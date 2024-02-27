Igor Barilo/iStock via Getty Images

Recap

In our recent article on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in November, we discussed how Grab's first-mover advantage, hyperlocal strategies, and inorganic expansions help established its position as the market leader in Southeast Asia's on-demand market. Conversations with several Grab's users and a food merchant reveal that some users have grown "accustomed to" the ecosystem that a super-app provides. Therefore, the question to inquire is not about whether new players could take the leadership from Grab; rather, how compelling incentives must be to acquire those sticky users.

However, as the on-demand market becomes increasingly more rational with players reducing their incentives, we find ourselves questioning what growth levers Grab can rely on besides its Financial Service and ads business. This question arises from the pull-forward demand in the food delivery service and the ride-hailing demand returning to the pre-COVID levels. Our fair value estimate is $3.6 per share, derived from the sum-of-the-parts ("SOTP") method. The main risks are that Grab has not demonstrated profitability and has not yet generated positive free cash flow (excluding deposits from its banking business).

Regarding M&A, although the potential acquisition of Foodpanda, owned by Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF), by Grab and Meituan has fallen through, Delivery Hero's management hinted that they would still consider selling the business if an "attractive price" were offered. Grab and GoTo resumed discussions regarding the potential merger of their ride-hailing business, but no additional details have emerged.

Since then, the stock has surged to almost $3.6 per share. However, after the 4Q23 earnings release, shares plummeted by over 8% in a single day, despite the company beating top-line and bottom-line consensus expectations. Additionally, 4Q23 revenue was $40 million higher than the management's full-year guidance at $613 million (mid-point), while the full-year adjusted EBITDA came in at $35 million, within the guidance at between $32 million and $37 million. Nevertheless, investors were concerned by the 2024 guidance, which projected a year-on-year revenue growth of 14% to 17% and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $180 million to $200 million.

Data by YCharts

This article will delve into Grab's 4Q23 earnings results, taking a closer look on each segment.

4Q23 Earnings Overview

Please find the 4Q23 earnings summary below:

Grab's 4Q23 Earnings Summary (Company, Vektor Research)

In 4Q23, revenue increased 30% (Y/Y) and 6% (Q/Q) to $653 million. Monthly Transacting User ("MTU") reached nearly 38 million users. Incentives as a percentage of GMV had a slight uptick to 7.3%, up from 7.1% in 3Q23 but down from 8.2% in 4Q22. The commission rate, calculated by dividing gross revenue (net revenue plus incentives) by Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV"), rose by nearly 65 bps from the previous quarter to 19.3%, surpassing the 3-year average of 17%.

Commission and incentives as a % of GMV (Company, Vektor Research)

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $35 million (21% Q/Q), a significant improvement from a $111 million loss in 4Q22. Figure 4 shows Grab's trend of reducing incentives and expenses, concurrently with an increase in the commission rate.

Grab's unit economics (Vektor Research)

Net income was $35 million ($0.01 EPS GAAP), driven by a one-time accounting accrual reversal. Finally, post share-based compensation ("SBC") free cash flow was negative $120 million. In the next section, we will delve into each segment individually.

Deliveries

Deliveries GMV grew 13% (Y/Y), an increase from 7% (Y/Y) in 3Q23. Quarter-on-quarter, GMV experienced a mere 1.5% growth, indicating a modest 6% annual growth run-rate. This is significantly lower than the robust 49% average annual GMV growth from 2019 to 2022.

Grab's Deliveries 4Q23 Results (Company)

Revenue came in at $321 million (+20% Y/Y; 5% Q/Q). While incentives as a percentage of GMV had a slight 20 bps uptick, the commission rate increased by nearly 60 bps.

Deliveries' commission rate and incentives as a % of GMV (Company, Vektor Research)

Additionally, we note a continuous improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, which stood at 3.6% in 4Q23–in line with the management's target of over 3%. Saver deliveries reached 23% of all delivery orders, which lead to an averaged 1.6 times more orders than non-Saver users. 40% of Deliveries orders were batched orders.

Now, the question is why was the growth tepid? One plausible reason could be the pull-forward demand, with people increasingly opting to dine out. The other reason could be attributed to the soft growth in the food delivery market. According to Momentum Works, food delivery GMV in the region only grew 5% (Y/Y). Grab increased its market share to 55% from 54% during the year, while Foodpanda saw its share decline from 19% to 16%. On the other hand, smaller players, such as Lineman and ShopeeFood, gained traction. Unlike in any other markets, where Grab saw its share increase, these two players took market share from Grab in Thailand.

