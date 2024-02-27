Mario Tama

In 2022, JetBlue Airways made headlines, with its announcement of acquiring Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) for $3.8 billion with the goal of establishing a broader presence in the U.S. Airline industry. This merger looked to bring together JetBlue's (JBLU) Northeastern stronghold with Spirit's extensive U.S., Latin American, and Caribbean network. However, the deal has faced regulatory challenges over concerns of reduced competition, and in January 2023, the merger was blocked in federal court. Following the block, both airlines decided to appeal the ruling, in which we will have to wait until June 2024 to find out the outcome. It seems unlikely that the court's decision will be overturned, meaning that the airline will likely continue to burn cash and struggle to repay its debt, however, if the unlikely overturn of the original decision plays out then the successful reward for shareholders will be substantial in my opinion. This article explores three potential outcomes.

Outcome 1 - Continue to Operate As Usual

Spirit Airlines faces a challenging road ahead following the blocked merger given its significant debt load and the resulting cash burn, which has been greatly exacerbated by the substantial increase in interest payments on debt because of the interest rate rises seen through the last couple of years in an attempt to curb the heightened inflation. Unfortunately, for shareholders, I believe that outcome 1 is probably the most likely outcome as management will likely try to prolong having to file for bankruptcy mainly due to their $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents which will allow them to at least survive 2024. Even if SAVE makes it to the end of 2025, we must also consider that they have a $1.3 billion debt repayment due in 2025; therefore if SAVE continues to burn cash due to its negative EPS, which I believe it will, I struggle to see how the management will have the funds to meet their debt obligations without outside help.

In the airline sector, net income margins can be very volatile due to constantly varying fuel costs, interest rates and one-off events such as the 2020 pandemic that can put airlines in trouble. As we can see in the graph below, SAVE's net income has yet to recover from the pandemic, despite us now being in 2024. With Spirit Airlines recording large losses for now 4 years straight, I find it hard to see them being able to complete a turnaround. To put it into perspective, SAVE's market cap is currently approximately $700 million, in 2023 SAVE recorded a loss of nearly $450 million, well over half of the current market cap.

Sourced from Tikr Terminal

The graph below shows SAVE's interest expense between 2017 and 2023. We can see that the annual interest expense for Spirit has been on a steady increase, where it was just $43 million in 2017 but has now blown out to $135 million in 2023. While I should acknowledge that revenue has also doubled through this period as the debt has allowed the airline to expand their operations, their current interest expenses are really hurting their profitability. Their annual interest expense is 19% of their current market cap.

Sourced from Tikr Terminal

Spirit has about $3 billion in total long-term debt, and with $1.3 billion of this debt being due in 2025 and with the company being unprofitable for the last four years, I struggle to see a good outcome for SAVE if they continue the 'business as usual' approach.

Outcome 2 - Have a Successful Appeal

As we earlier discussed, Spirit and JetBlue will have the opportunity to appeal the blocked merger in June within Federal court. I believe an overturning of the original blocked merger is quite unlikely, though we must consider it as a possibility. If the appeal somehow ends up being successful, this will once again unlock the opportunity for a $3.8 billion buyout. This would mean that shareholders could see a quick 5x return from the current market cap of $700 million if the deal were to be approved since the current market cap. This would be possible as I think the gap between the current market cap and the buyout write would close. For me, relying on a court overturn is pure speculation, and I think this is an extremely unlikely outcome. To be clear, I do not recommend investors buy SAVE based on the hopes of a successful appeal in court, though if the court decision is overturned, someone willing to gamble will be well rewarded. When the merger was originally blocked in January, the Federal court made it clear that:

it would hurt airline industry competition and raise prices for budget-conscious travelers".

Outcome 3 - Liquidate the Business

The third option to SAVE is to file for bankruptcy. While this may be a touchy subject for those who are long SAVE, I do believe it will be worth the discussion given that I do think it is a plausible outcome for investors. Under the assumption that June's appeal will be unsuccessful, I believe the best thing the Spirit Airlines can do from that point forward is wind down operations to slow the pace of cash burn and look to liquidate their assets. If the management are to go down this path, it is important that they do not delay this process, as this will lower shareholder's chances of making a recovery. Currently, SAVE has a tangible book value of $10.38 per share, which is about 80% higher than the current share price of $6.43.

Sourced from Tikr Terminal

Keep in mind that the tangible book value does not include intangible items like goodwill, therefore most of the tangible book value will be hard assets such as their aircraft fleet. The company also currently has shareholder equity of $1.13 billion, which is higher than the market cap. In a liquidation, I do believe it would be unlikely that the total tangible book value and the total shareholder equity will be recognized. Additionally, I think it would take significant time to sell the aircraft fleet; hence cash burn would continue to further eat into any return that shareholders may have received in this scenario. For that reason, I am skeptical that this outcome would work out well for shareholders.

Conclusion

To conclude, I see Spirit Airlines stock as a sell due to the fact that upside in this stock, in my opinion, is dependent on the outcome of the merger. Given that it seems very unlikely that June's court appeal will reserve the decision of the judge, I see SAVE facing further cash burn due to heavily negative net income, which is decaying shareholder equity over time. This has put SAVE in a position where meeting the $1.3 billion debt obligation in 2025 is at risk without the help of outside lenders. SAVE has shown no signs of being able to turn around the negative net income margins after showing four consecutive years of negative net income. Again, I think if Spirit continues to operate as they have done over the past few years, I see no good outcome here for shareholders. If Spirit decides to liquidate, I doubt that they will be able to pull it off quickly enough or get enough value from their assets for shareholders to benefit. The only way SAVE stock can benefit shareholders from here is if Option 2 plays out, which will require a reversal of the original decision, in which making an investment based on those hopes is pure speculation. Hence, SAVE stock is a sell.