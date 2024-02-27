RiverRockPhotosCopper as a critical component of energy transition

Copper as an investment thesis and current tailwinds

Copper, one of the oldest metals ever used, has played a pivotal role in the development of civilization. Its exceptional properties, including high ductility, malleability, and outstanding thermal and electrical conductivity (second only to silver), position it as the premier non-precious metal conductor of electricity and set the standard against which other conductors are measured. Resistant to corrosion, copper stands as a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

Its sound and profound fundamentals, heavily cyclical and dependent on the increase in global population and GDP, are reinforced by current growth drivers influenced by the energy transition targets:

• The growing demand for renewable energy technologies, especially in wind and solar, which heavily rely on copper.

• The substantial spending on electricity grid upgrades required for the digitalization and modernization of distribution grids to meet national climate objectives, highlighting copper's crucial role in electricity transmission.

• Its use in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure; according to some forecasts, it could represent up to 55% of non-organic growth in copper usage by 2040.

• Batteries and energy storage are critical for grid stability, particularly with the integration of intermittent renewable sources.

Adding to this thesis, we are currently experiencing a macroeconomic, geopolitical, and industry-specific backdrop that supports copper prices for an extended period:

Continued regional supply disruptions in major producer countries: This is exacerbated by the long lead time required to build a copper mine (typically more than 20 years), coupled with a lack of significant new discoveries. Moreover, declining ore grades in existing mines are pushing miners to dig deeper, resulting in lower output and increased incremental costs.

Generalized low CAPEX invested in the last decade: This has created an anticipation of insufficient new supply in the next decade to meet forecasted demand. A common sentiment among miners is that a higher copper price is needed to incentivize exploration and transform potential resources into economically viable reserves.

COPX ETF as a copper-targeted play

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) is strategically positioned as a targeted investment in companies closely linked to the copper mining sector, with a minimum of 50% of their revenue derived from activities such as mining, exploration, and refining. It is crucial to acknowledge that, much like other commodity-based industries, all copper mining entities function as price takers. Consequently, their revenues exhibit a positive correlation with fluctuations in copper prices.

By investing in a basket of copper miners, we can gain exposure to the commodity without incurring the associated risks of acquiring futures contracts on copper. This becomes particularly relevant when the futures curve is in contango (as is the current situation), necessitating the overcoming of carrying costs just to achieve breakeven.

The COPX ETF employs a robust methodology for security selection, adhering to specific criteria such as a designated level of assets under management, daily turnover, and liquidity. The portfolio comprises holdings ranging from 20 to 40, with each component capped at a maximum weight of 4.75%. Rebalancing occurs on the last trading day of April and October, facilitating the adjustment of weights to align with the policy statement.

COPX: Portfolio Holdings

This current environment is very bullish for established copper miners that possess proprietary rights to the large mines discovered long ago. Due to the geological nature of copper deposits, they tend to be very large; thus, the most profitable and easily explored and developed ones are probably already discovered. With large probable and proved reserves, these assets provide long-term cash flows without the risk of making accurate forecasts of copper prices one or two years ahead, which poses a significant challenge for junior miners with small projects.

As retail investors, we are fortunate to have a specific vehicle that allows concentrated exposure to the best assets in the copper sector through the COPX ETF. Matching the ten biggest mines with their owners leads us directly to the top holdings of the fund:

GLOBAL X and Mining Technology

With the exceptions of El Teniente and Chuquicamata, which are not investible, and Cobre Panama, which remains suspended at least until the upcoming presidential elections in Panama on May 5th, all the other largest mines are covered by COPX holdings. I find this aspect particularly important, as investing in existing assets is less capital-intensive, more predictable, and entails lighter regulatory requirements compared to the complete process of prospecting, exploration, and developing new projects. These top holdings, almost all with brownfield projects online, provide a stable foundation to capitalize on the increasing demand for copper.

Although they may not secure a spot in the top 10 list of the biggest mines, other COPX top holdings possess valuable assets that closely approach the back end of the ranking. Take Antofagasta PLC, for example, which holds interests in four low-cost mines in Chile. The two largest among them boast production figures ranging from 250,000 to 335,000 tonnes.

Furthermore, there's exposure to other significant copper miners such as Lundin Mining Corp, which operates relatively new mines that have been producing for a decade, falling into a medium-size category with production between 120,000 and 170,000 tonnes. Another significant player is Zijin Mining Group, a well-diversified miner that not only shares ownership of the Kamoa-Kakula complex and the Kowelzi mine in DRC, but is also involved in various smaller projects in the under-construction phase across the world. The portfolio also includes a vertically integrated copper giant like KGHM.

Peer comparison

Other potential options for obtaining concentrated exposure to the copper thesis include the following ETFs: PICK and ICOP. Alternatively, one could consider exchange-traded notes with performance linked to the price of copper, such as CPER.

When comparing the three ETFs (excluding ICOP, introduced in June 2023) on a performance chart over a five-year basis starting in 2019 before the pandemic, COPX emerged as the best performer, followed by CPER and PICK. It's important to approach these charts with caution, as the ending percentage is heavily influenced by the selected starting point and can vary significantly.

YCharts

In terms of ETF costs, CPER has the highest fees at 0.97%, followed by COPX at 0.65% per year, ICOP at 0.47%, and PICK at 0.39%

Entering the market a few months ago as part of BlackRock's iShares ETF family, ICOP aimed to introduce competition on costs by closely mimicking the exposures of COPX but with significantly lower fees—slashing them by almost 30%. Going forward, there's a possibility that ICOP could outperform COPX on a net compounded annual growth basis.

However, my reservations with ICOP stem from its options derivatives. I often use options to manage risk and extract extra yield when prices trade sideways. In this regard, I prefer an underlying with the most liquid options.

COPX provides $1 strikes on a monthly basis, allowing for flexibility in selecting options up to six dollars away from spot price to find extreme 4-delta options. PICK also offers the same flexibility. However, with ICOP, finding any liquidity three dollars away from the spot price is challenging. This is a significant drawback because the 18bps cost fee differential between COPX and ICOP could be easily overcome with the use of options. Given the importance of liquidity, I would choose the one with the most liquid options available, always prioritizing practicality over cost in this context.

While it's possible that the characteristics of ICOP could change in the future, with the ETF gaining market share and improving options liquidity, this is not the case as of today. The liquidity issue extends beyond the derivatives market to the underlying level, reflected in the 30-day median Bid/Ask Spread. Currently, ICOP stands at 0.33%, whereas COPX is at 0.14%.

On a forward-looking basis, it is misleading to compare the published P/E ratios of these ETFs. The COPX methodology for its 2024 number includes estimates of consensus expected constituents’ EPS, so you can take its 12.65x P/E as a forward P/E. However, this is not the case with PICK and ICOP, which follow the iShares methodology, taking into account the latest fiscal year’s earnings and coming in at 9.53x and 12.37x, respectively. The P/E metric is very similar for COPX and ICOP, and the deeper value of PICK's P/E is related to its exposure to metals other than copper.

When calculating measures such as the P/E ratio for an ETF as a weighted average number, we also have the problem of excluding negative P/E ratios from the calculations, creating a lot of noise in the number. Therefore, I am not a big fan of using them as a guide for future performance. Instead, I prefer to look into the top 10 holdings, as they usually have the driver's seat in the forward return.

In this context, the predominant factor supporting the anticipation of COPX outperforming its peers is its substantial exposure to Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining, constituting a combined 11%. These entities hold ownership stakes in the Kamoa-Kakula mine, renowned not only for being among the largest globally in terms of quantity produced but also for possessing the highest ore grade. To underscore the exceptional quality of the ore, one need only refer to this comparative chart. Even the tailings from the Kamoa-Kakula mine exhibit a head grade significantly surpassing the median ore grade in presently operational mines.

Ivanhoe Q3 2023 Earnings

Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining have substantial investments in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and these investments are anticipated to yield returns above the industry average when compared to other assets. In this context, it is noteworthy that PICK only has a modest 0.62% exposure to both stocks combined, while ICOP has a higher exposure at 7.41%. Once again, ICOP appears to be the most comparable to COPX, albeit less appealing in this regard. Additionally, I find the rebalancing strategy of COPX, which caps individual weights at 4.75% and facilitates the realization and consolidation of gains in the top holdings, more favorable. In contrast, the 8% equivalent policy of ICOP does not align with my comfort level.

Elsewhere, I believe COPX is a superior choice compared to PICK, not only due to the latter's underperformance in the past 5 years, and its lower exposure to top assets but also on the fact that PICK weakens the main investment thesis by having a lesser exposure to copper prices. In any case, I find it more efficient to concentrate on a portfolio of miners like COPX rather than an ETN note like CPER. CPER is not only more expensive but also comes with the same caveats as investing directly in futures.

COPX approaches a significant rebalancing date

Seven out of the top ten holdings in the ETF currently exceed the maximum policy weight. I see this as an opportunistic moment to consider purchasing the ETF before the rebalancing date in April. This strategy proves beneficial for enhancing the portfolio's return by selling high on recent fast movers, such as Ivanhoe Mines or Antofagasta, which have shown significant gains since the last rebalancing date in October (with increases of more than 40% and 30%, respectively). Simultaneously, it involves buying low on other stocks that did not experience the same level of hype.

It is a trading discipline embedded in a passive ETF that is not easily replicable for retail investors. The psychological challenge of timing the moment to rebalance the best performers and maintaining allocations can be daunting. In a volatile market like that of specialized miners, where neither participant has pricing power and operates with high operating leverage, this discipline becomes crucial to mitigate the impact of typical boom-and-bust cycles.

A review of COPX's historical performance

GLOBAL X

Examining the fund's performance over the last ten years reveals significant challenges, primarily attributed to the conclusion of the last metal bull market around 2011, which bottomed out in 2015. Subsequently, a rapid recovery in 2016 nearly eradicated all losses by the first quarter of 2017.

This was followed by a prolonged sideways market that persisted for several years until the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even amid the global slowdown, the impact on mined supply and refined copper propelled copper prices higher.

The trend continued to spike due to economic recovery expectations and supply shortages throughout 2021, culminating in its highest price in March 2022. But by the end of the second quarter, the price cratered due to concerns about rising inflation, and interest rate hikes by the Fed also exerted downward pressure on a wide range of commodities, heightening fears of a global recession.

Finally, the return for 2023 stands at 7.39%. This was achieved in a year characterized by a delicate balance between concerns of a global economic slowdown and a decrease in Chinese industrial activity on one hand, and supply disruptions and low copper inventories on the other.

Non-intended exposures of venturing into COPX

The ETF is exposed to currency risk as it is denominated in USD and invests in securities denominated in other currencies. This exposure could impact its Net Asset Value (NAV) when the USD depreciates against those currencies.

The ETF closely replicates the Solactive Global Copper Miners Total Return Index with a correlation of more than 95%. Its current currency exposure is 33.1% to CAD, 12.1% to HKD, 11.6% to GBP, 11% to USD, and 32% for other minor currency exposures. However, it's noteworthy that miners' revenues and material costs are generally received in USD, along with debt funding repayments typically denominated in USD, regardless of the currency in which the stock is listed on the exchange. This structure implies that any currency impact should balance out over time.

Beyond currency exposure, this ETF serves as an excellent means to diversify not only idiosyncratic risks associated with any single miner but also geographical risks stemming from disruptions in any country due to regulatory, political, economic, or natural causes. Current observations highlight growing bureaucratic hurdles for mining companies in Peru, a situation that is being capitalized upon by other countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (as seen with COPX's top holding, Ivanhoe Mines). Similarly, in cases where the supply of First Quantum’s Cobre Panama is disrupted, other miners are stepping in to cover the gap.

Trade plan

With the Copper Comex price hitting its lowest post-pandemic level for this cycle at $3.22 in July 2022 and now comfortably surpassing $3.75 (+16% recovery), I consider the current level very solid, supported by industry-specific and macroeconomic fundamentals, to start building a position in miners.

Capitalizing on market weakness, I am seeking entry points in COPX at $33 and $34. The ETF retraced to these levels several times in the last twelve months, reaching $33.80 on March 15th, $33.79 on May 31st, and $33.66 on October 4th. The maximum drawdown occurred on November 8th at $31.62, representing a -7% decline from my $34 highest entry point.

