JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) (TSX:L:CA) operates one of the largest grocery franchises in Canada, operating under several banners. Over the last few quarters, the company has seen regular increases in gross margin, leading to strong EPS growth on a year-over-year basis and a beat compared to analysts' estimates. In this article, I'll unpack the latest results for Q4 and the full year generally, before providing an outlook and commentary on what I think about the company's current valuation.

Company Overview

Loblaw is a Canadian supermarket chain that operates under the Loblaw, SuperStore, Shoppers, Maxi, and No Frills banners. The company provides everyday essentials, grocery, pharmacy services, health and beauty products, and apparel. Along with its retail operations, Loblaw also has a financial services segment that is involved in credit card and banking services, primarily through President's Choice (PC) Bank (chartered) which is responsible for the company's PC Optimum Program and PC Mastercard credit card services. By segment, the retail segment makes up the vast majority of revenues, while the financial services segment contributes just 2%. Overall, while a very small portion of revenues, the financial services segment is still very important to Loblaw. That's because under the PC banner (which is owned by Loblaw), the company can create strong loyalty programs that resonate with consumers and differentiate from the rest of Canadian grocers.

Background

Loblaw has been a great performer over the last decade. Compared to the TSX, shares have outperformed by a wide margin. Over the last ten years, shares of Loblaw have returned 280.7% before dividends, equating to an annualized return of 14.5%. This compares favorably to the TSX's annualized return over the period of just 4.2% before dividends.

Data by YCharts

Powering this strong outperformance against the benchmark index is Loblaw's strong growth on both the top and bottom line. During the last decade, the company has grown its sales at an average of 6.3% per year and EBITDA at an average of 9.2% per year. In the last 20 years, revenue and EBITDA have compounded at CAGRs of 4.4% and 5.3%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). With revenue growth outpacing EBITDA growth over both times periods, this shows that Loblaw has experienced margin expansion through better cost efficiencies. Moreover, with the 10-year CAGRs higher than the 20-year CAGRs, this demonstrates that the company's growth rate has not slowed down.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results

When looking at the Q4 2023 results for Loblaw announced on Feb. 22, the company announced a beat on both revenue and EPS with revenue coming in at $14.5 billion for the quarter, up 3.7% year over year and EPS clocking in at $2.00 (a beat of $0.10).

Overall, I'd say this was another steady quarter for Loblaw to close out the year. Last year's Q4 results were already pretty strong coming off of a 10% and 16% increase from the quarter prior, and so on the back of a higher comp this was impressive in my view.

2023 Financial Results (Company Filings)

In food, the company's largest segment, sales were up 2.7% (2% increase in same store sales). One of the biggest trends happening right now in grocery is the higher cost of living, meaning things are becoming more unaffordable for the average consumer. In recent years, wages haven't kept pace with grocery price increases, which puts pressure on individuals who are trying to make ends meet.

With Loblaw's lowest average item price increase in the last two years, the fact that adjusted EBITDA was up 9.4% is great to see, illustrating better cost savings initiatives and efficiencies at the company. On the margin front, the retail gross margin came in at 31.1% for the quarter (31.0% for the full year) which was up 10 basis points from last year. So even though sales growth wasn't as strong, margin improvement looks to be strong, especially after a 30 basis point decline in gross margin in the year prior.

One data point I thought was a key highlight during the quarter was the drug and cosmetics segments experiencing strong growth. Same-store sales in drug retail were up 4.6%, well above the company's expectations. Pharmacy and healthcare same-store sales also climbed 8%.

What I think this shows is that the company has experienced good reception and feedback on the introduction of new pharmacy-based clinics being rolled out. Last year for Q4 2022, management discussed that they wanted to increase pharmacy across their business and so far, they've made good on their promise to do that. In their 74 new pharmacy-based clinics, one worry I've had is how much COVID-related products contributed to the growth. While the company doesn't break this down for investors, it's nonetheless nice to see positive growth year after year in the pharmacy business, which is increasingly representing a larger and larger share of profitability.

As Loblaw has consistently done in the past, share repurchases are one way the company has been returning capital to shareholders. During the quarter, the company bought back $494 million of company stock, which brought the full-year total to $1.8 billion repurchased.

Seeking Alpha

On the dividend front, the company didn't announce an increase to its quarterly dividend payment of $0.45 per share. That said, the company has had a strong history of paying a growing distribution to shareholders, so I wouldn't be surprised to see an increase next quarter. At present, the payout ratio is about a quarter of the company's free cash flow, so the dividend looks to be well-supported by the company's profitability.

Lastly, when looking at the company's balance sheet, Loblaw seems to be in a relatively conservative position. Including lease liabilities, the company had $18.6 billion in total debt (or $8.0 billion excluding leases). This brought the retail debt to retail adjusted EBITDA to 2.3x, an improvement from 2.4x in Q4 of 2022.

