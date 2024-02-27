Tony Hopewell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) retails and wholesales apparel in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland with a large focus on footwear. The company has its own brands including names such as Journeys, Schuh, and Johnson & Murphy. In addition, the company's wholesale and licensed brands include larger names such as Levi's and Dockers.

The stock hasn't had a great performance over the past decade, losing the majority of its value. The company also doesn't currently pay out a dividend.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term Financial Profile

In the long term, Genesco's organic revenue growth has been quite modest. Excluding the decrease from FY2016 to FY2017 caused by the divestiture of the Lids Team Sports business in January 2016 and a seeming shift in accounting, the company has achieved a CAGR of 7.9% from FY2004 to current trailing revenues as of Q3/FY2024. The growth seems to have been a result of small acquisitions and modest organic growth. In the three years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had an organic growth in the low single digits, below the longer-term average.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Worryingly, Genesco's long-term margin trend has been notably downward. The slow downward slope has been pressured further in FY2024 so far with a pressured consumer sentiment, quickly pushing the company's operating margin very near breakeven.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Challenging Market Environment Pressures Financials

Current earnings are pressured by a challenging market environment. On the 8th of January, Genesco updated its Q4/FY2024 guidance in the ICR Conference due to holiday season sales falling short of expectations with a weak consumer sentiment. The first nine weeks of Q4 have had a comparable sales fall of -4% year-over-year according to Genesco's press release, and the company expects an adjusted EPS of only $0.65 to $0.85 for FY2024 instead of the previous guidance of $1.50 to $2.00 as profitability has been weakened by weak revenues. In the Q3 earnings call held on the 1st of December 2023, the company already noted a negative shift in demand starting from October.

Currently, the company has already had four consecutive quarters of low to high single-digit sales decreases, even prior to Q4. As a result, profitability has suffered massively from already weak levels into near breakeven - retail store chains have a large amount of fixed costs, making decreasing sales fall into the bottom line rapidly. Genesco is targeting $40 million in savings from several initiatives, including savings from lower rents and reduced warehouse & logistics costs. In FY2024, the company estimates to achieve around half of the targeted cost savings.

On top of the $40 million cost savings plan, Genesco is trying to improve profitability through store closedowns. The company has progressed on store closedowns, having closed 75% of around 100 planned store closedowns at the end of Q3. The closedowns have decreased the total retail store count to 1360 at the end of the quarter. The total closedowns represent quite a notable share of the total retail stores, also explaining the sales decreases in recent and upcoming quarters.

Profitability Should Partially Improve With Demand Recovery

Eventually, Genesco's financials should recover, as inflation slows down and the overall economy improves, raising consumer confidence. In my opinion, the most critical is Genesco's profitability improvement - the current margin level doesn't support a very sustainable business or a very good stock appreciation. Coupled with the close down of unprofitable stores, an improving economy should have a notable effect on the company's earnings.

As store closedowns also bring negative operating leverage, and Genesco's long-term margin trend has been worrying, I keep my expectations low. In the five years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic from FY2016 to FY2020, the company achieved an average operating margin of 4.5%, but I wouldn't expect Genesco to reach such margins even after a recovery in light of the company's history. Also, store closedowns can be communicated as a measure to improve profitability, but closing down a significant number of stores doesn't really communicate strong long-term fundamentals.

Valuation: Profitability Is The Main Variable

To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner. In the DCF model, I estimate no growth for FY2025 after a weak FY2024 as store closedowns weaken revenues. Still, I estimate an elevated overall growth for the next couple of fiscal years with an economic recovery, resulting in a FY2026 growth of 4% and FY2027 growth of 3%, after which the revenue growth slows down to 2%.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate an upside from a negative GAAP figure in FY2024 into an eventually achieved sustained level of 4.0%. The estimate is slightly below the pre-pandemic level despite cost-saving initiatives, as the company's history and store closedowns don't seem to create a very favorable margin future. The company has a modest cash flow conversion, with capital expenditures currently above depreciation & amortization.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 12.90%, the DCF model estimates Genesco's fair value at $35.46, around 13% above the stock price at the time of writing. The long-term profitability plays a very key role in the value estimate - for example, with an EBIT margin of 5.0% from FY2026 forward, the stock would have an estimated upside of 53%, and conversely a downside of -24% with a margin of 3.0%.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighted average cost of capital is drawn from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In the most recent reported quarter, Genesco had $2.2 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, Genesco's annualized interest rate comes up to 6.90%. Compared to Genesco's current equity valuation, the company uses a good amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 30%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.23%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Genesco's beta at a figure of 2.28 - earnings have largely fluctuated with the macroeconomic sentiment, and the debt further leverages the company's position, explaining the high beta. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, crafting a cost of equity of 15.22% and a WACC of 12.90%.

Takeaway

Genesco has had weak financials in recent quarters after a long-term history of modest organic growth and slowly weakening profitability. The company's sales have been pressured by weak consumer sentiment, resulting in deteriorating profitability for FY2024. I believe that future profitability is the most critical factor in the stock's future performance, as variance in the margin level largely fluctuates the valuation. With several cost-saving initiatives and store close-downs, Genesco is planning to improve profitability, and although I believe that an eventual economic recovery will imminently improve profitability, I remain conservative in my estimates - the long-term margin trend and store close-downs that could signal weak fundamental performance weaken my confidence. As the stock has a modest upside for the risks with my current baseline estimates, I have a hold rating for the time being.