Cavan Images/Cavan via Getty Images

Company Overview

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an independent E&P company headquartered in Houston, TX exploiting hydrocarbon resources including crude oil, bitumen, NGL and natural gas with significant positions in the continental US, Alaska, the North Sea and South East Asia. 2023 average production stood at ~1.8Mboed with a roughly 51% oil and 67% liquids share (excluding affiliates 58% and 75%) making it the largest independent E&P company in the US.

The company, which was formed in 2002 by a merger of equals between Conoco and Phillips Petroleum, operated as a fully integrated supermajor until 2012, when it spun off its mid- and downstream business (including refining and fuel stations retail network) as Phillips66 (PSX) and since then, focuses purely on exploration and production.

[All company outlooks and projections are based on COP's 2023 Investor Day]

Asset and Segment Overview

COP has a global network of operations either in exploration, production, or both, currently spanning 13 countries across all continents and operates through 5 geographic segments and its affiliated equity investments.

Lower 48 This segment covers COP's continental US activities with a 2023 production of ~1.1Mboed, of which ~53% are oil and ~77% are liquids. While the company also has assets in other basins and the Gulf of Mexico, the majority of production comes from the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken regions with the Permian Basin alone contributing ~76% in 2023. Initially, just a small player in the basin, COP significantly boosted its Permian operations in 2020 by adding roughly 520kboed of production through the acquisitions of Shell's Permian assets and Concho Resources, making it the currently 4th largest player behind pro forma Exxon-Pioneer (XOM, PXD) and Diamondback-Endeavor (FANG) and EOG Resources (EOG). Other notable competitors for the segment include Occidental (OXY), Marathon (MRO) and Devon (DVN) and Chevron's (CVX) upstream segment.

Lower 48 (COP Investor Relations)

Alaska - COP has a long history of exploring hydrocarbons in Alaska, first starting its operations more than 50 years ago, and remains the state's largest oil producer to this day. All developments are located along the North Slope in the fields of Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and the Western North Slope where the company recently was given the green light for the Willow project. The segment currently produces 195kboed in oil & gas at high oil and liquids shares at 89% and 97% respectively. On start-up, which is currently projected for 2029, the Willow development is expected to add ~180kboed, 100% of which comprised of oil.

Alaska (COP Investor Relations)

Canada - COP's Canadian operations are comprised of two developments in the Western Canadian Basin at Surmont and Montney with Surmont producing bitumen through oil sands and Montney an unconventional and liquids-rich play. Current production stands at 105kboed, of which 100% is in oil and liquids (including oil sands production). Following TotalEnergies' (TTE) exit from Canada, COP recently acquired the remaining 50% interest for full ownership of the Surmont development for a total of $3.3B in cash. Key competitors in the country include the Canadian integrated majors Imperial Oil (IMO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE).

Europe, Middle East and North Africa ("EMENA") - The segment is comprised of oil- and liquids-rich (67%/69%) minority-operated assets in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea and Libya for a total 2023 production of 168kboed.

Asia Pacific ("APAC") - Primarily offshore assets located in Southeast Asia with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, and China, producing 68kboed at 88% oil and liquids share.

Equity Affiliates - COP participates in JVs around the world with notable stakes including a 30% stake in Qatar Gas' North Field and Australia's Australia Pacific LNG. Those assets primarily focus on production and procession of natural gas into LNG to serve European and Asian energy markets.

FY23 Production Split by Segment (Company Filings) Oil and Liquids % by Segment (Company Filings)

Key Investment Highlights

Strong Production Outlook focused on Low-Cost Permian and Alaska Developments at High Liquids Share

Through 2032, COP aims to grow production at 4-5% annually, mainly driven by further expansion in unconventionals (Lower 48 + Montney assets) and the addition of 180kboed through the recently greenlighted Willow project by 2029. Among the Lower 48, COP's operations in the Permian will contribute the most to growth, with management aiming at growing production by 7%. Assuming such growth rates, I estimate COP's Permian assets to produce ~1.4Mboed by 2032 at 50% of total O&G volumes, up from 0.75Mboed and 39% in 2023.

COP Investor Relations

With its unconventional, shorter-cycle assets in the Permian significantly outgrowing its legacy conventional O&G and oil sands assets, COP should be well positioned to enter the coming decade more flexible and resilient, being able to quickly ramp up and cut volumes based on market demand.

