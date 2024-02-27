Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spirit Airlines: Major Cash Burn With Successful Merger Appeal Unlikely

The Popular Investor profile picture
The Popular Investor
60 Followers

Summary

  • Negative net income will make it difficult to repay 2025 debt obligation.
  • Heightened interest expenses have faded Spirit’s earnings.
  • Betting on a successful appeal is speculation but will be rewarded if successful.
  • Liquidation is unlikely to help shareholders due to cash burn and decaying shareholder equity.

Spirit Airlines Experiencing Widespread Technicality Difficulties Causes Nationwide Delays

Mario Tama

In 2022, JetBlue Airways made headlines, with its announcement of acquiring Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) for $3.8 billion with the goal of establishing a broader presence in the U.S. Airline industry. This merger looked to bring together JetBlue's (

This article was written by

The Popular Investor profile picture
The Popular Investor
60 Followers
I am an engineer turned seasoned value investor with a history of strong returns, my approach is rooted in meticulous fundamental analysis to identify assets that are undervalued. I specialize in long-term investment opportunities where the intrinsic value of an asset significantly outweighs its market price. Guided by a philosophy of patience and discipline, our investment decisions are fueled by a focus on enduring business viability rather than fleeting market trends. I draw inspiration from investment luminaries like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Li Lu, Mohnish Pabrai, Seth Klarman, Peter Lynch, and Phil Town to shape my investment strategy. Associated with DJTF Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.