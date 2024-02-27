herkisi

As I have already mentioned in my articles in the past, the small-cap equity universe is frequently perceived by investors as the corner of the market where the lion's share of long-term opportunities, or unjustly overlooked gems, can be found. The momentum factor has an aura of outperformance. Amalgamated, these two ingredients are seemingly destined for success. But are they?

The Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) has an index-based strategy designed to benefit from strongly performing small-cap stocks that are anticipated to continue climbing higher. However, even though DWAS had a fairly successful 2023, beating the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), I believe it is a pass owing to two essential reasons to be detailed below.

What is the basis of DWAS' strategy?

According to the ETF's website, the keystone of its strategy is the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Technical Leaders Index, which is rebalanced and reconstituted on a quarterly basis. Regarding constituent selection, it is mentioned that it

includes securities pursuant to a Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC proprietary selection methodology that is designed to identify companies that demonstrate powerful relative strength characteristics based on that company’s market performance.

As mentioned in the prospectus,

The Index Provider weights each security by its momentum score, with higher scoring securities representing a greater weight in the Underlying Index.

As to the selection universe, it is the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index; the goal is to select about 200 companies.

Reason #1: soft quality

One essential thing investors should understand is that quality-agnostic (or almost agnostic) momentum-centered strategies deployed in the small/mid-cap universe have a high risk of becoming too exposed to value traps that experience an alluring but short period of revival. Here, DWAS' portfolio has numerous red flags. But before discussing them, let me elaborate on one important matter: the size factor.

As of February 22, there were 199 common stocks and one REIT in its portfolio, with the weighted-average market cap standing at $2.95 billion, as per my calculations. That is to say, this is a predominantly mid-cap portfolio, as the small-cap territory is below $2 billion. DWAS' mid-cap tilt is not unique. This is an issue I addressed a few times in the past, including in the June 2023 article on the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP). For investors who would prefer looking at the exact proportion, here are the numbers: 1.7% are large-caps (over $10 billion), 57.5% are mid-caps, and about 1.4% are micro-caps (sub $300 million), with the rest being small-caps. Regardless, what we see in this portfolio is a SMID mix, not a small-cap basket.

Now, the quality problem. The fact that over 18% of the holdings have a Quant Profitability rating of D+ or lower is already concerning. For an ETF to earn a Buy rating from me, this figure should be in the single digits, except for rare tactically attractive cases. Meanwhile, less than 50% have a B- grade or higher, which I believe is a bit too small even by less demanding SMID standards.

Next, over a third of its net assets are allocated to profitless companies. EBITDA analysis offers little solace, as 17% struggled to deliver even on that front. We see that most EBITDA-negative companies are from the health care sector, representing predominantly pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries.

Sector Weight % of the net assets allocated to EBITDA-negative companies Health Care 24.2% 9.3% Industrials 24.1% 0.4% Financials 15.8% None Consumer Discretionary 12.4% None IT 10.4% 4.3% Materials 7.2% 0.4% Energy 1.6% None Consumer Staples 1.5% None Utilities 1.4% None Real Estate 1.2% None Communication Services 0.3% None Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

This could have been less of an issue if the ETF was not that heavy in cash-burning companies, which have close to 29% weight. Moreover, around 31% have a Net debt/EBITDA ratio above 2x. To make things look a bit gloomier, neither the weighted-average Return on Assets nor Return on Equity are positive. There are even companies that have their net operating cash outflows exceeding their cash & cash equivalents on the balance sheet, with one of the examples being CleanSpark (CLSK).

Reason #2: questionable performance

Some investors might riposte here that to achieve remarkable, market-leading returns, at times certain compromises are necessary, and quality is something that can be sacrificed to boost performance. I concur here. However, it seems the risks inherent to DWAS' quality-agnostic strategy did not translate into consistent outperformance in the past. I suppose the comparison of its total returns to the results delivered by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the IJR over the August 2012–January 2024 period (DWAS was incepted in July 2012) should illustrate that clearly.

Portfolio IJR IVV DWAS Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $33,702 $43,655 $35,382 CAGR 11.14% 13.67% 11.61% Stdev 19.21% 14.47% 21.18% Best Year 41.32% 32.30% 50.11% Worst Year -16.19% -18.16% -18.51% Max. Drawdown -36.12% -23.93% -31.33% Sharpe Ratio 0.59 0.88 0.57 Sortino Ratio 0.9 1.39 0.86 Market Correlation 0.89 1 0.84 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

DWAS delivered a marginally better annualized return than IJR, mostly because of its outstanding performance in 2019 and 2020. However, it lagged behind IJR in six out of the full eleven years of this period, with 2014 and 2016 being especially lackluster.

IJR and DWAS returns comparison (Calculated using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

Next, compared to IVV, DWAS looks totally bleak, with a CAGR about 2.5% lower. It underperformed the bellwether ETF in eight out of eleven full years in the period concerned.

IVV and DWAS returns comparison (Calculated using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

Besides, while sporting the highest upside capture ratio (vs. the market), DWAS had a remarkably higher downside capture ratio as well.

Parameter IJR IVV DWAS Upside Capture Ratio (%) 98.93 100.25 105.65 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 109.99 97.46 117.25 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

Other factor considerations

There are other factor parameters that deserve a look. For instance, it is value exposure. I would prefer touching only upon the Quant data as calculating the weighted-average ratios for this portfolio is not feasible. The outliers with gargantuan P/S and deeply negative earnings yields render these metrics irrelevant. As to the share of stocks with a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher, it is at about 23%, which is expectable for a SMID portfolio.

In terms of the growth factor, DWAS has a healthy forward revenue growth ratio of almost 12%, predominantly driven by four healthcare companies with triple-digit rates.

Regarding momentum, the ETF's principal factor of concern, there is something to appreciate as 78.5% of the holdings have a Quant Momentum grade of at least B-, with close to 60% sporting an A rating (including A+ and A-). Nevertheless, the flip side is high beta, as illustrated by the weighted-average figures below:

24M Beta 60M Beta 1.147 1.292 Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and DWAS

Final thoughts

In essence, DWAS is an amalgamation of the small-size and momentum factors. In the article, I have identified two reasons why the ETF is a suboptimal choice: the soft quality of its portfolio and its inconsistent past performance. A pronounced mid-cap tilt might be another issue for investors who are looking for pure-play small-cap portfolios.

I should conclude that investors who would like to venture into the small-cap universe in pursuit of momentum names should ask themselves a few questions. First, are they ready to tolerate low quality, predominantly coming from biotechnology industry exposure? Second, are they prepared for steep drawdowns and more negative return periods than in the case of IVV or similar bellwether-focused ETFs? Third, are they content with an 181% turnover? Fourth, do they consider a 60 bps expense ratio adequate? I believe such an ETF should earn a Hold rating at best.