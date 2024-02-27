Kostrikina Myroslava

In the last month, I have written about a passively managed REIT ETF (XLRE), and an actively managed REIT ETF (JPRE), and the name that keeps cropping up when I make comparisons on performance is the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT). Over multiple timeframes, it's either top or near the top in terms of total returns. This merits a closer look.

The Outperformer

USRT is the best performing REIT ETF in the last three years, according to this table from ETFdb.com.

REIT ETF Performance Table (EFTdb)

To track USRT's total return over multiple timeframes, I have plotted it against its main competitor, XLRE, plus the largest REIT ETF by AUM, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). Here is the three-year view:

Data by YCharts

Over one year, USRT lags XLRE by 0.69%, but these two ETFs hold second and third place in the performance leader-board (omitting one very small and illiquid ETF above them).

Data by YCharts

Over five years, USRT is fifth in the leader-board out of 25 ETFs. It performs well over shorter and longer timeframes and is clearly one of the leading funds to consider.

A Closer Look

USRT is part of BlackRock's "Core" range. It differs slightly to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) from the same provider.

"Core funds are designed to give investors instant access to a diversified basket of equities all in a single trade," says the BlackRock page.

USRT pays a rather disappointing 3.27% dividend in quarterly distributions. It is a large fund with $2.03 B in AUM and ample liquidity of $16.70M Average Daily Dollar Volume. Its 0.08% expense ratio is at the low end of the scale.

There is nothing too exciting in its strategy. It is a passive fund with a portfolio mainly focused in the largest REIT stocks by market cap. The main difference between USRT and XLRE is that XLRE holds only the 34 largest companies, while USRT holds 136 stocks.

As per the Prospectus:

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of U.S.-listed equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), excluding infrastructure REITs, mortgage REITs, and timber REITs.

And as the Nareit page explains,

The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index is a free-float adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of U.S. equity REITs. Constituents of the index include all tax-qualified REITs with more than 50 percent of total assets in qualifying real estate assets other than mortgages secured by real property.

The strategy leads to a relatively "vanilla" top 10 holdings, which differs from others by excluding infrastructure REITs such as American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). Top holdings in the likes of Prologis (PLD) and Equinix (EQIX) explain USRT's low dividend, as these stocks have dividends of 2.88% and 1.98%, respectively.

USRT Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

With 49% of the fund's portfolio in the top holdings, it is quite concentrated, but not as much as XLE with 61.8%.

By holding 136 REIT stocks, it does have exposure to small-caps. The last page of its holdings list has the likes of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) which has a market cap of just $148M and has fallen -82% in the last year. Granted, it is only 0.01% of USRT's portfolio, but too many of these kinds of stocks will be a drag on performance and on the dividend yield.

Thankfully, as illustrated earlier, the overall returns are impressive over the last three years despite some underperforming stocks. However, problems arise when there is a strong sell-off. This is clear when comparing XLRE and USRT performance since USRT's inception in late 2015.

Data by YCharts

USRT's inclusion of small caps meant it corrected much further than XLRE in 2020. While we often think of safety through diversification, it is clearly better to be diversified in large cap stocks rather than in large, medium, and small-cap stocks. XLRE's return of 70.82% over five years dwarfs the 56.6% return of USRT.

Risks

In general, USRT is prone to the same industry risks as all REITs. High interest rates are a strong headwind, but the expected Fed cuts this year should ease some of the pressure.

As mentioned above, exposure to small caps does mean that a sharp market correction could lead to outsized losses in USRT.

In terms of sector exposure, the below graphic shows USRT has only a small percentage of its market value in Office REITs which are the highest risk sector at the moment.

USRT Sector Exposure (BlackRock)

Generally speaking, USRT's high exposure to Industrials, Retail and Data Centers has been beneficial as these performed well in 2023 according to this Nareit graphic.

REIT Sector Performance (Nareit)

Conclusion

USRT manages to post impressive returns with a simple passive strategy and despite holding some underperforming small-cap stocks. It is the best performing REIT ETF in the last three years.

However, this could change quickly if there was a sharp market correction, as its exposure to small caps has led to large corrections in the past. XLRE delivers similar returns to USRT during market rallies and is much better insulated against large drops.