Introduction

I'll be honest, I haven't looked too much into Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) but have had them on my radar previously. I usually keep tabs on certain REITs because one, I either own them, or two, I've done research on them in the past and wanted to see more from them. Looking into KIM recently, I've now added them to my watchlist.

The company, along with other REITs, has faced some headwinds from the macro environment in the past two years. KIM, however, saw some tenant headwinds specifically related to their occupancy levels. And I'll discuss this later in the article. Despite this, their fundamentals remained resilient throughout the year and their upside potential makes them a REIT you should consider adding to your watchlist.

Brief Overview

For those who may not be very familiar with the REIT, they differ from more well-known peers like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) as they focus on grocery-anchored, shopping centers and mixed-use assets.

They have quite a long track record, having been publicly traded since 1991, a few years before O and ADC. They were founded more than 65 years ago and have 523 properties located throughout the United States.

Some of their properties are located in popular cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, and Denver. They also have properties located in fast-growing cities like Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, and Raleigh to name a few.

86% of their annualized base rent comes from top major metro markets, with 84% deriving from Coastal and Sun Belt markets and 82% of ABR from grocery-anchored tenants. They also have a strong tenant roster with well-known names like Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), TJX Companies (TJX), and Home Depot (HD). Some of their small shop tenants include Starbucks (SBUX), Verizon (VZ), and JPMorgan (JPM).

Latest Quarter

Kimco reported Q4 earnings back in early February and delivered some solid numbers. Same-site NOI was 3.2% and 2.4% to close out the full-year. This slightly exceeded the top end of management's 2.25% for the year. FFO of $0.39 was in-line with estimates, while revenue of $451.6 million beat by roughly $4 million.

Their FFO slightly decreased from Q3's $0.40, but revenue managed to climb from $446.07 million. In the chart below, you can see FFO remained relatively flat for the entire year. For Q4, KIM's FFO stood at $239.4 million, up from $234.9 million in the prior quarter. And this also grew slightly from $238.1 million at the start of 2023 bringing the total FFO for the year to $970 million or $1.57.

Year-over-year, this was a small decline from $976.4 million in 2022. However, revenue growth remained healthy, climbing quarter-over-quarter minus the slight drop from Q1 to Q2 as you can see in the chart below.

During the quarter, management issued guidance for 2024 and it was quite soft. FFO is expected to be in a range of $1.58 - $1.62, a penny higher than the $1.57 total for 2023. Of course, FFO could be much higher, as management normally issues lower guidance to manage expectations.

The economic backdrop is also expected to be more favorable for REITs so KIM's FFO could come in near the top or possibly exceed this range. If the economy does become more favorable as expected, with rates expected to decline, management will likely update guidance in the coming quarters.

Dividend Coverage

With a current dividend of $0.24, this gives KIM a quarterly payout ratio of roughly 62%. The dividend increased by 4.3% in October '23 and as you can see the REIT has room for some growth in the form of increases.

Looking at the FFO quarter-over-quarter and the dividend paid, KIM averaged a payout ratio of 58.5%, very conservative for a REIT. However, for the full-year funds available for distribution dropped 2.5% to $728 million, down from $746.8 million in 2022. Even with the decline, their dividend coverage remains solid, but this gives them a significantly higher payout ratio considering their shares outstanding.

Unlike their retail peers, shopping center REITs use FFO. Similar to AFFO, funds available for distribution or FAD adjusts funds from operations for capital expenditures from operating properties, debt-related non-cash items, revenues, and merger-related charges, etc.

That's why most prefer to use AFFO instead of FFO to give a true picture of a company's financials. All things considered, this gives KIM a payout ratio of 84.9%. Higher, but not particularly alarming, considering REITs usually payout 90% of their earnings by law.

However, if management conducts buybacks, I expect their coverage to widen, increasing their overall dividend safety. In January, management approved an extension on the current repurchase program for $300 million, and this currently has $225 million remaining. This is something I'll keep a close eye on in the coming quarters. With REIT prices currently suppressed, I would expect to see them buying shares.

Debt Profile

Kimco's debt profile remains solid and actually showed improvement in the last year. They managed to decrease their net-debt-to EBIDTA from 6.2x in Q1 to 5.6x to close the year. The REIT also sports an investment-grade credit rating and had strong liquidity of $2 billion on the revolving credit facility.

They also had a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.1x. This is in comparison to peers Agree Realty's 5.0x and Realty Income's 4.7x. In comparison to their shopping center peers, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Brixmor Property Group (BRX), KIM's net-debt-to EBIDTA was actually lower than FRT's 5.9x and BRX's 6.0x. Their FCCR was also higher than Federal Realty's 3.6x. So, from a balance sheet standpoint, Kimco also is in a good position.

Furthermore, their debt is well-staggered, with only 8% of debt maturing this year. The company already paid $246 million worth of debt back in January and has $400 million due soon on March 1st. They also had $780 million worth of cash sitting on their balance sheet, so again they are in a strong position financially.

Valuation

Using the midpoint of management's guidance, this gives Kimco a forward P/FFO ratio of 12.2x at the time of writing, slightly below the sector median 12.6x. This is marginally higher than Brixmor's near 11x and lower than Federal Realty's 14.4x. I do consider KIM to be of higher-quality and think they deserve to trade at least at a 14x -15x P/FFO multiple. This would imply a fair value of $23, in-line with Wall Street's price target. And although I'm being a bit conservative, when rate cuts do happen, I expect the REIT to trade at a minimum 14x P/FFO and could see them as high as 16x -17x.

Over the next 5 years, Kimco's earnings are expected to grow at an average of roughly 3.5% according to analysts' estimates. Using the Discounted Cash Flow Model, or DCF and a 3% growth rate to manage expectations, this gives me a fair value of nearly $30 a share. And if rates do decline as expected, this is not out of the realm of possibility.

Risk Factors

Kimco managed to increase their occupancy by 70 basis points on a sequential basis to 96.2%. Their small shop portfolio's occupancy stood at 91.2%, a record. But if the economy sees an unexpected downturn or recession, the REIT could see a drop in ratings, impacting their rental revenues in the process.

The REIT saw one of their tenants, Bed Bath & Beyond, file for bankruptcy early last year. Despite them managing to resolve a good amount of the leases, 8 out of the 29 still remained vacant at the end of Q4. Management is confident they can resolve the remaining leases throughout 2024, but a recession would likely make it difficult. This could also lead to other portfolio companies facing financial pressures or even filing for bankruptcy.

And although conditions have improved year-over-year for the REIT, management seems to still be weary of the macro environment. During the earnings call, their CEO stated:

In the end, we pride ourselves as being one of the most efficient operators and are laser-focused on driving shareholder returns. That said, despite improved conditions, the macroeconomic environment remains temperamental. Inflation, interest rates, credit card delinquencies and the election cycle all have the potential to impact our sector and over the course of the year.

If everything goes to plan and the FED manages to get a soft landing, then Kimco can continue seeing improvements in their portfolio, but if the opposite happens, this can have a temporary negative effect on the REIT going forward as well as its peers. This is something I'll be keeping a close eye on in the coming months.

Bottom Line

Kimco is a well-managed REIT with a long history and a strong portfolio. They also lease to some well-known, high-quality tenants, which further strengthens the portfolio in case of a downturn. Additionally, they managed to produce some solid results in 2023, growing revenues and increasing occupancy year-over-year. Their balance sheet also remains strong with ample liquidity and well-laddered debt maturities. Although I'd like to see a lower, more conservative payout ratio, preferably below 80%, Kimco's potential upside and fundamentals make them a speculative buy in my opinion.