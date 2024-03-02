Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block Continues To Be Cheaper As It Delivers Profitable Growth

Mar. 02, 2024 10:00 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • SQ continues to demonstrate profitable growth trend and sticky consumer/ seller base, sustaining its premium valuations.
  • Combined with the increased cross-selling, improved operating scale, and robust balance sheet, we believe the fintech may generate expanded bottom line performance ahead.
  • FQ1'24 may also bring forth excellent numbers, with the management already launching intensified customer acquisition efforts in January 2024 as the US labor market and consumer spending remain robust.
  • Having already rallied overly optimistically after the raised FY2024 guidance, SQ investors may want to wait for a similar rip-and-fall pattern to occur before adding for an improved margin of safety.

Winter sale decoration background with percent symbol, snowflakes, gift box, balloon, copy space text, 3D rendering illustration

sofirinaja/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Block (NYSE:SQ) in September 2023, discussing its consistently improving metrics across its profit margins, user acquisition, and stock valuations, with the consensus already rewarding the raised forward guidance with expanded top and bottom line

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.76K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (8.18K)
This is a detailed article with a cogent analysis and a conclusion with which I could readily concur when you say:

"Having already rallied overly optimistically after the raised FY2024 guidance, SQ investors may want to wait for a similar rip-and-fall pattern to occur before adding for an improved margin of safety."

A mere couple of weeks ago, when SQ was trading around $65, I disclosed publicly in a comment that I posted on SA that I had sold May $65 puts on SQ for about $6.00 per contract. After its quick pop in price above $80 in a swift couple of weeks, I was able to buy back those puts for only $2.00, banking the other $4.00. At the moment, I am on the sidelines.

I agree with you that it would be great to be able to re-accumulate shares of SQ between $62 and $70, but my plan will be to once again sell $65 puts if and when the price declines enough that the premiums will once again become sufficiently attractive to justify the risk of selling naked puts on SQ. This is not a strategy that should be pursued by anyone without substantial experience selling puts.
