Poli Behar/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) through its subsidiaries produces fiber-based packaging materials solutions in S. America, N. America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through four major segments whose revenue contribution is as shown below.

MarketScreener

Its shares soared 38.26% over the last year outperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of about 11.43%.

Seeking Alpha

Despite this impressive performance, I am neutral on this company given its weak financial performance amid weak demand and low sales due to its mill closures. From a technical standpoint, the bullish trajectory is weakening, and a neutral outlook appears to have set in. Although I am attracted by the company’s dividend policy and its restructuring plans, I believe this stock is a hold for now because it has very minimal upside from a valuation perspective. In conclusion, I am neutral on this stock in the short and medium terms due to its weak financials, small margin of safety, and neutral technical indicators. The future could be bright if it executes its restructuring plans effectively. Until the current financial situation improves, I recommend patience before investing here

Technical Approach

Based on technical indicators, WRK's upward trajectory appears to have weakened, and the stock has entered a neutral outlook. To begin with, its price rate of change is dipping towards the zero mark, a sign that the upward trend has lost momentum and is weakening.

MarketScreener-Author

Additionally, the RSI and the MACD confirm this neutral outlook perfectly. Firstly, the MACD is almost at the same level as the signal line and flattening, a double confirmation of the neutrality of this stock. Further, the MACD histogram is at 0.07 further confirming my assertion. In addition, the RSI is at 63.4 and flattening, this means that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold but the flattening aspect points out to lack of momentum, hence a confirmation that this stock is in a neutral outlook at the moment.

MarketScreener-Author

In a nutshell, WRK's upward trajectory has lost steam and the stock has entered a neutrality phase where a hold decision is the dominant strategy in my opinion.

Financials

Following the company’s Q1 2024 performance, it was apparent that WRK is struggling with some headwinds that are hurting its financials. To begin with, revenue came in at $4.62 billion, marking a YoY decline of about 6.2%, and missing estimates by about $200 million. This was primarily due to lower revenue in the global paper and consumer packaging segment, which reflects the impact of prior mills closure and interior partition divestitures. In addition, its bottom line plummeted by 64% YoY, primarily due to lower selling price/mix. It was also fuelled by the impact of the economic challenges, with consumer packaging sales being $1.06 billion, down 13%YoY as a result of the adverse economic climate. Furthermore, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.2 which missed estimates by $0.15.

Seeking Alpha

Given this background, it is apparent that WRK's financial performance has weakened due to the challenges the company is facing. To assess how persistent this performance would be, I refer to seeking Alpha’s 2024 estimates where they projected an EPS of $2.09, marking a YoY slump of 30.72% and revenue of $19.68% representing a YoY decline of about 3.09%. This points out a bleak 2024 outlook. However, the company is projected to have a solid performance from 2025 and beyond, something I believe will be fuelled by its growth initiatives, especially its restructuring strategy. Despite this optimism, I believe it’s prudent to hold investing here until the current financial performance improves, and the restructuring plans pay off fully.

Dividend

One of the attractive attributes of WestRock is its dividend policy. First off, its dividend yield is very attractive. The company has a 4-year average dividend yield of 3.01% which is 41.08% higher than the sector median. Further, its trailing and forward yields of 2.63% and 2.76% are 20.16% and 31.27% above the sector median, positioning this company as a decent dividend payer relative to its sector peers.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of dividend growth, despite the impact of Covid-19, which halted the company's consistent dividend growth, it has embarked on an impressive dividend growth since 2021.

Seeking Alpha

WRK has a 3-year dividend CAGR of 13.02%, which is higher than the sector median of 10.06% and a 1-year dividend growth rate of 10% which is way above the sector median of 3.23%. This implies that besides the company offering a decent yield relative to its peers; it has also grown its dividend better than the sector medians, hence making this a good dividend stock in this sector. Most importantly, its dividend policy is sustainable considering its payout ratio of 42.23%.

Although this is a good dividend stock, the company is currently faced with headwinds that are impacting its financial performance. For this reason, if the financial situation doesn’t improve, this could affect its dividends and, in the worst-case scenario, lead to a dividend cut. I don’t see this very likely in the short term, but it is a risk worth noting because the company carries a significant debt load which could see most of the cash flows go into debt serving translating to minimal distributable income, especially if the current financial performance doesn’t improve. Therefore, I recommend patience before investing here until the current financial performance improves.

Aligning The Company For Future Growth

In a bid to achieve sustainable future growth, WKR has embarked on restructuring plans which entail two major aspects: resource optimization and focusing on growth in key markets. In resource optimization, the company has adopted strict measures such as closing down some of its mills to consolidate production and improve return on invested capital. For example, in 2023, it announced the closure of its Tacoma paper pill. Through this closure and consolidation of production, I believe the company will achieve a cost synergy which will improve its margins. Although in the short run, it will impact them due to low output margin, this will be solved in the long run following the company’s plan to transfer its production capacity to other mills.

In addition, the company has embarked on investing in high-growth segments such as corrugated containers. According to Precedence Research, the global corrugated packaging industry is projected to grow 1.4x between 2023 and 2032 from $285.94 billion to $410.50 billion.

Precedence Research

Following this projected growth, WRK is positioning itself strategically to leverage this solid market trend. For example, the company completed the acquisition of Grupo Gondi in Mexico. The acquisition entails 4 paper mills, 9 corrugated packaging plants, and 6 high graphic plants. The deal has come with several benefits, such as solidifying the company’s presence and position in the growing Latin America containerboard corrugated packaging markets. In addition, it has diversified its end market as well as its geographical reach, which I believe will be a major catalyst to its future growth.

With such initiatives, it shows how the management is aligning this company for sustainable future growth, which is very promising. To evaluate the impact of these growth plans, let me refer you to the MRQ and see how the restructuring initiatives are paying off. Firstly, in Q1 2024, the company achieved cost savings of about $200 million, and they expect to exceed their 2024 estimates of $300 million to $400 million. This shows the strides the company is making in its resource optimization. Further, in the same quarter, the company’s corrugated packaging segment sales grew by 3.5% which was primarily driven by the Mexico acquisition. This shows that the company's growth initiatives and viable, and therefore it is reasonable enough to be optimistic about the future. However, it's worth noting that the full potential of these initiatives will be realized in the long run and therefore the current financial status could take time before fully improving. For this reason, patience is recommended and hence, my hold decision.

Valuation

Based on relative valuation metrics, WRK appears to be trading at around its fair value with a very minimal margin of safety. The company has a trailing non GAAP PE ratio of 16.45 which is 3.98% above the sector median of 15.82%. This shows that the stock is slightly overvalued and that it is trading around its fair value. Further, seeking Alpha awards a general valuation grade of C+ which is also a fair grade and warrants a hold decision. To support this relative valuation, I ran a DCF model. In my model, I assumed a discount rate of 10% which is the company’s WACC according to by computation. Further, I adopted a growth rate of 2.42%, which is the sector median growth rate for FCF YoY. Using these assumptions and taking the trailing FCF/ share of $2.85 as my base, below is my model output.

Author

According to my model output, I estimate a fair value of $45.60 which translates to a 4% margin of safety which is very minimal. My fair price estimation is within range with 8 Wall Street analysts consensus who have an average price target of $45.16.

TipRanks

Following this valuation, WRK has a very minimal margin of safety or rather upside potential, and therefore I hold the decision is ideal in this current valuation.

Conclusion

To conclude, I would like to reiterate my hold rating because the technical point out to a neutral stock outlook and the company is currently realigning for sustainable long-term growth. From a valuation perspective, the stock has a minimal upside potential warranting a hold decision. However, the long-term outlook is bright given the company's restructuring plans which I believe will not only improve their efficiency hence margin expansion, but also improve their revenue growth due to its expansion in high-growth markets. The 2024 outlook is bleak, but 2025 and beyond is very promising. With this background, let's keep patience in 2024 and evaluate the progress in 2025.