Overall 2032 production is projected to climb to ~2.7Mboed with growth drivers in the Permian and Willow being offset by roughly GDP growth in LNG and oil sands at 2% p.a. and flat to declining Conventional production excluding Willow. While not contributing to growth as significantly as the Permian assets, I see COP's conventional assets in Alaska, Asia and Europe as a key competitive advantage to keep oil as of total production at 50%+ levels while several US peers experience increasingly gassy wells across multiple basins. Over the next 10 years, COP aims to preserve its current oil share of 55% (including bitumen), trailing only FANG as of 2023, with NGL contributing ~15% for a total liquids share of 70%.

Company Filings

Targeting 4-5% of annual growth for the next decade, COP has significant inventory depth with ~6.8Bboed of proved reserves, implying a coverage of current production levels of ~9.9 Years, above E&P peers at ~9.4 Years. Proved reserves are supported by strong Reserve Replacement Ratios ("RRR"), averaging 225% per year (163% organically excluding acquisitions) over the past 3 years. In total, proved reserves have grown by more than 50% from ~4.5Bboe at YE20 to ~6.8Bboe as of YE23.

FY23 FY22 FY21 Total RRR 123% 176% 377% Organic RRR 122% 177% 189% Click to enlarge

Including contingent (discovered but currently uncommercial) reserves, COP estimates total low-cost resources of around 20Bboe at a cost of supply ("CoS") below $40/boe with an average CoS at $32/boe and a rough 55%/45% resource split between the Lower 48 and Alaska & International segments. Including resources at supply costs >$40, COP's inventory currently provides more than 30 years coverage of current production levels.

COP Investor Relations

Utilizing its low-cost and deep resources, COP has one of the lowest FCF breakevens among US E&Ps and Majors at ~$35/bbl, behind only its Permian pure-play competitors FANG and EOG.

Company Filings

Proven Track Record of countercyclical M&A and Organic Developments at attractive Price Points

Next to its deep resource base, I also see a significant competitive advantage to other US Oils in COP's management, which has highly successfully managed its asset base through the cycle, doubling the company's low-cost resource and thus decreasing CoS by ~20% since 2016. I see COP's key differentiator in its countercyclical growth strategy, notably spending more than $20B to essentially acquire its leading positioning in the Permian in 2020. Through the acquisitions of Concho Resources and Shell's Permian assets, COP added ~520kboed in production at a highly advantaged price while oil prices were depressed by the pandemic.

COP Investor Relations

Comparing the two deals to other recent transactions in US O&G, through their countercyclical nature, Concho and Shell Permian came at price points of $48k and $42k per boe of acquired production while FANG and OXY's acquisitions of Endeavor and CrownRock were in the low $70ks and XOM paid $91k/boe for Pioneer. Looking at deal values relative to purchased net acres paints a similar picture.

Recent E&P Transactions by Price Metrics (Company Filings)

Originally being just a minor player in the Permian, those two deals instantly made COP one of the top dogs in the basin, adding vast stretches of acreage with Shell's assets concentrated in the Delaware and Concho's land located across the entire basin. Crucially, Concho also added significant acreage to COP's previously small and scattered position in the Midland, which has a significantly more competitive cost structure compared to the Delaware with energy consultancy Rystad estimating Midland full-cycle breakeven prices at $40/bbl vs $51/bbl for the Delaware.

ESG Dynamics

As of 2023 COP's total Permian acreage stood at ~910 net acres, split 72%/28% between the Delaware and Midland basins with Midland reserves/acre slightly higher for a 65/35% split. Hydrocarbon splits for COP's total Permian assets are roughly 53% oil and 76% liquids, with Midland wells achieving higher rates at 59% and 79% respectively. The company also frequently engages in land trades to increase neighboring acreage lateral well length, with now 60% of wells longer than 2 miles and 80% longer than 1.5 miles having resulted in a 30-40% improvement in Permian CoS to now stand at ~$35/bbl.

Next to inorganic growth through acquisitions, COP is also pursuing a successful and cost-focused organic growth strategy with its new landmark Willow project, recently greenlighted by the Biden admin. The Willow project will build on the company's longstanding Alaskan operational and pipeline infrastructure, extending COP's North Slope footprint westwards into the National Petroleum Reserve and aiming to add ~180kboed of pure oil production by 2029.

COP Investor Relations

While COP has not issued official CoS guidance for the project, given its highly centralized structure consisting of just 3 drilling sites and 1 central delivery point, I estimate CoS to undercut Alaska legacy operations which currently stand at $25/bbl. From a Capex perspective, COP projects total capital expenses of $7-7.5B through first oil in 2029.

Assuming mid-point of guidance and comparing it to other current megaprojects such as XOM's Whiptail development in Guyana's Stabroek block and TTE's Block 58 in Suriname, Willow comes at a highly attractive price point with $40k of capital spending per boe of peak production versus $52k for Whiptail and $45k for Block 58.

