Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roku: Under-Monetized, But There Are Threats (Rating Upgrade)

Feb. 27, 2024 3:46 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock
LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
197 Followers

Summary

  • Roku is building itself into the leading TV partner for manufacturers and streaming companies, with a strong ecosystem and improved viewer experience.
  • The shift from linear TV to streaming services presents a significant opportunity for Roku, especially in terms of advertising spend.
  • Despite positive financial results, Roku's growth is slowing, competition is intensifying, and the company may lack a sustainable competitive advantage.

Binge watching the favorite TV show

Rainer Puster

I have previously been bearish on Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), noting that the company is burning a lot of cash today and the path to positive earnings (after stock-based payments) is too far in the future, with the realm of

This article was written by

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
197 Followers
LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ROKU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROKU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROKU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.