Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AppLovin: A Top Pick For 2024

Feb. 26, 2024 11:04 PM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP) Stock
Tyler Maryott profile picture
Tyler Maryott
235 Followers

Summary

  • AppLovin has revenue estimates of $4.06B in 2024 and $4.41B in 2025.
  • The company focuses on building a software-based platform for mobile app developers, offering various tools to connect companies with their ideal customers.
  • APP has shown consistent revenue growth and has a strong cash position, making it well-positioned for continued growth and beating the market for shareholders.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Thesis

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is one of my top investments for 2024. Analyst revenue estimates for 2024 and 2025 are $4.06B and $4.41B, respectively. Additionally, The stock trades at a Forward PE of around 20 based on an estimated average EPS of 2.96 for

This article was written by

Tyler Maryott profile picture
Tyler Maryott
235 Followers
Passionate about investing and teaching about investing. Long term oriented, focusing specifically on Growth Stocks. Cut your losers and let your winners win.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.