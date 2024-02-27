Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BOXX: My Top 2024 Pick With A 5.5% Tax-Deferred Yield And Brilliant Fund Design

Feb. 27, 2024 12:21 AM ETAlpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX)
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.24K Followers

Summary

  • The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF solves a massive tax problem that has plagued low-risk investments for decades.
  • BOXX uses a simple options strategy called box spreads to earn the rate of return of cash-equivalent money markets.
  • This provides tax deferral and long-term capital gains tax treatment for investors who hold the fund longer than 1 year.
  • BOXX offers a tax-deferred 5.5% yield for investors.

Christmas puppy in a gift box

diane39

Sometimes you'll ponder a question for years and then find the answer when you least expect it. Reading Bloomberg last week on a slow weekday afternoon, I found an interesting fund that solves a puzzle I'd worked on for a

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.24K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BOXX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BOXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.