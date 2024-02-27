Vesnaandjic/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is a company that offers construction materials such as aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt paving mix. SUM’s past revenue growth has been decelerating due to volume pressures driven by challenging macroeconomic conditions. Although revenue growth was under pressure, its margins remained robust. For FY2023, it managed to report higher revenue growth year-over-year compared to 2022. At the same time, margins remained robust and healthy year-over-year.

Looking ahead, its residential and non-residential outlook is modest. On a brighter note, management has been executing on its material-led strategy, and they are moving towards the higher-margin materials segment. Therefore, it is expected to bolster its margins moving ahead. In addition, the Argo acquisition is also expected to provide tailwinds for its growth outlook. Lastly, its 2024 public volume is expected to grow in the mid-single digits or higher, which suggests growth for its public segment. With these factors and my model indicating upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the last four years, SUM’s revenue growth rate has been decelerating. In 2022, it reported a revenue year-over-year growth rate of only 0.12%. The low growth rate was caused by a decrease in East revenues due to divestitures and lower volumes, which was offset by strong pricing. The reason for the lower volumes was due to challenging macroeconomic conditions such as high inflation.

Author's Chart Annual Report Author's Chart

Moving onto SUM’s profitability margins, I will be comparing its adjusted margins year-over-year. Looking at the chart, it is clear that its margins remained robust over the years despite a deceleration in its revenue growth in the same period. In 2022, even though it was facing inflationary pressure, which drove the cost of sales up, it was more than offset by revenue growth. Therefore, it allows SUM to maintain its margins despite fluctuating revenue growth.

FY2023 Full Year Results Analysis

For FY2023, net revenue was up 9.9% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. This growth was driven by increased pricing and acquisitions. However, it was partially offset by weaker volume and the impact of divestiture. From the following table, the pricing increase was across all product segments. The price increase was driven by pricing actions that aim to offset inflationary pressures. However, it also shows that volume was down as well. For aggregates, the volume drop was due to soft residential demand conditions and unfavorable weather. For ready-mix concrete, the volume drop happened mainly in the South Texas market due to moderating residential market demand.

Annual Report Author's Chart

In terms of adjusted margins, SUM’s FY2023 results performed well, as all of them expanded slightly year-over-year. FY2023’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 22.1% to 23.7%. The expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin was attributed to strong pricing growth and SUM’s focus on commercial excellence. Its adjusted net income margin expanded from 6.38% to 7%, modest but still an improvement. Lastly, its diluted EPS grew from $2.26 to $2.39, which represents a growth rate of ~5.7%.

Accelerating Towards Higher Margin Materials Segment

Author's Chart

SUM is a construction materials company, a major participant in the construction material industry, that strives to be the leading solution provider for construction materials and associated vertically integrated downstream goods. In addition to being a market-leading supplier of aggregates and cements, its vertically integrated operations supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt.

The US construction material industry mainly consists of aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt. These material components are extensively used in the majority of construction activities. There is a lack of product differentiation with these materials, and thus competition is predominantly based on price rather than quality. Cement accounts for nearly half of the gross profit, followed by aggregates at 27% and products at 25%. Therefore, it is clear that SUM’s gross profit mix is weighted towards materials, as both cement and aggregates make up 70% of total gross profit. The reason for this strategic shift towards material is because material generates a higher gross margin as compared to products and services.

Investor's Relations

Well Diversified Business

Author's Chart

SUM has three end markets: public infrastructure, residential construction, and non-residential construction. Each of them is equally important, as its total revenue is equally distributed, as shown. Public infrastructure construction consists of government spending for highways, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. It is historically more stable as compared to private construction spending. This makes up 34% of the revenue.

Residential construction comprises single-family homes and multi-family homes, such as apartments and condos. It makes up 31% of its revenue. Overall, the outlook for residential construction is anticipated to be modest. The reason for this modest outlook is due to the issue of the affordability of housing and the shortfall in housing supply. In addition, the US mortgage rate has been creeping up in recent weeks due to hotter than expected inflation data. Until the Fed is firm on interest rate cuts, the residential segment’s outlook is modest.

