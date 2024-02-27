Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ConocoPhillips: Premium Asset Base And Fortress Balance Sheet

Feb. 27, 2024 12:52 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP) Stock
White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
395 Followers

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips is the largest independent US hydrocarbon exploration & production company, operating in 13 countries across the globe and reaching average daily volumes of 1.8Mboed in 2023.
  • The company has an advantaged portfolio of liquids-rich and low-cost assets in Alaska and the continental US, having largely acquired its significant Permian business at a steep discount in 2020.
  • At a current reserve coverage of ~10 years and almost 20Bboe of estimated resources below $40/bbl cost of supply, COP has a significant runway to grow production by 4-5% annually through 2032.
  • COP's well-managed balance sheet is a key competitive advantage, with leverage ratios consistently ~50% below peers, enabling sustainable capital returns at 30-50% of CFO throughout the cycle.
  • I see up to 25% total return potential on the basis of a 19% upside to my DCF-based price target and an estimated ~6% in forward shareholder yield and rate COP shares Overweight (PT $133).

Energy Production on the North Slope of Alaska on a Winter Night

Cavan Images/Cavan via Getty Images

Company Overview

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an independent E&P company headquartered in Houston, TX exploiting hydrocarbon resources including crude oil, bitumen, NGL and natural gas with significant positions in the continental US, Alaska, the North Sea and South East

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
395 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, COP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.