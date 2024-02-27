baranozdemir

I’ve been reading AerCap’s (NYSE:AER) 20-F as they come out for years. In this post, I will update you on any significant news I found in the 20-F influencing my AerCap long thesis.

Risks section takeaways

AerCap’s exposure to China in terms of NAV decreased another 1.2 percentage points to 15.7% this year. Judging by the slow but steady speed of risk reduction, it seems the company prefers to undergo a mix shift away from China by letting existing leases roll-off (without renewing), instead of selling assets. There has been speculation in the industry to do asset swaps with Chinese lessors owning assets on lease with ex-China lessees. This hasn’t materialised for AerCap. It’s difficult as an outsider to judge what is the right thing to do here given China is a fully priced consensus risk nowadays, but seeing another reduction of exposure is definitely a positive. AerCap is now subject to the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) 2.0 and has guided (also during the conf call) for a higher effective tax rate. The global minimum tax is now 15%. The company now expects the effective tax rate to be 16.5% in general, instead of 14%. This is a 2.9% headwind for EPS. It is pretty immaterial, yet an incremental incentive to grow tax deductible leverage, or the asset book (tax deferral). The business suffered a cyberattack in January 2024. AerCap notified investors a month ago about this. There’s some incremental disclosure. The attacker perpetrated 0.5% of the company’s data (none of the most sensitive) and failed trying to compress server data using ransomware.

Business overview takeaways

As also noted in their risk section, as of year-end 2023, the passenger aircraft older than 15 years of age now make up 7% (down from 9% last year). New aircraft purchases were up 60%, so a part of this was just dilution from a busy purchasing year, while the supply chain issues are waning.

Comparing the table “scheduled lease expirations” year-over-year shows us several things:

AerCap’s CEO Gus Kelly is not just discussing a lasting shortage until the 2030s: in the last year, it seems he has refrained from selling any aircraft with leases attached expiring ‘26 or beyond. For example, the 2022 table for the 737NG shows an identical number of expirations for this type of aircraft, which, at the moment, is the hottest aircraft (as recently reported by Bloomberg, the secondary market value of a constant age 737NG has risen 13% since 2019. In general, even holding value for a previous tech model is difficult) the totals of expirations between 2025 and 2030 has increased. I’m assuming there were short term re-leases. By exposing itself to more expiries before 2030, AerCap seems to be explicitly expressing the view of continued shortages. The peak of current technology expiries (currently priced much above book value in the second hand market) - see 737NG and A320ceo - is for 2026 (and 2027). The bulk of this will be priced in 2024 (and flow through the bottom-line and business KPIs such as net spread in 2026). As we prefer a bird in the hand, this is great news in the context of the current aircraft shortage, as AerCap can lock in better rates this year on a lot of aircraft (or realise gains on sale of course)

AerCap's Scheduled Lease Expirations (2022YE) (AerCap 20-F )

AerCap's Scheduled Lease Expirations (2023YE) (AerCap's 20-F)

In terms of top five lessees, only Air France was swapped out for Hainan Airlines.

Nothing major happened in terms of the makeup of passenger aircraft, except that current tech was sold off in general while taking delivery of new tech, consistent with recycling capital profitably into accretive buybacks while at the same time reducing the risk profile for the next crisis. The percentage of new technology aircraft moved up from 66% in 2022 to 70% at year-end 2023.

Nothing happened in terms of the order book, as AerCap is waiting for the next crisis to top up its order book. Right now, it is sitting on an order book of mostly A320neo and 737MAX purchased before the CV19 inflationary environment. Part of this thanks to the GECAS acquisition, which was done at 0.8X book value and came with a chunky A320neo family order book “for free”. Interestingly, on the Q4 call, Gus Kelly commented on how A321neo is in even higher demand than A320neo’s, given the trend of up-gauging in the industry (e.g. in airports with capacity constraints of slots). Unfortunately, AerCap has more A320neo’s on order, but in terms of market share of all A321neo outstanding, still has a slight overweight to A321neo’s. Interestingly, 90% of Air Lease’s A320neo family order book are A321neo’s.

Capex in 2023 was up 60% from a low in 2022 to 6.2BUSD. In the Q4 call, AerCap guided for 7.2BUSD capex in 2024 as the order book starts rolling in. However, in the Q&A someone asked how come this guidance is bigger than the latest previously communicated purchase commitments for 2024. While both delays from 2023 into 2024 and 2024 into 2025 can impact this number, the CEO answered “if he were a betting man, he would take the under”. This is not necessarily a negative for AerCap as it allows for more aggressive accretive capital deployment into buybacks as the delays continue.

Average cost of debt ticked up, while leasing rates lag the interest rate cycle a bit. This is not a worry since AerCap (as opposed to Air Lease) is duration matched between its assets and liabilities. In other words, I expect the better lease rates to offset the recent rate rises coming through in debt refinancing costs.

In terms of directors and senior management, nothing changed, but it is nice to see how much tenure all of them have. All the senior management basically have at least 8-10 year experience either at AerCap or the predecessor companies (incl. the acquired companies). Half of them have two decades of experience. Aengus Kelly has worked almost all his career at AerCap and is still only 50 years old. Given how well AerCap has been run since IPO, it’s rather positive that all senior management has remained at the company for another year.

Notes to the financial statements takeaways

The notes to the financial statement uncover not much special. Note 21 Geographic information shows us that despite NAV exposure to China having decreased by 9% on a relative basis (see risk section), the share of revenue from China including Hong Kong is still flat at 16.8%.

SG&A was up by 15% from a low base. AerCap is known to be an efficient operator even with the scale benefits it has. This trend needs to be watched.

Conclusion

China risk has reduced slightly again, with a 1 pp decrease in fleet NAV exposure. 2024 should allow AerCap to lock in a lot of strength in re-lease rates (or gain on sales) on the peak of expiries in current tech aircraft in 2026 and 2027. We looked at the change in leases expiring in the period up to 2030 and conclude AerCap's CEO is not just using talking his book by saying the aircraft market will be in shortage until 2030, indeed we found AerCap's leases expiring between 2026 and 2030 actually rose year over year, therefore exposing AerCap to more near-term residual value risk. I believe this is on purpose.

A negative is effective tax rate rising slightly but permanently going forward as a result of the OECD's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting regulation. Finally, AerCap's portfolio is looking good, with an attractively timed order book of A320neo and 737MAX family taking delivery into the 2030s while the OEMs are sold out for years. The large aircraft shortage since 2023 should start to show up in profitability by next year, as around 2 years pass between the signing of new leases or re-leases and the delivery and payments. This is somewhat offset by the great capital allocation decision to sell off the oldest and riskiest aircraft, which generate the highest spreads.