Ycharts

Envisaging risks to the thesis: Hedge Plan

As a cyclical industry, investors are exposed to a delicate equilibrium between global GDP trend growth and the commodity balance of supply and demand. The Covid-19 shock exemplified this, where the initial price decline was forcefully reversed, resulting in a remarkable return for the full year of 2020, supported by lower inventories and tight supply.

Possible scenarios prompting me to hedge my COPX exposure to zero include:

A more recessionary environment, signaled by lower economic data points in countries like Japan, Germany, the UK (in a technical recession), or China (in a deflationary environment), could gradually influence market sentiment. If this shift impacts copper prices, it might be a prudent time to hedge and wait for a better entry.

In the latter half of the year, an anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut would generally serve as a tailwind to commodity prices. However, if each new economic report introduces doubt about the success in the fight against inflation, another scenario for hedging the position arises if the Fed is forced to hike rates. This could exert upward pressure on the dollar, potentially weakening commodity prices and elevating the risk of a recession. In such a situation, hedging would be considered as the upside in COPX would be limited.

In the context of the energy-transition features of the copper thesis, an innovation in batteries and a shift to higher voltage systems could reduce copper demand in electric vehicles. Given the significance of the EV transition in the incremental demand for copper in net-zero scenarios, a technological innovation in the field would warrant a pause, prompting me to hedge the COPX position and reevaluate the thesis.

Similarly, the tremendous growth in wind, solar, and grid-related investments in the last two years might face weakening. If investments in these areas start to decline, it could make it more probable that net-zero targets would be postponed, potentially undermining the thesis of copper demand outpacing supply over the next decade and eroding a strong price support.

In addition, fluctuations in short-term copper supply and demand balances and sentiment present opportunities to build on COPX with a long-term perspective. I would consider trading short-term gains on 10%-25% of the position in response to these fluctuations. This strategy would continue until significant copper concentrate inventory deficits become persistent, which is forecasted by the majority of estimates from 2026 onwards. At that point, the plan would be to let the gains run.

When COPX risks materialize: Exit Plan

The COPX ETF comprises a diversified list of leading companies in the field. Even in a worst-case scenario, COPX should recover from cycle lows, as it did in 2016 and 2020. However, should the critical elements supporting the thesis on copper miners disappear—beyond the perennial need for copper—I would prefer to exit and seek outperformance elsewhere.

Exit scenarios include:

If the EV market fails to achieve significant penetration in the auto industry, and national auto electrification targets are significantly delayed, resulting in the loss of a substantial tailwind for COPX holdings.

Similarly, if grid-related investment is not weak but simply not materializing, given the substantial investment required for electrification to make a renewable energy future feasible, COPX would lose significant price support without the energy transition scenario.

If the secondary supply of copper (recycled material) reduces the need for primary supply. In that respect, I am monitoring a potential shift from the current stable levels of recycled material, currently accounting for roughly 16.5% of refined copper production or 33-35% of apparent supply.

Conclusion

The copper mining industry poses significant challenges for retail investors due to the complex nature of each project, requiring substantial geological knowledge for informed decision-making. Analyzing specific projects in the exploration or development phase becomes unrealistic without direct contacts in the field. Moreover, the economic viability of many small projects is uncertain until just before production starts, after years or a decade of development.

In this context, a diversified ETF like COPX serves as an excellent tool for gaining exposure to copper prices without the drawbacks associated with ETNs linked to futures contracts or the idiosyncratic risks of selecting a specific miner and producer country. This approach offers a smoother return over time with less volatility.

Currently, the copper market is likely recovering from the excess supply created by the exuberance of the Chinese housing market, and significant deficits in copper may not emerge for a few years. Any weakness in COPX price could present a good opportunity to build a long position, anticipating the arrival of a larger market. This market expansion may be triggered by two factors: when other industrial commodities, such as silver, aluminum, and iron ore, begin to reflect global GDP growth, and/or an imminent shortage of copper becomes apparent, similar to what occurred with uranium.