Trading Economics

Non-residential construction makes up 35%, covering privately financed construction aside from those that are residential. Demand is typically driven by population and economic growth, as they will stir demand for shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and factories. The outlook for its non-residential is expected to be mixed as well. The reason for that is the dormant outlook for light non-residential in 2024 due to tighter credit standards and a weak residential market outlook that was driven by affordability and supply issues. As light non-residential accounts for ~50% of SUM’s commercial business, the flat outlook on light non-residential is expected to be a headwind for the Ready-Mix and Cement segments of their business. These products are essential components of commercial building projects, and a decrease in such construction activities can lead to a decline in demand for these materials. However, management expects the sluggish light non-residential growth to be offset by heavy non-residential growth.

Focusing On States With Favorable Outlook

Author's Chart

SUM has shifted its geographic composition towards states experiencing higher growth, which are receiving considerable investments from both the public and private sectors and witnessing favorable patterns of migration. By expanding its footprint in the year-round markets of the Southeast, it minimizes the seasonal effects on its operations, thereby decreasing the variability in its earnings from one quarter to the next.

Argo Acquisition

SUM has recently completed its business combination, with a transaction value of $3.2 billion with Argos North America Corp. Similar to SUM, Argo North America manufactures and distributes building products. It is among the largest cement producers in the US and a global sustainability leader in the construction materials industry. The combination of SUM and Argos North America creates a significant presence in the material construction industry in 30 states across the US and creates the fourth largest cement platform in the US. It has significantly increased SUM’s scale in the South-Eastern US, aligning with SUM’s objective to strengthen its position in the construction material industry. With better plant productivity and fleet modernization, it is also expected to generate at least $100 million of annual operational synergies. It is anticipated that the deal would be 15–25% accretive to SUM’s free cash flow per share, as well as its revenue and EBITDA growth rates.

Relative Valuation Model

SUM operates in the construction materials industry. When compared to its peers’ size, SUM is much smaller, as its market capitalization of ~$7.2 billion is 0.45x its peers’ median of ~$16 billion. However, SUM outperformed its peers in terms of growth outlook. SUM’s forward revenue growth rate of 27.18% is higher than its peers’ median of 7.18%, more than 3 times over them.

When it comes to profitability, although SUM underperformed its peers, it did not fare too badly. SUM’s reported a gross profit margin TTM of 28.90%, which is slightly below its peers’ median of 29.84%. In terms of net income margin TTM, SUM reported 10.91%, while its peers’ median is 13.92%.

Currently, SUM’s forward P/E ratio of 20.37x is below its peers’ median of 25.85x. However, given that it significantly outperformed its peers in terms of forward growth outlook and with only a slight underperformance in profitability margins, I argue that it should be trading nearer to its peers’ median P/E. However, in order to stay conservative, I will be applying a small discount of 15% on peers’ median P/E, which gives me ~21.97x.

For 2024, the market EPS estimate for SUM is ~$2.07, while 2024 revenue is ~$4.33 billion. For 2024 outlook, management guided adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ~$950 million to ~$1,010 million. Looking at SUM’s historical adjusted EBITDA margin, it has stayed consistent. If I use 2023’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.7%, I can work backwards to get its revenue estimate. Using the midpoint of 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $980 million and dividing by 23.7%, my 2024 revenue estimate is ~$4.13 billion, closely in line with the market estimate. Therefore, the market revenue estimate and EPS estimates are reasonable. By applying 21.97x to its 2024 EPS estimate, my target price for 2024 is ~$45.48, which represents an upside potential of ~8%.

Author's Valuation Model

Risk

The downside risk to my buy rating is in relation to its dependency on pricing to grow and the direction of inflation. Although SUM has managed to maintain its margins through pricing actions and a focus on high-margin material segments, this move might not be sustainable if macroeconomic conditions worsen. In addition, if inflation were to move higher, it would exert pressure on the mortgage rate, which in turn would continue to create tailwinds for its residential and non-residential segments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SUM’s historical revenue growth has been decelerating due to macroeconomic challenges, but its margins remained robust throughout the period. For FY2023, it reported higher revenue year-over-year growth than in 2022, which was driven by strong pricing. On top of that, FY2023 margins remain robust year-over-year.

Looking ahead, although the outlook for both residential and non-residential is expected to be modest, its strategic shift towards higher-margin materials is expected to bolster its margins as it generates higher gross profit margins compared to its products and services segment. In addition, the acquisition of Argo is also anticipated to further bolster its growth outlook. Lastly, its 2024 public volume is anticipated to grow in the mid-single digits or even higher, suggesting growth for its public segment. Combining this with my 2024 target price, which indicates an upside potential of 8%, I am recommending a buy rating.