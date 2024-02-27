Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USRT: A Closer Look At This Top Performer

Feb. 27, 2024 2:30 AM ETiShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
182 Followers

Summary

  • The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has been the best-performing REIT ETF over the last three years.
  • This period does not include the sharp sell off in 2020.
  • USRT's exposure and diversification meant it performed poorly in 2020 compared to XLRE.
  • Overall, it is a solid fund, but its holdings in small-cap REITs give it additional risk.
Words real estate placed over cubes 3d rendering

Kostrikina Myroslava

In the last month, I have written about a passively managed REIT ETF (XLRE), and an actively managed REIT ETF (JPRE), and the name that keeps cropping up when I make comparisons on performance is the

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
182 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USRT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.