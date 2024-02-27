Eoneren

Investment Thesis

It has been nine months since I upgraded my rating on the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) to a buy, and performance has been impressive, nearly keeping pace with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) with an 18.58% total return. However, the beginning of February marked FDVV's annual reconstitution, and I want to provide readers with an update on the results and if FDVV still maintained features like a solid 3-4% dividend yield, a sub-20x forward earnings valuation, and high quality. Below, you'll find my reasons for reiterating a "buy" rating on FDVV and a detailed fundamental comparison between FDVV, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB). I hope you enjoy the analysis.

FDVV Overview

Strategy Discussion

FDVV tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index, selecting approximately 100 securities based on a proprietary method that screens the Russell 1000 Index for the following:

Trailing Twelve-Month Dividend Yield (70%) Trailing Twelve-Month Dividend Payout Ratio (15%) Trailing One-Year Dividend Growth (15%)

The high 70% weighting to the dividend yield screen places FDVV firmly in the large-cap value category, as investors can expect a solid discount on earnings compared to benchmarks like the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB). The next two screens emphasize dividend safety and dividend growth, but the benefits compared to IWB are small.

FDVV's headline metrics include a 0.15% expense ratio, $2.30 billion in assets under management, a 3.62% trailing dividend yield, and a 7.58% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Reconstitutions are annual at the beginning of February, and this year, resulted in 20 changes impacting 24% of the portfolio. Let's look at the additions and deletions in detail next.

Reconstitution Additions

This February, FDVV added 32 stocks totaling 28.28% of the current portfolio, summarized below, along with their 2023 returns. Remember that FDVV is value-oriented, so additions typically underperform the broader market.

Portfolio Visualizer

General Electric (GE) was the top addition with a 1.59% weighting, followed by Albertsons (ACI), NextEra Energy (NEE), and PACCAR (PCAR) at 1.38%, 1.38%, and 1.32%, respectively. FDVV is well-diversified, so the impact of each stock is relatively low. This portfolio, rebalanced quarterly, gained 8.95% in 2023 compared to 26.41% for IWB.

Reconstitution Deletions

FDVV deleted 23 securities this month, with Coca-Cola (KO) and Intel (INTC) previously comprising 1.90% and 1.48% of the portfolio. This portfolio gained 15.79% in 2023, or 6.84% more than the additions, demonstrating FDVV's value lean. Essentially, it sold more winners than losers, and bought more losers than winners.

Portfolio Visualizer

FDVV Analysis

Performance Snapshot

Since October 2016, FDVV has underperformed SCHD and IWB by 0.61% and 2.31% per year, respectively. FDVV experienced higher volatility (standard deviation) over this period, with a 28.35% drawdown in Q1 2020. Some analysts use this statistic to portray FDVV as a risky fund, and while it's certainly not the safest ETF to buy, I don't believe the argument has much merit. FDVV's portfolio turnover rate is usually 30-50%, and we're about four years removed from Q1 2020, so a more useful analysis would be to see how the current portfolio performed during that period. I'll touch on that later in my fundamental analysis.

Portfolio Visualizer

Performance since that drawdown was much more positive. As shown below, FDVV has outperformed SCHD by 3.08% (13.60% vs. 9.92%) per year over the last three years through January 2024.

Portfolio Visualizer

Furthermore, since I upgraded my rating on FDVV to a "buy" on May 28, 2023, it has outperformed SCHD by nearly 5% while almost keeping pace with the broad market. For a value fund in a growth market, these are solid results.

Seeking Alpha

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

Next, I want to highlight FDVV's sector exposures, alongside SCHD and DIVB. I chose these comparators because they have competitive yields, low expense ratios, and hold high-quality stocks.

Morningstar

FDVV has 23% exposure to Technology stocks, including 15% to Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA). These aren't big dividend payers, so it does weigh on the fund's yield. However, high allocations to other sectors make up for it. For example, Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Utilities yield 5.57%, 5.17%, and 4.48%, and combine to total 31% of FDVV.

When analyzing ETFs, looking at the "big picture" is crucial. The exposure to these three Magnificent Seven stocks might give the impression that FDVV isn't a dividend fund, but the reality is that FDVV's 3.62% trailing dividend yield ranks #20/360 large-cap ETFs. You could get more aggressive and buy ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) or the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), but those ETFs have delivered 4-6% less total return per year than FDVV over the last five years. My recommended approach for dividend investors is to find the yield you need, not want, and then move on to other features like dividend growth, quality, and diversification.

