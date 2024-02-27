Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

COPX: Copper Miners-Led Revenge Of The Old Economy

Feb. 27, 2024 3:26 AM ETGlobal X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)
Hector Nieva Rollon profile picture
Hector Nieva Rollon
151 Followers

Summary

  • Current and projected copper supply will be insufficient to meet the anticipated demand based on energy transition scenarios.
  • Supply disruptions, declining ore grades in legacy mines, and a decade of low capital expenditure in major greenfield projects will support copper prices.
  • The COPX ETF, as a targeted play in the copper sector, serves as a good proxy to benefit from the significant increase in demand over the next decade.
  • COPX encompasses an exemplary group of stocks with the largest and most valuable copper assets worldwide. Many of them are undertaking low-cost brownfield expansions to capitalize on any price run-up.
  • The share price is currently below the 12-month average and is approaching a well-tested price support floor, presenting a highly attractive entry point during periods of market weakness.
Yellow large dump truck in Utah copper mine seen from above

RiverRockPhotosCopper as a critical component of energy transition

Copper as an investment thesis and current tailwinds

Copper, one of the oldest metals ever used, has played a pivotal role in the development of civilization. Its exceptional properties, including high ductility, malleability, and outstanding thermal and electrical conductivity (second only to silver), position it as the premier

This article was written by

Hector Nieva Rollon profile picture
Hector Nieva Rollon
151 Followers
Hector Nieva Rollon is a certified advisor (CAd) accredited by CFA Society Spain. With extensive experience as an investor, Hector adopts a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis. His current focus revolves around identifying cross-industry macro trends with strong tailwinds, conducting in-depth analyses of growth drivers, and establishing the expected investment horizon for each thesis. He meticulously assesses profit potential, risks, hedging points, and exit points.Before dedicating himself to full-time investing, Hector accumulated over a decade of experience in professional services. During this time, he worked as a payroll specialist across diverse industries, including hospitality, information technology, education, and automotive.While Hector took a hiatus from sharing his investment theses on Seeking Alpha to pursue the CFA curriculum, he successfully cleared all three levels at the first attempt, achieving results in the 90th percentile. Now, he is returning to share his best ideas and insights with the investment community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COPX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on COPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.