We believe the muted market growth stemmed from players significantly reducing their incentives and increasing charges to their partners. For example, Grab's Deliveries commission rate and incentives was 17% of GMV in 2020. This means that the company virtually did not generate any revenue from this segment. In 2023, the commission rate was over 22%, while incentives were less than 11% of revenue. In other words, the pursuit of profitability through incentive reduction has come at the expense of slower growth.

The introduction of more delivery options, such as Saver, is expected to expand the user base. We think these alternatives have started to bear fruit, as MTUs reached an all-time high. On the contrary, GrabUnlimited supposedly drives users to spend more (about four times more spending than non-subscribers) and increases retention rates. However, for some reason, its contribution to GMV remained stagnant. In 4Q23, GrabUnlimited accounted for one-third of Deliveries GMV, a figure that has remained consistent for three straight quarters. By comparison, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) recently reported that its membership program contributed about 45% of its Delivery gross bookings. A year ago, the figure was 25%.

Based on the management's guidance of 14%-17% revenue growth, revenue from Deliveries will have a modest growth this year, in our view. Let us assume that Mobility revenue will grow 15% (Y/Y), and revenues from financial services and new initiatives will increase 40% (Y/Y) and 80% (Y/Y), respectively. To reach the management's guidance of $2.7 billion and $2.75 billion, Deliveries revenue will only need to grow between 4% (Y/Y) and 8% (Y/Y), respectively. Indeed, we could be wrong since these calculations involve assumptions. But the management also implied that the revenue growth acceleration will materialize in 2025 and 2026:

...but also, that these user base are sticky, these user base are constantly using our product base and that will lead to further acceleration in growth of revenue and margins for our Deliveries business in 2025 and 2026. So this is how we're thinking about it. Where there is upside in margins, we'll obviously capture those margins. But for us, making sure that we are going to see revenue growth acceleration in the business, especially in 2025 and 2026.

In the medium term, we anticipate that Deliveries GMV growth will be driven by an expanding user base thanks to the availability of more delivery options. Additionally, we expect a more rational market, as customers become increasingly less dependent on discounts. The counterargument is that the penetration rate in smaller cities will be lower than the penetration rate in bigger cities. This was supported by a study suggesting that "levels of importance for convenience" will be lower in Indonesian Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities compared to Tier 1 cities.

The company expects a 100 bps to 200 bps adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the medium term, driven by new product offerings, such as the Priority delivery option. This new option is expected to generate higher margins than the Standard option.

Mobility

Mobility GMV increased 28% (Y/Y) and 5% (Q/Q). According to the company, this was driven by the traveler segment, which is less price-sensitive and spends nearly twice the amount spent by domestic users. Travelers MTUs grew 67% (Y/Y).

Mobility 4Q23 Results (Company)

Revenue rose 25% (Y/Y) and 3% (Q/Q). While incentives saw a slight uptick, the commission rate declined. But the trend has historically been stable at 7%-8% and 23%-24%, respectively.

Mobility commission and incentives as a % of GMV (Company, Vektor Research)

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12%, in line with the management's target of 12% plus. During the quarter, active driver supply and average frequency per user grew 11% (Y/Y). The company said that the relaunch of "Move It" in the Philippines resulted in over 30 times more daily rides in less than eight months.

Moving forward, we should anticipate robust growth in the near term, driven by the recovery in travel. Despite Grab's GMV already surpassing pre-COVID levels, traveler numbers are still at around 70% of pre-COVID levels. Grab has been focusing on Chinese travelers, partnering with WeChat and Alipay and installing in-app translation. Achieving 100% of pre-COVID levels, all else being equal, suggests that quarterly GMV should be around $2.1 billion. If we assume that it takes two years to reach that level, GMV will need to grow by roughly 20% per year.

However, we maintain our belief that Grab's Financial Service and ads business will remain the primary drivers of growth. As we noted in the last article:

The online food delivery service is under pressure now that the social restrictions have ended. And while the ride-hailing service is poised to return to the pre-COVID levels, it does not function in the same way as food delivery or e-commerce, where people may make impulsive spending decisions.

Financial Services & Advertising

Revenue doubled in 4Q23 and grew 12% (Q/Q), driven by Grab's payment and lending business. Total loans disbursed were $1.5 billion (+57% Y/Y), supported by GrabFin and FlexiLoan offering by GXS Bank in Singapore. Customer deposits stood at $374 million.