Dividend Analysis: Expect Lower Payouts

Based on the results of this latest reconstitution, FDVV shareholders should prepare for lower dividend payouts in 2024. The reason is that the weighted average dividend yield for the current portfolio is just 3.19%, and after deducting the fund's expense ratio, it is 3.04%. Future rebalancings might favor the higher dividend payers and give a slight boost to this yield, but it will be challenging to match the 3.62% trailing yield.

Seeking Alpha

A lower annual dividend payment would not mean FDVV's constituents "cut" their dividends. Instead, it's more the result of a different composition and does not reflect the quality of the selections. The dividend growth rate differences can be quite different, too. While the ETF has grown dividends at a 15.81% annualized rate over the last three years, the current portfolio's three-year growth rate is only 9.67%. Since the composition won't change for another year, that's the more relevant statistic.

Qualified Dividend Income Summary

While not yet published for the 2023 calendar year, FDVV's qualified dividend income percentage for 2022 was 93.24%, according to this summary. I expect this percentage to slightly decrease based on FDVV's current 9.62% exposure to REITs. Pre-reconstitution, it was 8.53%.

FDVV Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for FDVV's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 81.02% of the portfolio. I've also included the same metrics pre-reconstitution and the latest metrics for SCHD, DIVB, and IWB.

The Sunday Investor

Here are some notes to consider:

1. FDVV's diversification improved, as its concentration in its top 25 sub-industries decreased from 87.55% to 81.02%. This gives it a leg up over SCHD, a popular high-dividend ETF that lately has underperformed. FDVV now has 7.76% allocated to Electric Utilities, a significant change, given how these stocks were removed entirely in 2023.

2. FDVV's five-year beta also decreased from 1.03 to 0.97. It's not a significant change, but the ETF could be a slightly safer option than IWB in a market downturn. The chart below shows that FDVV's drawdown performance is mixed, as it lagged IWB by 8% during the Q1 2020 crash.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, most other times, there's a slight benefit, and I'm careful not to emphasize the stocks FDVV used to hold too much. My counterpoint is that the current portfolio performed better during Q1 2020, and like with the dividend yield, the main thing that matters is what FDVV currently holds. Here's a link to the backtest, adjusted to exclude the handful of stocks that weren't trading then. This chart shows a 6% improvement in the Q1 2020 drawdown.

Portfolio Visualizer

3. FDVV's profit score, which I derived using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, decreased from 9.30/10 to 9.08/10, right around the minimum I set for large-cap ETFs. I'm slightly disappointed, but the source for this is the added Utilities exposure, and the sector that should perform well in a downturn.

4. FDVV's expected dividend yield continues to shrink. As mentioned earlier, the Index's gross dividend yield is down to 3.19% (3.04% after fees), and the main reason is the high allocation to Technology stocks, with yields as follows:

Semiconductors: 1.06%

Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals: 1.04%

Systems Software: 0.73%

Communications Equipment: 3.27%

IT Consulting & Other Services: 3.58%

The gross yield for this sector is just 1.19%, and with 23% exposure, it's impossible to generate a high yield without large offsets in sectors like Consumer Staples and Utilities. The issue with that approach is that quality suffers, and you won't get nearly the same growth potential. Low growth is why high-dividend ETFs like SCHD have struggled so much lately, and that's something I don't want to give up.

5. On that note, FDVV's estimated sales and earnings per share growth rates are 5.95% and 5.63%, respectively, or 3-6% lower than IWB. The benefit is that it trades at a seven-point discount on forward earnings (19.52x vs. 26.74x) and is a nice compromise between SCHD and IWB. You could get a more considerable discount with SCHD at 17.49x forward earnings, but growth is essentially flat, and it's not set up to perform well in bull markets.

6. I use the EPS Revision Score statistic to gauge market sentiment, as it helps tell the story of what types of stocks Wall Street analysts favor. Among large-cap value ETFs, the average is only 5.43/10, while large-cap blend and large-cap growth ETFs have average scores of 6.27/10 and 7.11/10, respectively. Therefore, Wall Street still favors growth stocks, so I suggest not veering too hard to the value side today. FDVV's 5.83/10 score is a noticeable improvement over SCHD and DIVB, and you can use it as a solid value ETF that's still likely to capture some upside in a bull market.

Investment Recommendation

I've decided to reiterate my "buy" rating on FDVV. This ETF yields 3.04% at current prices, is better-diversified than before, and is one of the few dividend funds to feature 5-6% sales and earnings per share growth at a reasonable valuation. I'm slightly disappointed at the reduced quality, but I've traced this primarily to increased Utilities exposure and feel it should contribute to the fund's relative outperformance in a market downturn. I wish better options were available, but even SCHD, a dividend powerhouse with $53 billion in assets under management, has demonstrated the pitfalls of owning a low-growth portfolio. Given these faults, FDVV is a nice compromise that should appeal to most dividend investors. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.