Willow vs Selected Peer Megaprojects (Company Filings)

Cleanest Balance Sheet among US E&Ps at 13% Net Debt/Assets

While the countercyclical spending employed by COP's management might seem like a logical choice in commodities markets, it is hard to execute and requires a lot of financing power and most importantly the resilience to not be caught in the downcycle as much as peers.

Looking at Net Debt/CFO, which I prefer over Net Debt/EBITDA in energy companies, COP has consistently been less levered than peers, currently standing at 0.6x, less than half peer average levels of 1.4x. During Covid, when oil & gas prices were severely depressed, leverage in the peer group spiked to as high as 9.3x (OXY) for an average of 4.6x, yet COP managed to remain at below 2x levels.

Net Debt / CFO (Company Filings)

Total gearing when measured as Net Debt / Total Assets has also been significantly below peers, remaining constantly in the LDD-MDD, spiking only at 15% in FY21 before declining to 8% in FY22. With most of its US E&P peers operating in 30s or 40s levels, COP has on average only been half as geared over the period, making for a significant competitive advantage especially in market downturns.

Net Debt / Assets (Company Filings)

Going forward, management will continue to treat the balance sheet as one of its most strategic assets, aiming to operate at ~0.3x Net Debt/CFO in a $60/bbl WTI baseline scenario, declining to 0.2x in the later part of the decade. Even modeling a stress test of $40/bbl WTI, leverage is not expected to reach Covid-era levels of 1.7x, nor does management estimate the need for any cuts in Capex or additional debt raises in such a scenario.

COP Investor Relations

Leading Shareholder Returns with Potential to buy back 90%+ of current Market Cap through 2032

Over the last 3 years, COP has returned ~47% of its total generated CFO to shareholders, of which ~20% came from common and variable dividends and ~26% came from share buybacks. Compared to other US E&Ps, COP leads the group by a wide margin, on average returning 15% more than peers.

3Y % of CFO Returned to Shareholders (Company Filings)

Building on its strong capital returns history, management confirmed its shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy as part of COP's mid-term outlook, announcing >30% of CFO to be distributed to shareholders throughout the cycle. Assuming a guided ~50% of CFO being reinvested into the business and negligible debt repayments, this puts upward risk of ~20% of CFO to be allocated to additional distributions for a total payout ratio of ~50%.

At those guidelines and following management's assumptions for CFO growth of 6% p.a. through 2032, I estimate COP committing to base payouts of $72B over the next 10 years, ~55% of current market cap. Assuming full upside risk with an additional 20% being spent on variable dividends and share buybacks, this rises to $124B, equaling more than 95% of current market cap to be distributed through 2032.

Valuation

I value ConocoPhillips on the back of a 10Y-DCF, assuming management's mid-term production and cash flow outlook. Given the long-term outlook for the oil & gas industry to decline over the next decades as the world turns more and more from fossil fuels, I employ an exit multiple on FY33 FCF rather than assuming infinite growth. I estimate this multiple at 6.0x, below the 7.0x I model for integrated oil companies such as XOM to account for E&P's lower diversification and thus higher long-term risk.

For production, I estimate a total growth rate of 4.5% at the midpoint of guidance and for COP's Permian assets I model 7% of annual growth, resulting in its share of total production growing from ~39% in FY23 to 50%+ by FY33. For cash flows, I estimate that through FY32, COP can grow CFO excluding working capital by ~6% CAGR which together with a sharp decline in Capex spending post 2029 (Willow estimated start-up) fuels FCF growth of ~11% over the next 10 years. Using a cost of capital at 11% (derived via COP's ß of 1.25), I calculate an equity value of $156B or $133 per share, implying ~19% price upside from current levels.

COP DCF Model (Company Filings and Author's Estimates)

For forward shareholder distributions, I estimate that based on its 30% fixed payout policy, COP can pay out ~$6.3B in 2024. Adjusting for dividends, this would leave ~$3.5B for buybacks for a yield of 2.7%. Assuming a complete FCF ex Capex payout and unchanged dividends, buybacks could be as high as $6.7B for a 5.1% yield on current market cap.

Estimating a payout ratio at the midpoint and adding the ~2.1% in expected dividends, I see a total return potential of ~25% over the next 12 months. Key risks to my thesis include a sudden deterioration in oil & gas fundamentals as well as idiosyncratic challenges including cost overruns in major projects or sudden regulatory shifts in some or all of the geographies COP operates in.