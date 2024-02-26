S&P 500 Trades With A 20% Downside Buffer And An 8% Upside Barrier

William_Potter

Introduction

One of the "lightbulb moments" I had early on in my investment education came after reading an article from Simplify's Harley Bassman on his blog, The Convexity Maven. He wrote about a strategy he employed in his personal trading account that I have replicated and used successfully both in my own personal trading and on behalf of clients in the past.

The strategy was put forward very simply: a long combo options play can be secured using bonds that will pay for the position to be opened at a debit.

This strategy is "free to play" and offers a significant downside buffer, a smaller upside barrier compared to a traditional long combo, making it far more attractive for investors seeking outsized risk/reward opportunities.

Today, investors could employ this strategy to great effect. In this article, I will discuss the mechanics of the strategy and model a real-life trade that one could initiate for the year ahead.

The Long Combo

Figure 1 (Strike Money)

That is the payoff chart of a long combo. It is a construction of two options contracts ("legs"), a short put and a long call.

In the example above:

Above the breakeven point at 150, the strike of the long call, the investor profits as if they were holding only a long call.

Below the breakeven point at 120, the strike of the short put, the investor loses as if they were holding only a short put.

Between these two points, at expiry, both options expire worthless, and the investor is left with a net gain of $0.

The Three Moving Parts

Long combos have two legs, a short put and a long call. Both of these play different roles in creating the specific payoff we're looking for when employing a long combo.

The Short Put

Selling a put is fairly straightforward. Investors agree to purchase shares at the strike price they select and are paid a premium. That premium is paid at the moment of the sale and is the maximum profit able to be generated from the position.

Figure 2 (Option Alpha)

In a long combo, the "moneyness," or how far away the strike is from the current market price, of the short put determines your downside buffer.

Most brokers will require you to put up the cost required to buy the shares in collateral. Using margin, investors are able to secure the put and supply the collateral using non-cash assets.

For our purposes in this trade, we will be using bonds to secure the short put. More on that later.

The Long Call

Buying a call is even more straightforward. Investors buy the right to purchase shares at the strike price they selected and pay a premium to do so. That premium is paid at the moment of the sale and is the maximum loss able to be generated from the position.

Figure 3 (Option Alpha)

Collateral

This position needs to be collateralized. Using margin, investors are able to use non-cash assets to collateralize short put positions.

Currently, government bonds are paying handsomely compared to the past. This sets us up to potentially collect up to a 5% yield while we use them to collateralize the short put.

I recently wrote a follow-up about my cash holdings here. I advise you to check that out if you want to use ETFs as collateral holdings.

The Trade

So how can we actually deploy this?

First, I am going to be using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for exposure to the S&P 500 as it is the most liquid SPX ETF (and I think it's the most liquid ETF period), which will give us the best chances of getting filled on our limit orders.

For our collateral, I am going to be using the BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE). This is so that our duration will stay low, making sure that rate changes will not substantially affect the price of our collateral and cause a margin call.

XONE's YTM is currently 5.06%. That is exactly what we need for this play to work. Other similar bond funds can be substituted without issue.

Here is the order of operations to execute the trade.

$42,000 in cash is needed for this trade. It will last until 1/17/25, well over 300 days from the publishing of this article.

$40,000 is used to purchase XONE shares.

The SPY 1/17/25 400p is sold for $5, using the XONE shares as collateral.

The SPY 1/17/25 530c is bought for $25, using the excess $2,000 in cash.

Over the course of the year, XONE will pay its 5% annual yield, depositing $2,000 in cash into the account. This means that by the end of the trade, it will have been "free" to open as the collateral pays for the excess cash needed to buy the asymmetric risk/reward in the long combo.

At expiry, the investor will have losses only if SPY drops more than 20%.

At expiry, the investor will have gains only if SPY rises more than 8.3%.

Between these two points, the investor will break even.

Here is the payoff graph for this trade at expiry with its overall Greeks.

Figure 4 (OptionStrat)

The next chart makes our breakeven points very clear and demonstrates how our max loss at expiry is capped at $2,000 (the excess we paid to open this position that we are banking on the bonds paying back) until SPY falls more than 20%.

Figure 5 (OptionStrat)

Risks to Consider

This is a complex position and needs to be treated as such. There are several major risks to this position, including:

A major crash of the S&P 500 could cause extreme losses if the index falls more than 20%. There is no capped downside to this position, as it loses similar to long stock past the 20% breakeven point.

An explosive increase in volatility could cause losses in the short put before expiry, even if SPY doesn't break the put strike.

If the Fed drops rates more than 1% in the year ahead, XONE may not yield a full 5%. In a worst-case scenario with a rate drop to 0%, the "free to play" position will cost the investor $2,000 to open.

Conclusion

The long combo trade presented in this article offers investors a "free to play" opportunity to bet that the S&P 500 index will rise more than 8% next year. That same bet comes with a buffer to the downside to pad the first 20% of losses.

This presents a very favorable risk/reward opportunity that can be exploited to gain outsized upside on index exposure without taking on full equity risk. This position may be treated similarly to an indexed annuity, albeit with a far-away downside cap.

I hope folks find this interesting and useful as a launching point for similar trades. In more thinly traded indices and on individual stocks, there are greater opportunities for mispricing opportunities.

Thanks for reading.