Total loans disbursed ($ million) (Company)

Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $81 million. According to the company, the 4Q23 losses have peaked as the banking business accelerates. On the 4Q23 earnings call:

Now going forward, we'll see the revenue kicking in from the loan book. So, we're already lending in Singapore. We've got GFin also doing well with its high velocity low ticket ecosystem lending. And then from this quarter, we'll start to have Malaysian loan revenue on top of that again. And in Singapore as the regulatory caps are lifted, the Singapore business can start to scale more aggressively also. So that's why we're calling Q4 as the peak of the losses for the Grab Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the high-margin ads revenue reached 1.5% of Deliveries GMV, which implies a quarterly revenue of $40 million. In 3Q23, it was about 1% of Deliveries GMV. Monthly active users grew 54% (Y/Y) to 115,000. Although the management has not provided specific guidance on ads' long-term target, it hinted at "some of the external benchmarks" reaching 2% of Deliveries GMV. But we think the opportunity is much bigger than that.

Grab's merchants will total 4.7 million, if we assume the company had 4 million merchants in 2022 and added 700,000 new merchants in 2023. This implies that advertisers represent less than 2.5% of all merchants. If we optimistically assume that 10% of merchants will become advertisers in the medium term, all else being equal, the ads business could generate $160 million quarterly, equivalent to about 6% of Deliveries GMV. Hence, we believe that the financial service and ads business will be the primary growth drivers.

Capital Allocation Plan

Grab announced its intention to repay its Term Loan B principal and accrued interest, totaling $497 million. The management anticipated this move will result in annual savings of $50 million per year. Additionally, Grab disclosed a plan to initiate a $500 million buyback program. This will likely come from Grab's cash, since the company has not yet generated positive free cash flow. Net cash was $5.2 billion during the quarter.

The potential Foodpanda acquisition did not materialize, as Grab intends to be "very highly selective on inorganic opportunities." The management emphasized that an organic strategy will lead to 100 to 200 bps expansion in Deliveries margin, setting a "high hurdle rate" for any potential inorganic expansion. Delivery Hero's Asia Pacific ("APAC") operations are operating at break-even levels.

Valuation

Grab is trading at 3x forward EV/Sales. By comparison, Uber is trading at 3.9x forward EV/Sales.

Data by YCharts

Our sum-of-the-parts ("SOTP") valuation suggests that Grab's fair value is $3.6 per share (+14% upside). We adjusted our estimate for the Deliveries segment downward, but increased estimates for other segments due to a more promising outlook. The most notable change in our model is the comparable multiple of the Mobility business, as the peers have experienced significant multiple expansion in the last three months. Please note that we have not factored in share buybacks.

SOTP Valuation (Koyfin, Vektor Research) Comparable peers' multiples (Koyfin)

Investment Risks

Increased competition will propel Grab to increase customer incentives. We noted that while super-app users are becoming accustomed to the ecosystem, offering subsidies remains an effective strategy to defend or capture market share. Furthermore, we continue to question the sustainability of on-demand growth beyond acquiring new users through more product offerings. While the subscription program is intended to boost spending and retain customers, its contribution to Deliveries GMV has remained stagnant for several quarters, as previously mentioned.

Conclusion

The stock plummeted following the 4Q23 earnings, despite Grab delivering another positive adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. Investors are clearly concerned about the tepid growth outlook, as the company is guiding a 14% to 17% net revenue growth. And we believe that investors' concern about growth is justified, but the company is improving its profitability.

In our view, the key catalyst is expected to arise from the Financial Service segment, given Grab's expansion of its lending offerings. The management has indicated that the company has not yet utilized deposits from the recently-launched bank to generate revenue. Segment losses are expected to decrease as revenue grows. Additionally, there is potential for share appreciation through a potential M&A, although management has expressed reservations about inorganic opportunities.

In the medium term, we believe that Deliveries GMV will be driven by an expanding user base thanks to more delivery options and a more rational market. For Mobility, we expect that continued recovery in the traveler segment will drive GMV this year. On the other hand, we believe that the Financial Service and ads business have long runway for growth, and these segments will remain the primary growth drivers. Margins are likely to expand thanks to Deliveries margin expansion, narrowing losses from Financial Service, and greater contribution from the high-margin ads business.

We estimate the stock offers a 14% upside. We like Grab's gradual progress towards profitability through incentive reduction and efficiency improvement. Moreover, we see that Financial Service and ads businesses will drive growth as their contribution becomes more significant. However, despite Grab inching towards profitability, we do not think a 14% upside might be sufficient to justify buying shares of a company that has not yet generated positive free cash flow, excluding deposits from the banking business. Maintain "HOLD." If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.