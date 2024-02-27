Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer: Due For A Time Correction

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer has delivered a total shareholder return of almost 2050% since the start of the company's FY23. I believe the stock is now due for a time-correction/consolidation.
  • The fundamental growth engine remains strong, with healthy backlog growth as evidenced by growing remaining performance obligations. Management's reliable narrative confirms what we see in the numbers.
  • Unlike NVIDIA last week before earnings, SMCI today trades at near-peak valuation multiples, reducing the margin of safety for buys.
  • The technicals also suggest signs of a local top as Wyckoff phase analysis points towards consolidation vs. the S&P 500, a performance outlook in line with the broader market.
  • In addition to tracking key revenue indicators, I am keeping an eye on gross margin deterioration as the company prioritizes market share. A negative surprise on the stock may be a trigger for a distribution to the downside in the stock.

Thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has had a glorious run since the start of its FY23 in July 2022 as it has delivered a total shareholder return of almost, 2050% since then:

