Rumo S.A. (OTCPK:RUMOF) is a Brazilian logistics services company specializing in railroad transportation, warehousing, and port lifting services. It boasts a market capitalization of $8.7 billion and is traded on OTC markets through an unsponsored ADR. Investors should consider the risks of trading on pink sheets, such as low liquidity and limited information regarding Rumo's ADR. The company is traded under the ticker (RAIL3) on the Brazilian stock exchange.

As the largest railway operator in Brazil, Rumo boasts an extensive infrastructure, including approximately 14,000 km of railway lines, 1,500 locomotives, and 35,000 wagons. It has a significant connection with Cosan (CSAN) through Cosan Logística, a subsidiary holding a majority stake in Rumo.

Rumo operates primarily in the critical central regions of Brazil, where four of the country's busiest ports are located. These ports handle a substantial portion of Brazil's grain exports. Consequently, the company's business units are divided into three main segments: the North Operation, which includes Malha Norte, Malha Paulista, and the Santos Port Operation (where Rumo holds a 20% stake); the South Operation, comprising Malha Oeste and Malha Sul; and the Container Operation, represented by the subsidiary Brado Logística.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for Rumo underscores several positive aspects: (1) operation in a sector of the Brazilian economy with high barriers to entry and exclusive routes; (2) strong capitalization enabling the pursuit of significant projects; (3) networks connecting key Brazilian agricultural and industrial producing states, alongside a dominant presence in the country's main ports; (4) a solid position in ESG standards.

However, notable risks are associated with this thesis, including (1) high regulatory and political risk in Brazil; (2) potential slowdown in demand for commodities; (3) potential pressure on operating margins due to an increase in Brent oil prices; (4) fiscal and tax complexities related to cargo transportation within Brazil.

Rumo is an excellent vehicle for disseminating the positive outlook for the Brazilian agribusiness grain scenario. Furthermore, the company anticipates a more optimistic volume outlook for 2024, with a record harvest of soybeans and corn. The upside expectation includes the delivery of short-term guidance, effective management of capital allocation and leverage, and the completion of the restructuring of Malha Norte.

Moreover, Rumo is being traded at valuation multiples well below its international peers, considering its history of revenue generation growth and future growth potential.

Rumo and Its Unique Business Model in Brazil

As Brazil's largest railway company, Rumo appears, from a business perspective, to resemble a natural monopoly. This is due to Brazil's railroad model, where once established on a given stretch, it becomes economically unviable to build another parallel railroad.

Road freight transportation in Brazil still holds significant weight compared to continental countries like the United States, Russia, and China, whose geographical dimensions are similar to Brazil's. While 65% of freight in Brazil is transported by road, this proportion is lower in those countries, ranging between 30% and 40%. Rail freight in Brazil accounted for 15% of the country's demand in 2020, with coastal shipping at 11%. The remaining transport is conducted through inland waterways, air, and ducts.

Despite comprising 15% of the share, rail is responsible for only 7% of CO2 emissions, compared to 86% from road transport. Regarding the type of freight, rail transport is utilized for most non-agricultural bulk solids and 14% of agricultural bulk solids.

Brazil's transportation matrix, predominantly reliant on roads, presents a field of opportunity for Rumo as it competes with the tracking mode. However, truck competition is less intense and economically viable for railroads, especially amidst volatile fuel prices in the past few years. In this context, rail becomes a more attractive option for cargo transportation, further bolstering Rumo's business model, which benefits from the preference for its established rail infrastructure.

Consequently, Rumo's business model appears to be well-protected, leveraging the competitive advantages of rail transport over road transport, particularly in terms of efficiency and economic viability, positioning it favorably in Brazil's freight transport market.

Rumo's Growth Potential

The market is pricing Rumo based on a revenue growth projection of 22%, which significantly exceeds the rail industry average of 6.4% and is nearly 150% above the company's historical average. Similarly, robust growth is anticipated for the bottom line. Rumo expects forward EBITDA growth of 30% in consensus with the market, approximately 275% higher than the industry average and 162% above its historical average.

The company still holds considerable growth potential, particularly in the Northern network, facilitating cargo movement from the Center-West of Mato Grosso, especially to the port of Santos, and in the Central network.

Rumo anticipates delivering a volume of 76 to 78 billion TKUs in 2023, representing a 2% to 4% increase compared to 2022. Additionally, it expects EBITDA to range between R$5.4 billion and R$5.8 billion, reflecting an annual growth of 25% to 26%. Moreover, there is an anticipated increase in CapEx of R$2,718 million in 2022, compared to investments made to construct the 1st Stage of Rumo's Extension in the Mato Grosso Project.

With the expansion of the Mato Grosso project, Rumo will commence transporting a significant amount of cargo, primarily grain, originating in Tocantins and Goiás. These three states - Mato Grosso, Tocantins, and Goiás - are the largest producers in Brazil. Consequently, the company's revenue outlook is poised to experience significant growth over the next several years as the investment impacts its operations and profitability. This strategic focus on regions with high production potential helps solidify the company's position in the cargo transportation market and ensures sustainable long-term growth.

The robust guidance figures come amidst a weaker harvest outlook and affirm that the commercial campaigns have been successful, thereby reducing the risk associated with the investment thesis. More importantly, the strong EBITDA growth implies a solid increase in tariffs, which should be attributed to the favorable supply and demand dynamics for grain exports from Mato Grosso, a scenario expected to persist until 2025.

Furthermore, with an ROIC of 10%, Rumo demonstrates that it is currently generating a reasonable return on its invested capital. This also suggests that there may be opportunities for further improvement. If Rumo can increase its ROIC through operational efficiency, expansion into new markets, or strategic investments, it could drive higher profitability and future growth.

Another crucial aspect to consider is the human element within the company. In the case of Rumo, this alignment is well-determined, especially with a controlling shareholder like Cosan, who owns approximately 30.3% of the company's shares and is interested in generating value for Rumo.

Together, these factors provide firm conviction that Rumo has substantial potential for growth and profitability in the market.

Valuation: Poised for Undervalued Status Given its Growth Potential

Rumo trades at a discount to its valuation multiples compared to major railroads traded in North America, such as Canadian Pacific (CP), Canadian National (CNI), American CSX (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), and Norfolk Southern (NSC), except for the Mexican railroad company Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF).

Rumo presents a discount of around 15 to 20% when considering metrics such as EV/EBITDA. This suggests that, despite its market position and growth potential, the company is still undervalued compared to its international American and Canadian peers. Compared to its Asian peers, such as Central Japan (OTCPK:CJPRY), East Japan (OTCPK:EJPRY), and West Japan (OTCPK:WJRYY), Rumo's valuation is not as discrepant, being basically in line. However, it falls well short compared to its Hong Kong peer, MTR Corporation (OTCPK:MTCPY).

However, when we analyze these same peers in terms of growth, Rumo stands out among North American companies (except Canadian Pacific, which already commands a premium valuation). This is because the company possesses much more robust growth potential, driven by Brazil's still untapped rail market and its significant grain freight potential.

The same trend is evident when comparing Rumo's growth potential with its Asian peers, who have even less robust growth prospects due to their more advanced market consolidation.

When examining valuations and growth potential, it becomes evident that there's a possibility of undervaluation due to perceived risks or a lack of recognition of Rumo's growth prospects in the coming years.

However, for investors, this presents an opportunity. The company has demonstrated a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% over the last five years, outperforming virtually all of its international peers. This positive trend is expected to continue shortly, driven by Rumo's investments and the development of Brazil as an emerging nation, particularly in the agribusiness sector.

Regarding the price-earnings ratio, Rumo is trading on the Brazilian stock exchange at a P/E of 44x, which may seem robust and unattractive at first glance. However, the company's high leverage in recent years can explain this elevated multiple. It's worth noting that this leverage has decreased considerably, reaching 3x by early 2023 and further dropping to 1.8x net debt/EBITDA, as reported in the company's Q3 results.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

There are three significant risks associated with Rumo. The first revolves around abrupt changes in the management team and the structure of the controlling shareholder, as these changes could directly impact the company's strategic direction. While this risk is present, it has been considered to be under control thus far.

Another significant risk is climatic, mainly related to soybean and corn harvests. During years with smaller harvests, cargo availability for rail transportation may decrease. However, recent results indicate a potential record soy harvest in 23/24, estimated at around 166 million tons, with 102 million tons destined for export, along with record corn production of 137 million tons in Brazil, with 57 million tons exported from the 22/23 harvest.

Nonetheless, Rumo can potentially gain market share, especially concerning trucking. Thus, while the risk of crop failure exists, it is mitigated by the company's ability to adapt to market conditions.

The third risk pertains to the regulatory aspect, as Rumo operates under a public concession and is subject to contracts with the government that impose various rules and obligations. However, close monitoring and efficient management of this risk have been crucial in mitigating potential consequences.

The Bottom Line

The investment thesis surrounding Rumo centers on its position as a railroad company still in the growth stages, boasting an unparalleled model within an emerging country.

Rumo is well-capitalized to pursue new concessions and investments. Key projects, such as the renovation of the central network and the expansion of the northern network, demonstrate significant potential for Rumo's future. These initiatives strengthen its market position and enhance investor confidence in its institutional agenda.

The sector's low competition profile and high entry barrier, defined by concessions, give Rumo a competitive advantage over its domestic peers. This results in increased revenue predictability and a low risk of substitute products.

Moreover, Rumo is currently in the process of deleveraging, and it is anticipated to report more significant profitability in the next three months, particularly given a potentially robust soybean and corn harvest. In terms of valuations, the company continues to trade at very attractive multiples compared to its international peers, considering its growth potential.

