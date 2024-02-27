wsmahar

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) invests in floating rate treasury notes. These securities are similar to t-bills, with functionally identical risk and volatility, but slightly higher yields and returns. TFLO's low volatility and good 5.6% forward yield make it a fantastic cash alternative, and a buy.

TFLO - Quick Overview

TFLO invests in treasuries with variable interest rates. Rates are reset weekly, and are (currently) equivalent to 3M t-bill rates plus 0.245%. Higher t-bill rates mean higher rates for TFLO's underlying holdings, and for the fund itself. Interest is paid quarterly. More details here.

U.S. Treasury U.S. Treasury

TFLO - Benefits and Investment Thesis

Extremely Low Credit Risk

TFLO invests in floating rate treasuries, issued by the U.S. Treasury, and backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Federal Government. Credit risk is effectively nil, barring an unprecedented U.S. default. TFLO's extremely low credit risk benefits investors in two important ways.

First, it almost completely negates the possibility of long-term capital losses, while ensuring long-term capital stability. TFLO's share price has risen about 1.3% since inception, from $50.0 to $50.7, very slightly exceeding expectations.

Second, it minimizes short-term losses during downturns and recessions, due to effectively zero selling pressure or speculation during these scenarios. Investors might sell high-yield bonds during recessions due to fears of corporate defaults, but they generally don't sell their treasuries.

As an example, TFLO was not impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, seeing effectively zero losses, drawdowns, or volatility during it. TFLO was up during 1Q2020, same as t-bills, unlike most other asset-classes.

Data by YCharts

TFLO's extremely low credit risk is an important benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Zero Duration and Rate Risk

TFLO's underlying holdings have effectively zero rate risk, with a duration of 0.01.

TFLO

TFLO's low duration is due to focusing on floating rate treasuries, whose coupon rates fluctuate alongside interest rates. Most bonds and treasuries have fixed coupon rates from issuance until maturity, leading to significant price volatility as interest rates move.

As an example, if the Federal Reserve were to slash rates to 0.0%, that would have no impact on currently existing 10Y treasuries: these would retain their current 4.3% yields.

Data by YCharts

Such yields would look very attractive with Fed rates at zero, leading to increased demand for these assets, and hence higher prices. Federal Reserve hikes would have the opposite effect. Floating rate treasuries, on the other hand, would simply see their yields fluctuate alongside Fed rates, with no measurable impact on investor demand and / or prices. As an example, compare TFLO's price movement since early 2022 with that of treasuries. TFLO is flat, treasuries are down, in-line with expectations.

Data by YCharts

In any case, TFLO's effectively zero interest rate risk reduces portfolio risk and volatility, a straightforward benefit for investors. As the fund has almost no credit or interest rate risk, overall volatility is extremely low, and comparable to that of t-bills.

Data by YCharts

On a more negative note, the fund's dividends should if the Federal Reserve cuts rates this year, which seems very likely.

Considering the above, and the fund's extremely low volatility, the fund seems particularly appropriate for short-term investors looking for a cash alternative fund. Longer-term investors might prefer longer-term bonds, or those focusing on higher-yielding but more volatile asset classes like senior loans or CLOs.

Competitive 5.0% Dividend Yield

TFLO offers investors a 5.0% dividend yield, which is a bit higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, and quite competitive in the market.

Data by YCharts

TFLO's current dividend yield is a bit lower than one would expect, as dividend yields takes into consideration dividends paid in the past twelve months, and rates / yields were lower twelve months ago. Annualizing the fund's latest monthly dividend nets me a 5.8% yield, while the fund sports a 5.6% yield to maturity. Both are more recent, up to date metrics, and more indicative of the actual income generated by the fund right now.

Most importantly, the fund's floating rate treasuries consistently trade at a small spread to t-bills, a straightforward benefit for investors. As mentioned previously, said spread currently stands at 0.245%.

TFLO itself does not currently trade with a spread to t-bill ETFs, which seems a bit odd to me. Expenses are similar, so that can't be why. I am genuinely unsure why this is the case, but I do know that TFLO's underlying holdings generate a bit more in income than t-bills, and that this benefits investors one way or the other. That 0.245% spread does not simply disappear, even if it not currently reflected in dividend yields.

Good Performance Track-Record

TFLO's competitive 5.0% dividend yield has led to a reasonably good performance track-record, with the fund outperforming treasuries and t-bills since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

Data by YCharts

Although several other bond sub-asset classes have outperformed TFLO since inception, including both investment and non-investment grade corporate bonds, these are much more volatile, and riskier. TFLO is a much more suitable cash alternative ETF to most funds focusing on corporate bonds, an important consideration for investors.

To expand a bit on the above, TFLO has significantly outperformed most funds focusing on these securities since early 2022, when the Fed started to hike. Long-term investors might be able to shrug of momentary weakness, short-term investors might prefer TFLO's stable share price and more consistent returns.

Data by YCharts

TFLO's performance track-record is reasonably good and, most importantly, marginally higher than that of t-bills.

TFLO and T-Bills Quick Comparison

TFLO is quite similar to t-bills, but seem marginally stronger.

Risk and volatility are both incredibly similar, effectively identical.

TFLO's underlying holdings yield a bit more, even though that is not currently reflected in dividend yields.

TFLO's higher underlying income has led to higher total returns since inception. Under current conditions, outperformance is set to continue.

Overall, TFLO seems strictly superior to t-bill ETFs, with a couple small benefits and no clear downsides.

TFLO does have a 0.15% expense ratio, which isn't excessive, but does meaningfully reduce its yield. Investors should consider investing in individual floating rate treasuries instead, so as to avoid these expenses. I believe that most brokerages have the option, and many allow investors to automatically roll over their treasuries too. Doing so seems like a marginally better choice than investing in TFLO, in my opinion at least.

Conclusion

TFLO invests in floating rate treasury notes. These securities are similar to t-bills, with functionally identical risk and volatility, but slightly higher yields and returns. TFLO's low volatility and good 5.6% forward yield make it a fantastic cash alternative, and a buy.