Company Filings

Outlook

As for my outlook on the company going forward, it would seem that management's guidance on EPS in the high-single digits has a reasonable likelihood of being realized. I think a 10% growth rate in EPS is likely for 2024 if we assume a modest single-digit (2-4%) increase in same store sales and some gross margin expansion.

With freight as a service being introduced, I think the combination of many similar initiatives has the potential to not only add meaningfully to the company's profits but cost-cutting strategies have been a major theme that has led to grocery stores like Loblaw becoming more efficient. Supplementing this with a 4% reduction in shares through the company's NCIB, this has the potential to increase per share earnings even further.

While capex should stay elevated in the near term ($2.2 billion expected for 2024 compared to $2.1 billion in 2023), I believe the company's growth rate still has the possibility to accelerate. Why? Well, with another 40 stores expected to be added in 2024 and converting another 30 stores to discount (Provigo stores to Maxi) I think Loblaw should be well-positioned to meet population growth, steal market share from competitors, and remain an attractive value-proposition for the Canadian consumer.

A big theme I'm excited about is the divestment of real estate over the next few years. Loblaw has around $1.5 billion of owned real estate on its books that it plans to divest from. Management didn't discuss that this quarter, but a sale and leaseback of some of these properties should unlock a ton of cash for Loblaw and keep the free cash flow profile very attractive and lean.

Valuation

Based on the 7 sellside analysts who cover Loblaw's stock, there are 4 'buy' and 3 'hold' ratings on the stock with an average price target is $154.76, with a high estimate of $172.05 and a low estimate of $145.04 (source: TD Securities). From the current price to the average price target one-year out, this implies potential upside of 7.0%, not including the current dividend yield of 1.2%. With 8.2% total return potential over the next one-year period, this implies that analysts are moderately bullish on Loblaw's near-term outlook.

When looking at the valuation of Loblaw's stock, the company has historically traded within a range of 5.7x EV/EBITDA and 13.1x EV/EBITDA. So at 7.8x, the valuation seems reasonable at a discount to the historical average. On a P/E basis, Loblaw trades at 18.8x on a TTM basis and 16.8x on a forward basis.

Data by YCharts

Compared to the peer group, Loblaw's valuation is slightly higher on an EV/EBITDA basis (both TTM and forward) but slightly cheaper on a P/E basis (both TTM and forward). Loblaw has one of the best balance sheets around, with an ROE of 22% and a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x (source: S&P Capital IQ). So I would conclude that shares are likely fairly priced, with no significant deviation in being overvalued or undervalued.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

As for the risks to my investment thesis, there has been a recent trend in the last few years for Canadian grocers to be under increasing scrutiny as grocers report record profits in times of food inflation, which has a toll on affordability for the Canadian consumer. Last spring, along with the CEO of Metro and Empire, the CEO of Loblaw attended a hearing conducted by a committee in Ottawa where the leaders of these companies were questioned by the government about possible price gouging amidst high food inflation nationwide. In my view, there is a risk that the federal government find reason to introduce new tax or penalties against grocers which would negatively impact Loblaw. What those penalties would look like is unclear, but the legal outcomes from these hearings and legislation should be monitored by investors.

Another risk is ecommerce. While ecommerce is great for the consumer, even if customers purchase the same items online compared to in-store, this is negative for Loblaw as each online sale is typically at a lower margin than an in-store transaction. While both same-store sales and eCommerce are growing (eCommerce grew 11% in 2023 with a 5.7% penetration rate), potentially high capex investments to build out the infrastructure and the cannibalization of sales should be watched.

Conclusion

Overall, this was another decent quarter for the company. It demonstrated that even after strong results in 2022, Loblaw was still able to deliver strong growth, not only on the top line but also on the bottom line with 10% growth in EPS. In my view, it's all the little things that count. For a large company like Loblaw, even 10 basis points of margin expansion can be meaningful and make a difference.

The company's growth initiatives in pharmacy and cost-cutting initiatives in freight are good examples of this, and so I'm confident about continued growth at Loblaw. With regular dividend increases throughout the company's history and share buybacks, the company demonstrates a commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders.

That said, the valuation isn't a screaming buy for me just yet. Loblaw is a great name to add to a well-diversified portfolio if you're looking to add a steady consumer staples name, but I just don't see a sufficient margin of safety at the current price. A pullback to the $120 range would be a target I would look towards before entering a position. Why $120 per share? At that price, the company would trade below 15x earnings and would be at the lower end of its historical range. To me, that would provide a comfortable margin of safety and cushion to protect against the risks I mentioned earlier.

For those who already own shares, as we approach new 52-week highs on the stock, I would consider selling covered calls against my position to generate premium on top of the dividend yield of 1.2%. A look at the options chain reveals that the September 2024 $140 call contracts are selling for $11.00, which represents an annualized yield of about 13.7%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.