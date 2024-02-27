Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Signs Of Economic Reacceleration

Feb. 27, 2024 3:20 AM ETCOST, CVX, GLD, IYJ, SPY, TLT, XLK, XLV, BIL, TIP4 Comments
Summary

  • Overview of the ongoing tug-of-war between loose fiscal policy and tight monetary policy in the US economy.
  • Fiscal policy seems to be taking the lead over monetary policy.
  • Loose fiscal policy is resulting in economic re-acceleration, benefiting sectors like technology, healthcare, defense, and industrials.
Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

This article covers the ongoing tug-of-war between loose fiscal policy and tight monetary policy in the U.S. economy, with updates on how the fiscal side seems to be taking the lead lately.

Two Forces Collide

For nearly

Comments (4)

Monty Carlo profile picture
Monty Carlo
Today, 4:02 AM
Comments (39)
Jay Powell did not go on record saying the US (government) needs to stop spending like drunken sailors for nothing [see: [1]]. He knows the "jig is up" - so while I appreciate you assessing the situation (fiscal deficit vs. monetary expansion) I have a feeling that there will be a reckoning of some sort due to the high indebtedness of the US - and Europe, for that matter as well. Those are the two biggest "global currency" zones, with the US being the one with the "good" currency that is held as reserve vs. EUR that is being mainly used for trade but not very much as a (big) reserve currency.

That means the US likely can pull the pain out a little longer than EU can due to this reserve status, but that does not mean US has a "neverending" credit line to issue Treasuries and T-Bills forever to funnel more into debt service (that is the proverbial pandora's box of hyperinflation or very high 80's style rates) - someone has to pay the piper at one point. It's unsustainable, as Powell himself had to admit in 60 Minutes. [1]

That means that either the debt is defaulted on at some point (whenever that might be) or inflated away, as easy as that. Or: something breaks in monetary plumbing as an alternative.

Since you mentioned it specifically: when you see that the Fed/Treasury bailed out all these uninsured deposits at SVB, you also will have to see that this was creating an exception, because they knew it would get ugly otherwise if you have solvent depositors defaulted for a bank taking on too much long-term bonds as collateral in a rising rate environment (they themselves created, had to create). Ie. how many "special cases" will there be when things go further south? Will they argue they "have to bail out" some more depositors of somesuch big bank because it's systemic? When will they run out of money for that? Why even have FDIC when you bend the rules at a whim? Questions that will not be answered in this post certainly, but ones that will need to be asked at least to Congress and politics in general.

And those two options are very much like asking someone:
what would you like better, getting a root canal without anesthesia or would you like the tooth to be pulled?

It all will come down, in the coming 3-5 years, on how the US is winding down their deficit. If they don't it will be "inflate or die", if they do it'll be "clamor" from the very institutions they themselves made too big for their britches (See: Military-Industrial complex discussions aplenty). Seems old Dwight (Eisenhower) was right with his warning, but I am pretty sure even he would have gasped at the extent of which the expansion of debt because of the spending in that complex happened.

[1] - in case someone hasn't seen / heard it: here's the relevant excerpt from Powell / Pelley interview in 60 Minutes:

---- www.cbsnews.com/... ---

POWELL: We mostly try very hard not to comment on fiscal policy and instruct Congress on how to do their job when actually they have oversight over us. So, the national debt doesn't play a big role in our thinking. Doesn't play any role, actually, in our thinking. When Congress does deficit spending, that can be stimulative, that goes into our models. But we don't -- it's not our role at all to be a judge of fiscal policy in any way.

PELLEY: But is the national debt a danger to the economy in your review? You are this country's central banker.

POWELL: So, it, I would say this. In the long run, the U.S. is on an unsustainable fiscal path. The U.S. federal government's on an unsustainable fiscal path. And that just means that the debt is growing faster than the economy. So, it is unsustainable. I don't think that's at all controversial. And I think we know that we have to get back on a sustainable fiscal path. And I think you're starting to hear now from people in the elected branches who can make that happen. It's time that we got back to that focus.

I think the pandemic was a very special event, and it caused the government to really spend to ward off what looked like very severe downside risks. It's probably time, or past time, to get back to an adult conversation among elected officials about getting the federal government back on a sustainable fiscal path.
Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 3:49 AM
Comments (7.98K)
Thank you. Bought a dozen Canadian oil and gas stocks in 2021, paying nice dividends, deleveraging, good cash flow, should accelerate forward.
Steven Dedalus profile picture
Steven Dedalus
Today, 3:39 AM
Comments (12)
Nailing it. Again. Fantastic work Lyn. Thank you.
c
clrodrick
Today, 3:30 AM
Comments (16.33K)
Bravo!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

