock after its major correction. However, I still don't exactly like the risk/reward either, at least compared to other alternatives on the market. The company is facing growth pressure globally, which would be fine at a lower valuation but spells trouble for a stock that is still trading at 30x earnings and that therefore has significant growth priced into it. I would like to see more consolidation or correction before I consider it to be any sort of high-conviction long opportunity." - Lyn Alden

What's more, when NKE released its last earnings report on December 21, 2023, they revealed that they are currently losing market share to competitors. Now, NKE is not likely to allow this slide to continue and will work hard to arrest and reverse it. In the meantime, though, the structure of price on the chart is pointing down. Here's what we mean by that.

The Structure Of Price Speaks

Our founder, Avi Gilburt, frequently writes articles to update the readership regarding market direction. The title "Sentiment Speaks" is followed by the main thought to be communicated via that missive (for example, see a recent article here). What is sentiment, and how does it help us in our investing/trading?

In the most straightforward of terms, sentiment is simply fear and greed. It is human behavior that unfolds in front of our very eyes via the price of the stock or index on the chart. This structure displays self-similarity at all degrees or intervals of time. These forms are fractal in nature and will therefore repeat from the smaller to the larger scale. This is what gives the methodology that we use its true utility and power.

Let's apply it to the NKE chart, as the structure of price meshes well with Lyn Alden's thoughts shared above. First, take a look at the daily chart view:

by Garrett Patten - StockWaves

You can see that the high achieved in late 2021 near the $180 level is counted as a wave III. This is a significant high that should take some time to consolidate in wave IV. On Garrett's chart shared above, you can then note that the low struck at the beginning of October 2022 is counted as Primary Wave A. This is the initial decline of the larger wave IV correction. Naturally, B follows A and price has likely struck that B wave high at $131 a year ago.

Since then, we have seen a new decline and sharp rebound, but the price has yet to conquer the $131 level. So that is our main resistance and defined risk level for this sell setup. Let's now zoom into the nearer-term chart.

by Garrett Patten - StockWaves by Zac Mannes - StockWaves

You will see that the bounce from the October 2023 lows to the high struck just before the end of the year is clearly 3 waves up. What does that tell us? Since markets typically advance on 5 waves and correct in 3 waves, that bounce is a corrective one with lower levels to come thereafter. How low might this go?

If you zoom all the way out to the low that was hit in the COVID-19 washout during the Spring of 2020, you will see that price went all the way to the $60 area. That low ended up being the prior, lesser degree fourth wave. We have seen in hundreds of examples that the next fourth wave will many times seek that same level or close to it.

What's more, the subwave structure of this move down from $180 and then up to $131 matches this projection. While setups are not certainties, we do see this path as the most likely at the moment. What would change this? Should price move back above $124, then we may see a larger and wider corrective bounce back up to the $137 area.

What Exactly Is This Methodology?

Over the years, we've had many questions about how we arrive at these targets, along with support and resistance levels. Some are less than genuine in their intentions, but quite a few honestly want to know how we are consistently able to find these high-probability setups.

If you would truly like to learn about this methodology, Avi Gilburt is an active educator. Take note of one of his recent articles here. Inside this piece, you will see a detailed dive into the how and why of Elliott Wave analysis. Here is a brief excerpt:

For those of you that have not read my analysis before, you are probably thinking that I will change my bullish perspective if rates rally a bit more, or if inflation numbers come in a bit higher, or if the war in the Middle East expands, or for many other reasons most view as being important to the market. But, those that have read my analysis for some time know that none of that really matters to the market in the bigger picture. And, I have provided a multitude of real-world examples, as well as many recent studies supporting my perspective in many prior articles. So, I am not going to go into that again in this missive. Rather, I am going to try to take some time in this article to explain how I view the current structure from an Elliott Wave perspective. Moreover, this article will go into a lot of basic instructions regarding Elliott Wave patterns. So, you may want to stop reading if you really do not want to learn something about Elliott Wave analysis."

Are You Willing To Put Forth The Effort?

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.