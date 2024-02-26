Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Thesis

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is one of my top investments for 2024. Analyst revenue estimates for 2024 and 2025 are $4.06B and $4.41B, respectively. Additionally, The stock trades at a Forward PE of around 20 based on an estimated average EPS of 2.96 for 2025. With the company sitting under a $20B market cap, an 88 percent year-over-year increase in software revenue, an additional $1.25B share repurchases, and Q1 guidance for 2024, AppLovin has continued growth and will likely beat the market for shareholders.

AppLovin

AppLovin focuses on building a software-based platform for mobile application developers to accelerate their businesses. The company's goal is to improve both the marketing and take rate of applications to automate and optimize the marketing and monetization of apps. AppLovin has diverse products and offerings, including free-to-play mobile games from independent or partnered studios. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with numerous operating locations in the United States and offices worldwide.

AppLovin Stats (AppLovin About Webpage)

Its product offerings include numerous tools to connect companies with their ideal customers. AppDiscovery is the company's AI-based advertising engine, AXON. MAX is designed to maximize mobile app monetization through in-app bidding software. SparkLabs is designed to increase marketing results for creatives. ALX, the company's programmatic exchange. Array allows generation of value across a customer's lifecycle with the company. Adjust, which optimizes performance using analytics. Wurl is used to find and monetize connected TV customers.

CEO Noted in the Q4 Shareholder Letter:

In 2023 we released our advanced AXON 2.0 technology, optimized our gaming studios, and invested in new initiatives to drive future market expansion and long-term growth. In 4Q23 there were several key factors driving the growth of our customers and partners including a strong holiday season, year-over-year growth in the mobile app advertising market, our MAX bidding enhancements and the market shift to real-time bidding. The combination of these factors is helping the market improve advertising efficiency, which we believe will lead to continued compounding growth for our partners."

Revenue and Valuation

AppLoving and Adjust put out data on trends and updates on application trends. For Q4 of 2023, gaming application installations increased 7 percent globally, with the "action" category leading the way. Daniel Tchernahovsky, the VP of International Business Development, stated:

The best way for gaming developers to increase long-term retention is to make their game or app feel like it's designed especially for their players. AI enables developers to segment users and customize game progression so it feels as if the game's level of difficulty has been uniquely calibrated to a user."

Additionally, e-commerce and mobile payment applications have both increased across the board. Fintech applications increased 118 percent yearly, and e-commerce installations were up over 56 percent globally.

Revenue for the Software Platform grew consecutively every quarter in 2023. For the past five years, the annual software performance revenue has grown nine times over while maintaining roughly a 70 percent adjusted EBITDA margin. For 2023, Software Platform revenue represented $1.8B or a 76 percent growth year over year. Software Platform revenue for Q4 reached $576 million, growing 88 percent year-over-year and increasing 14 percent for Q3. The continued performance of AppDiscovery drove the growth as the AXON engine continues to learn and scale. During Q4, advertising spending increased due to AXON's AI-enhanced engine. The company remains on track to grow the ecosystem of products and advertising throughout 2024.

Software Platform Revenue (Q4 2023 Shareholder Letter)

Application Segment of the company decreased roughly 18 percent to $1.4B, surrounding the optimization of reducing studio footprints and spending due to acquisition. However, for Q4 of 2023, this segment grew five percentage points to $377M. Considering the application, as mentioned earlier, growth, and projections, the company will continue to trend positively throughout the year.

Application Revenue (Q4 2023 Shareholder Letter)

During 2023, they repurchased or withheld a total of 54.3 million shares. This served to reduce total outstanding shares by roughly 10 percent. Management has also increased the share repurchase program to an additional $1.25B, or approximately 20.8 million shares at a $60.00 per share price (rounding up for simplicity). This alone serves as a bullish sentiment.

Revenue Growth (TTM) (YCharts)

Throughout 2023, the company generated $1B, free cash flow, which represents a 167 percent increase year over year. Additionally, they ended 2023 with over $500M of cash and cash equivalents. Full-year 2023 revenue came in at $3.3B, representing a 17 percent increase year over year. If the company can repeat a 17 percent increase in total revenue for 2024, the company would bring in closer to $3.8B for the full year in 2024. As Artificial Intelligence trends continue, AppLovin will also see continued growth.

Stated perfectly by AppLovin CMO, Katie Jansen:

Embracing AI expands the potential of creatives, The technologies continue to evolve, but we've found a huge opportunity to benefit from many different AI tools right now."

For 2023 and predicting 2024, the below pictures capture the increase across the board from 2022.

2023 Application Data (Performance-driven Ad Trends 2024)

2022 Application Data (Performance-driven Ad Trends 2023)

For Q1 2024, the total revenue is expected to come in between $955M and $975M. Returning to the last couple of quarters, the company has beaten and raised every time. Q3 23 projections were $780M to $800M, and results came in at $864M. Q4 23 Projections were estimated for $910M to $930M, and results came in at $953. Keeping the quarterly revenue beats in mind, I expect Q1 24 revenue to come in at $990M or $1B. Despite the recent run-up and the tremendous gains of the past few years, the company looks reasonably priced. It trades at about a 12 price to cash flow and .65 forward PEG (Non-GAAP). Furthermore, the forward P/E Non-GAAP sits right around 13.

Free Cash Flow Per Share (YCharts)

Final Thoughts

AppLovin faces significant competition from various players in the mobile app ecosystem, including traditional, online, and mobile businesses and developer tools providers. Competitors include industry giants like Facebook (META), Google (GOOGL), and Unity Software (U), some of which are partners and clients. Additionally, AppLovin competes with companies developing online and mobile games, such as Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft (MSFT) acquired. In addition, they also have competition with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). As the market expands, competition intensifies, with new entrants and existing competitors allocating more resources. The proliferation of apps makes differentiation challenging, and AppLovin also competes for user attention with other leisure activities like gaming, television, and social media. Macroeconomic uncertainty always poses a potential impact on advertising as a whole, as we saw during 2022, and could impact future revenue growth. As application impressions continue to grow throughout 2024, AppLoving will see continued revenue growth with the improvements to AXON and artificial intelligence. The company's cash allows it to continue researching and developing while leveraging previous acquisitions. Trading at a Forward PE of right around 20 based on an estimated average EPS of 2.96 for 2025, AppLovin has continued growth in revenue and earnings per share and will likely beat the market.